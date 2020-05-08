Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games

14 / 17

at Bengals

By Week 14, the first overall pick of April's NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, will likely have grabbed the starting quarterback position in Cincinnati. Last season, Burrow won a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship, and combined for an astonishing 14 total touchdowns in two College Football Playoff Games. Regardless of where the Bengals are in the standings, the matchup will feature two quarterbacks who expect to make big impact on the next decade of the NFL. The game will also be Andy Dalton's return to Cincinnati where he led the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths in his first five seasons.