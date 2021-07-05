Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Best QBs on Schedule; Where Dak Fits

Jul 05, 2021 at 03:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Last year's Super Bowl featured arguably the best quarterback of all-time against the NFL's rising superstar who might be the best quarterback right now.

While Tom Brady got the better of Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs on that day, the Cowboys have the good fortune of playing both of them this year, including a Week 1 matchup with Brady's Bucs.

But after those two, there's a big debate on the next-best quarterbacks the Cowboys will face.

At DallasCowboys.com, the writers did their annual quarterback ranking from the 2021 schedule, and even included Dak Prescott into the mix.

All in all, the Cowboys will face three former MVPs, plenty of rising stars, and a few veterans trying to prove they've still got it.

So, how does Dak stack up against them?

The 2021 schedule has a wide range of QBs, from the best ever, to the next great superstar, to a few emerging stars ready to blossom. So where does Dak fit into all of that? We ranked the best QBs on the schedule.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

18. Mac Jones

The Patriots drafted Jones in the first round to be their quarterback of the future. Will the Cowboys get a glimpse of that future when they face off in October or will Cam Newton still be holding on strong to his starting job?

17. Taysom Hill

One of the more polarizing quarterbacks in the league, Hill was used in selective packages as a wide receiver, running back, or quarterback while playing behind Drew Brees. His supporters think he could be the next great quarterback, but plenty of others feel he should be firmly behind Jameis Winston on the depth chart.

16. Drew Lock

Lock has been disappointing in his first two years, but he's also shown to handle adversity well, bouncing back from tough games or plays with crucial drives. Before he gets a shot at facing the Cowboys, he'll have to protect his starting job from Teddy Bridgewater who could be a more reliable veteran option for the talented Broncos team.

15. Teddy Bridgewater

The common refrain has been that the Broncos are "one quarterback away" from being a true contender. The question this year is whether Bridgewater can be that quarterback. He has yet to have a fully impressive season, but he's had great stretches in New Orleans and Carolina and now he'll get a chance with a very balanced team.

14. Jameis Winston

It's certainly easy to write off Winston because of all the interceptions he's thrown, but if you're an opposing defense, you'd be wise to remember how many touchdowns he's thrown. If the Saints give him the starting quarterback job vacated by Drew Brees' retirement, it will be a roller coaster ride. The former number-one overall pick wants to make plays at any cost.

13. Sam Darnold

The former first-round pick never lived up to his draft selection with the Jets, but he's shown flashes of talent and he wouldn't be the first player to succeed once he left the Jets. Now with the Carolina Panthers, he'll be looking to reclaim the trajectory of his career.

12. Daniel Jones

The young former first-round draft pick is only 1-for-4 in trying to get wins against the Cowboys, but he's shown enough flashes to prove that he's a talented playmaker. With former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as his offensive coordinator, one-upping Dallas is surely on his list of things to prove as he takes a step forward in the NFL.

11. Jalen Hurts

Hurts did all he needed to prove that he deserved to be the Eagles' starting quarterback as a rookie, and Philadelphia responded by trading Carson Wentz in the offseason. The Cowboys got the best of the young player in a crucial December matchup, but he appears to be the kind of quarterback who will keep coming at his division rivals with confidence.

10. Cam Newton

Newton looked like a shell of his former MVP-self last season, but to be fair, he didn't exactly have a lot of explosive weapons around him. The Patriots upgraded their offense in the offseason so Newton will be looking to redeem himself and prove that he can still terrorize defenses.

9. Ryan Fitzpatrick

The veteran quarterback has consistently been underrated by opposing fan bases, but he has consistently pulled out wins while being treated like teams' temporary quarterback solution. Washington is his ninth NFL team to throw passes for.

8. Derek Carr

The 30-year-old has found a comfort zone playing under Raiders coach Jon Gruden. He is coming off his third consecutive season of 4,000 yards passing, and he'll come to Dallas on Thanksgiving to face the Cowboys.

7. Kirk Cousins

Between playing with Washington or Minnesota, Cousins has actually performed quite well against the Cowboys' defense over the years, having thrown 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Fortunately for Dallas, that resulted in two wins and seven losses.

6. Justin Herbert

Herbert immediately proved he belongs in the NFL last season by winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. By throwing 31 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in his first year, the new expectation for the young player is to get the Chargers to contending status.

5. Matt Ryan

The former MVP threw for four touchdowns and no interceptions in a wild 40-39 loss to the Cowboys last September. Ryan will no longer have his most dangerous weapon since the Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Titans in the offseason.

4. Kyler Murray

The third-year player and former number-one overall pick, has the title of "fastest quarterback in the NFL." He rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and threw another two touchdowns in a demoralizing Monday Night Football route of the Cowboys last October.

3. Dak Prescott

There were nearly two years of drama surrounding Prescott's contract status, but when it was all resolved, he got every penny that he asked for. Now, he's recovered from a significant ankle injury, his offensive line is healthy, and he has as many offensive weapons as any quarterback. The expectations are an MVP-caliber season.

2. Tom Brady

Like he had five times previously in his career, Brady was the quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy when all things are said and done. He's the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, but he'll be 44 years old when he faces the Cowboys.

1. Patrick Mahomes:

Mahomes lost to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, but his offensive line was in shambles. Make no mistake, there's no player in the NFL more capable of driving the field and finding the end zone than the 25-year-old. He will be the biggest challenge of the season for the Cowboys' defense.

