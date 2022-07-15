Rank'Em: Top RBs on 2022 Schedule; Where's Zeke?

While the roster of opposing quarterbacks featured a wide range of established veterans and emerging stars, the opposing running backs Dallas will see is no different.
The top end of this group will feature Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, two of the premier players at the position and both in the AFC South. From there, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon round out the upper tier on the schedule with a whole host of other formidable rushers to compete with.
DallasCowboys.com and our writing staff compiled our annual running back rankings with Ezekiel Elliott included as well. How does he stack up?
The Cowboys are set to square off against an excellent group of running back during the upcoming 2022 season. How does Zeke compare to them? We rank the best running backs on the schedule.