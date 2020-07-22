Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

10 / 12

Quarterback: Whether or not the Cowboys signed Dak to a long-term deal, he's still the quarterback of this team right now and is coming off a season in which he put up some big numbers. Now, he didn't get his team to a winning record or the playoffs, but he can't shoulder all of the blame. Now, he'll get some help in the quarterback room in Andy Dalton, an experienced passer who not only returns to Texas, but should stabilize the position even more. Even if Dak remains healthy and takes every snap, just having Dalton's presence on the sideline should be beneficial.