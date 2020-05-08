Rank'Em

Friday, May 08, 2020 03:00 PM

Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games

For months, we've known the entire list of opponents on the Cowboys' schedule, but not until Thursday did the NFL release the full order, with the dates and times.

While there are several things to sort out between now and then, it appears the Cowboys will have some intriguing matchups from start to finish.

You've got the Cowboys opening a new stadium in Los Angeles, they're playing the last five No. 1 overall picks, including Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

Don't forget Jason Garrett is now the offensive coordinator with the Giants, the Cowboys' opponent in the season finale and two of the last four NFL MVPs are one the schedule, including the most recent winner Lamar Jackson of Baltimore.

So here's the full schedule with an intriguing storyline for every game on the 2020 schedule:

Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games

Did you know the Cowboys play each of the last five No. 1 overall picks? Did you know they play two former NFL MVPs and what's their record against Russell Wilson? Here's some interesting storylines about all 16 games.

at RamsJerry Jones has received credit for his efforts to bring football back to LA. That might have been a factor in the NFL pitting his Cowboys against the Rams they open their new stadium. New Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel fielded one of the league's best special teams units with the Rams from 2012-19. This will be the fourth consecutive meeting between these teams, including the Cowboys' 44-21 home win last December.
FalconsFalcons quarterback Matt Ryan already has an elite receiver, Julio Jones, and now Atlanta has added former Rams RB Todd Gurley, one of the NFL's best rushers when healthy. Ezekiel Elliott had 201 all-purpose yards in the Cowboys' 2018 win at Atlanta.
at SeahawksThe Cowboys are 2-4 all-time against Russell Wilson since 2012, but the last meeting was a wild-card home playoff victory over Seattle in the 2018 season. The Seahawks have made the playoffs seven of the last eight years with Wilson.
BrownsThis will be a homecoming of sorts for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and pass rusher Myles Garrett, both Texas natives. Both will be facing the Cowboys for the first time in his young career. But the Cowboys are familiar with Cleveland's star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from his days with the Giants.
Giants This is the latest the Cowboys have faced the Giants since 2014, as the division rivalry has been the homer opener for much of the past decade. They'll get their first look at former head coach Jason Garrett on the opposing sideline.
Giants

This is the latest the Cowboys have faced the Giants since 2014, as the division rivalry has been the homer opener for much of the past decade. They'll get their first look at former head coach Jason Garrett on the opposing sideline.

Cardinals This Monday night outing will serve as an interesting homecoming. Before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray won three state championships at AT&T Stadium for nearby Allen High School.
Cardinals

This Monday night outing will serve as an interesting homecoming. Before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Kyler Murray won three state championships at AT&T Stadium for nearby Allen High School.

at Redskins The Cowboys will get their first look at Ron Rivera in his new head coaching job at FedEx Field, where they are 7-3 over the last decade.
at Redskins

The Cowboys will get their first look at Ron Rivera in his new head coaching job at FedEx Field, where they are 7-3 over the last decade.

at Eagles This game decided the division in Week 16 of 2019. In 2020, they'll make the trip in Week 8, when the weather should be a bit more agreeable.
at Eagles

This game decided the division in Week 16 of 2019. In 2020, they'll make the trip in Week 8, when the weather should be a bit more agreeable.

Steelers For the first time in eight years, the Steelers will come to town for just their second AT&T Stadium visit in the regular season. Don't forget Pittsburgh played at the stadium for Super Bowl XLV. Current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy certainly hasn't.
Steelers

For the first time in eight years, the Steelers will come to town for just their second AT&T Stadium visit in the regular season. Don't forget Pittsburgh played at the stadium for Super Bowl XLV. Current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy certainly hasn't.

Bye The Cowboys have a relatively late bye week this year, especially considering they are scheduled to play five preseason games. The Cowboys are 5-5 in weeks following the bye in the last decade. In Green Bay, Mike McCarthy's teams were 9-4 in games immediately after the bye week.
Bye

The Cowboys have a relatively late bye week this year, especially considering they are scheduled to play five preseason games. The Cowboys are 5-5 in weeks following the bye in the last decade. In Green Bay, Mike McCarthy's teams were 9-4 in games immediately after the bye week.

at Vikings The two teams played one of the more exciting regular-season games last year with the Vikings winning in the final minutes thanks to a goal-line stand. Expect another highly-contested battle this time around when the game shifts up north.
at Vikings

The two teams played one of the more exciting regular-season games last year with the Vikings winning in the final minutes thanks to a goal-line stand. Expect another highly-contested battle this time around when the game shifts up north.

Redskins This is becoming a pattern. Redskins on Thanksgiving, AFC team, Redskins on Thanksgiving and so on. Washington came to Arlington for the 2016 and 2018 Turkey Day games and now will be headed back again. Dallas is 8-1 against the Redskins on Thanksgiving Day all-time.
Redskins

This is becoming a pattern. Redskins on Thanksgiving, AFC team, Redskins on Thanksgiving and so on. Washington came to Arlington for the 2016 and 2018 Turkey Day games and now will be headed back again. Dallas is 8-1 against the Redskins on Thanksgiving Day all-time.

at Ravens The Cowboys have won a game in Baltimore before, but not against the Ravens. This will be the first trip back there since 2012 when a missed field goal in the final seconds cost Dallas a win. The Cowboys lost to the Ravens in 2000 and 2004 and will have reigning MVP Lamar Jackson standing in the way of claiming that first road victory over the Ravens. (Note: The Cowboys beat the Baltimore Colts in 1972 and 1981 before the franchise moved to Indianapolis)
at Ravens

The Cowboys have won a game in Baltimore before, but not against the Ravens. This will be the first trip back there since 2012 when a missed field goal in the final seconds cost Dallas a win. The Cowboys lost to the Ravens in 2000 and 2004 and will have reigning MVP Lamar Jackson standing in the way of claiming that first road victory over the Ravens. (Note: The Cowboys beat the Baltimore Colts in 1972 and 1981 before the franchise moved to Indianapolis)

at Bengals By Week 14, the first overall pick of April's NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, will likely have grabbed the starting quarterback position in Cincinnati. Last season, Burrow won a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and combined for an astonishing 14 total touchdowns in two College Football Playoff Games. Regardless of where the Bengals are in the standings, the matchup will feature two quarterbacks who expect to make big impact on the next decade of the NFL. The game will also be Andy Dalton's return to Cincinnati where he led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths in his first five seasons.
at Bengals

By Week 14, the first overall pick of April's NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, will likely have grabbed the starting quarterback position in Cincinnati. Last season, Burrow won a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and combined for an astonishing 14 total touchdowns in two College Football Playoff Games. Regardless of where the Bengals are in the standings, the matchup will feature two quarterbacks who expect to make big impact on the next decade of the NFL. The game will also be Andy Dalton's return to Cincinnati where he led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths in his first five seasons.

49ers The 49ers will be looking to shake off the typical struggles of teams that lose in the previous year's Super Bowl, but they'll be bringing a roster as talented as any in the NFL, led on defense by second-year edge rusher Nick Bosa. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will hope to give Aldon Smith, the 49ers' former star pass rusher, the opportunity to relive his best years against his former team.
49ers

The 49ers will be looking to shake off the typical struggles of teams that lose in the previous year's Super Bowl, but they'll be bringing a roster as talented as any in the NFL, led on defense by second-year edge rusher Nick Bosa. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will hope to give Aldon Smith, the 49ers' former star pass rusher, the opportunity to relive his best years against his former team.

Eagles This will be the second consecutive year that the Cowboys and Eagles face off in Week 16 of the regular season. Last year's matchup would ultimately prove to decide the NFC East title. The Eagles pulled out a 17-9 win in Philadelphia, costing the Cowboys a playoff berth.
Eagles

This will be the second consecutive year that the Cowboys and Eagles face off in Week 16 of the regular season. Last year's matchup would ultimately prove to decide the NFC East title. The Eagles pulled out a 17-9 win in Philadelphia, costing the Cowboys a playoff berth.

at Giants The last time the Cowboys closed the regular season against the Giants was in 2018 when Jason Garrett coached the team to an exciting 36-35 victory. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in the game including a 32-yard play to Cole Beasley followed by a game-winning two-point conversion to Michael Gallup. Now on the sideline for the Giants, Garrett will look to play late-season spoiler to the Cowboys.
at Giants

The last time the Cowboys closed the regular season against the Giants was in 2018 when Jason Garrett coached the team to an exciting 36-35 victory. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns in the game including a 32-yard play to Cole Beasley followed by a game-winning two-point conversion to Michael Gallup. Now on the sideline for the Giants, Garrett will look to play late-season spoiler to the Cowboys.

