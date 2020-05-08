Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games

For months, we've known the entire list of opponents on the Cowboys' schedule, but not until Thursday did the NFL release the full order, with the dates and times.
While there are several things to sort out between now and then, it appears the Cowboys will have some intriguing matchups from start to finish.
You've got the Cowboys opening a new stadium in Los Angeles, they're playing the last five No. 1 overall picks, including Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.
Don't forget Jason Garrett is now the offensive coordinator with the Giants, the Cowboys' opponent in the season finale and two of the last four NFL MVPs are one the schedule, including the most recent winner Lamar Jackson of Baltimore.
So here's the full schedule with an intriguing storyline for every game on the 2020 schedule:
Did you know the Cowboys play each of the last five No. 1 overall picks? Did you know they play two former NFL MVPs and what's their record against Russell Wilson? Here's some interesting storylines about all 16 games.