Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 05:30 PM

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Regardless of all the changes that have taken place this offseason and the more changes still to come, it does appear as if football is on the horizon.

This version of training camp will still give us the chance to evaluate players both individually and as a group.

And today, we're focusing on the group stage of the Cowboys. Our staff writers have weighed in to rank 12 different positions on this team as a group. It's not the best players, but their entire unit.

We'll start this ranking with a position that lost a future Hall of Famer and is lacking in experience, but there is plenty of upside.

Tight End – Maybe this is what happens when you lose a Hall of Fame tight end. Or maybe, it's just a spot where no one is that proven. For now, tight end comes in last on the list but that could change rather quickly if Blake Jarwin is as good as the Cowboys hope. Plus, veteran backup Blake Bell could give a different dimension as a blocker that this team has lacked at tight end for years.

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

What position is the strongest on the team heading into camp? Is it the wide receivers? What about the quarterbacks, running backs or O-line? Our writers ranked 12 positions from top to bottom.

William A. Boykins

