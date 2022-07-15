Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top RBs on 2022 Schedule; Where's Zeke?

Jul 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank'Em--Best-RBs-on-2022-Schedule;-Where’s-Zeke-hero

While the roster of opposing quarterbacks featured a wide range of established veterans and emerging stars, the opposing running backs Dallas will see is no different.

The top end of this group will feature Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, two of the premier players at the position and both in the AFC South. From there, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon round out the upper tier on the schedule with a whole host of other formidable rushers to compete with.

DallasCowboys.com and our writing staff compiled our annual running back rankings with Ezekiel Elliott included as well. How does he stack up?

Rank'Em: Best RBs on 2022 Schedule; Where’s Zeke?

The Cowboys are set to square off against an excellent group of running back during the upcoming 2022 season. How does Zeke compare to them? We rank the best running backs on the schedule.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10. David Montgomery Montgomery started 13 games for the Bears last season and totaled 225 rushes for 849 yards and seven touchdowns. He proved to be a nifty pass-catcher out of the backfield as well with 301 receiving yards, something that could prove useful for Justin Fields in his second year and a Chicago squad looking for reliable skill players.
1 / 10

10. David Montgomery

Montgomery started 13 games for the Bears last season and totaled 225 rushes for 849 yards and seven touchdowns. He proved to be a nifty pass-catcher out of the backfield as well with 301 receiving yards, something that could prove useful for Justin Fields in his second year and a Chicago squad looking for reliable skill players.

9. Aaron Jones Coming off a career year in 2020, the UTSA product in Jones posted his lowest rushing yard totals since 2018 with just 799 yards and four touchdowns with the Packers. On the other hand, Jones has become one of the premier pass-catching backs in the league and posted six scores for 391 receiving yards. With Davante Adams now in Vegas, Green Bay will be looking for Jones to round back into 2020 form.
2 / 10

9. Aaron Jones

Coming off a career year in 2020, the UTSA product in Jones posted his lowest rushing yard totals since 2018 with just 799 yards and four touchdowns with the Packers. On the other hand, Jones has become one of the premier pass-catching backs in the league and posted six scores for 391 receiving yards. With Davante Adams now in Vegas, Green Bay will be looking for Jones to round back into 2020 form.

8. Antonio Gibson It was a breakout sophomore campaign for Gibson in 2021, racking up over 1,000 rushing yards and seven TDs to go along with nearly 300 receiving yards and three scores. Washington already boasts a strong offensive core with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas along with a new quarterback under center with Carson Wentz. Gibson looks to build even further entering his age 24 season.
3 / 10

8. Antonio Gibson

It was a breakout sophomore campaign for Gibson in 2021, racking up over 1,000 rushing yards and seven TDs to go along with nearly 300 receiving yards and three scores. Washington already boasts a strong offensive core with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas along with a new quarterback under center with Carson Wentz. Gibson looks to build even further entering his age 24 season.

7. Saquon Barkley After taking the league by storm in his first two seasons in the NFL, it has been tough sledding for Barkley the last two years due to injuries. In just 13 games in 2021, Barkley rushed for just under 600 yards and averaged under four yards a carry. The Giants will be looking to him to help take the pressure off Daniel Jones in a pivotal year for both players.
4 / 10

7. Saquon Barkley

After taking the league by storm in his first two seasons in the NFL, it has been tough sledding for Barkley the last two years due to injuries. In just 13 games in 2021, Barkley rushed for just under 600 yards and averaged under four yards a carry. The Giants will be looking to him to help take the pressure off Daniel Jones in a pivotal year for both players.

6. Leonard Fournette Despite talks that he would leave for elsewhere during free agency, Fournette elected to return to Tampa Bay for a third season. He posted his best season since 2019, running for over 800 yards and eight TDs and more than 450 receiving yards and established himself as the No.1 back for the Bucs. No doubt Tom Brady and Co. will be happy to have the former first rounder back.
5 / 10

6. Leonard Fournette

Despite talks that he would leave for elsewhere during free agency, Fournette elected to return to Tampa Bay for a third season. He posted his best season since 2019, running for over 800 yards and eight TDs and more than 450 receiving yards and established himself as the No.1 back for the Bucs. No doubt Tom Brady and Co. will be happy to have the former first rounder back.

5. Ezekiel Elliott Zeke proved that he could still be a premier running back in the NFL last season with his fourth 1,000-yard season in six years, scoring 12 total touchdowns and racking up nearly 300 receiving yards. While Tony Pollard has shown he is a capable back as well, Dallas now has one of the better running back duos in the league. That will be something they lean in their quest to conquer the NFC East again.
6 / 10

5. Ezekiel Elliott

Zeke proved that he could still be a premier running back in the NFL last season with his fourth 1,000-yard season in six years, scoring 12 total touchdowns and racking up nearly 300 receiving yards. While Tony Pollard has shown he is a capable back as well, Dallas now has one of the better running back duos in the league. That will be something they lean in their quest to conquer the NFC East again.

4. Joe Mixon For all of the offensive talent that the Bengals display during their run to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, Mixon might have been the most underrated. He posted a career year with over 1,200 rushing yards and 13 scores, all while totaling over 300 receiving yards and three TDs. The University of Oklahoma product has post three 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league in 2017, and Cincinnati will no doubt look to him to take pressure off Joe Burrow again.
7 / 10

4. Joe Mixon

For all of the offensive talent that the Bengals display during their run to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, Mixon might have been the most underrated. He posted a career year with over 1,200 rushing yards and 13 scores, all while totaling over 300 receiving yards and three TDs. The University of Oklahoma product has post three 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league in 2017, and Cincinnati will no doubt look to him to take pressure off Joe Burrow again.

3. Dalvin Cook Cook missed four games last season due to injury, playing in only 13 games, yet still rushed for nearly 1,200 yards while averaging almost five yards a carry. The Vikings already carry one of the top wide receiver duos in the league with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen along with Kirk Cousins under center. The hope is that new head coach Kevin O'Connell can take the Minnesota offense to a new level, including Cook.
8 / 10

3. Dalvin Cook

Cook missed four games last season due to injury, playing in only 13 games, yet still rushed for nearly 1,200 yards while averaging almost five yards a carry. The Vikings already carry one of the top wide receiver duos in the league with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen along with Kirk Cousins under center. The hope is that new head coach Kevin O'Connell can take the Minnesota offense to a new level, including Cook.

2. Derrick Henry A broken foot cost Henry almost half of the 2021 season, forcing him to miss eight games coming off a 2020 campaign where he rushed for over 2,000 yards. He did not return until the Titans playoff loss against the Bengals, totaling over 900 yards and 10 TDs. Henry is still widely considered the No.1 back in the NFL and could carry more of the offensive load following the departure of AJ Brown to the Eagles.
9 / 10

2. Derrick Henry

A broken foot cost Henry almost half of the 2021 season, forcing him to miss eight games coming off a 2020 campaign where he rushed for over 2,000 yards. He did not return until the Titans playoff loss against the Bengals, totaling over 900 yards and 10 TDs. Henry is still widely considered the No.1 back in the NFL and could carry more of the offensive load following the departure of AJ Brown to the Eagles.

1 Jonathan Taylor Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew for the Colts last season, leading the league with over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged over 100 yards a game, also to lead the league, to go along with 360 receiving yards. There is no question that Indianapolis' offense runes through Taylor as he begins his age 23 season.
10 / 10

1 Jonathan Taylor

Taylor was a one-man wrecking crew for the Colts last season, leading the league with over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged over 100 yards a game, also to lead the league, to go along with 360 receiving yards. There is no question that Indianapolis' offense runes through Taylor as he begins his age 23 season.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Best QBs on Schedule; Where Dak Fits

The 2022 schedule has a wide range of QBs, from the best ever, to the next great superstar, to a few emerging stars ready to blossom. So where does Dak fit into all of that? We ranked the best QBs on the schedule.

news

Rank'Em: Will Tyler Smith Ever Reach "Steal" Level?

The Cowboys have had some great picks over the years, but it's not easy to get a steal in the first round. But there are some exceptions. Can Tyler Smith be the next one?

news

Rank'Em: Top 25 Rookie Seasons In Team History

The Cowboys are hoping Tyler Smith steps right in and starts at left guard. But will he be one of the best rookies in club history? Here's a look at the 25 best rookie seasons we've seen with the Cowboys.

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Picked Six Pro Bowlers in 20's

As the Cowboys sit with the 24th overall pick, it will be the 31st time in franchise history to draft in the 20s. Of the previous 30 players, only six have made the Pro Bowl with the Cowboys. Let's rank the best picks in this range.

news

Rank'Em: 12 High-Draft WR Options For Cowboys

The Cowboys have addressed the WR position in free agency but they probably will take another in the NFL Draft. How high will they go? That's up for debate, so here are 12 options to consider.

news

Rank'Em: Allen, Newton Highlight All-Pancake Team

As we celebrate March 1, also known as "National Pancake Day," we put together the Cowboys' all-time "Pancake" team.

news

Rank'Em: Best Kickoff Returns In Cowboys History

While Tony Pollard established himself as a dynamic kick returner this past season, just where does he stand among the Cowboys' all-time best? This week's Rank'em lists the best in team history.

news

Rank'Em: Best CB Duos in Cowboys History

While we saw one of the greatest seasons by a Cowboys cornerback this year, where did Diggs/Brown rank among the best CB duos in team history? Let's rank the Top 10 tandems the Cowboys have ever seen.

news

Rank'Em: Did Parsons Have Best Rookie Year Ever?

With Micah Parsons unanimously winning Rookie of the Year, it's time to see just where his 2021 season stacks up among the Top 25 rookie years in Cowboys history.

news

Rank'Em: All 12 Cowboys Wins From Top to Bottom

Last week, owner Jerry Jones called it a "huge victory" to get Dan Quinn back as defensive coordinator. As for the game victories, the Cowboys had 12 of them, and we ranked them all from top to bottom.

news

Rank'Em: Is Gregory The No. 1 Free Agent Priority?

As we head into the first full week of the offseason, it's never too early to evaluate the free-agent market, especially with the Cowboys having 21 players with expiring contracts. We ranked the list from top to bottom.

Advertising