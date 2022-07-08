Rank'Em: Best QBs on Schedule; Where Dak Fits 

14 / 15

2. Aaron Rodgers: If you think of the Cowboys' most gut-wrenching playoff losses in the last few years, Rodgers and the Packers are likely at the forefront of fans' minds. Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, though with two disappointing playoff exits of their own. He is 7-3 against Dallas in his career, including those two playoff games where has passed for 671 yards and five TDs. Oh, and he'll see his former coach in Mike McCarthy for the first time since his departure from Green Bay following the 2018 season.