Rank'Em: CeeDee Lamb's Top 10 Plays From 2020

Jan 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys never dreamed CeeDee Lamb would be sitting there at No. 17 when it was their turn to draft. But when he was, they made sure to take him, regardless of other needs at other positions.

As it turned out, Lamb was as-advertised during his rookie year, setting both NFL and franchise records along the way.

Lamb was the first player in league history to begin a career with five catches or more in his first six games. He also shattered the Cowboys rookie record for catches in a year, finishing the season with receptions.

He also became just the second player in Cowboys history – and the first in over 50 years – to score a touchdown as a runner, receiver and kick returner.

We've ranked his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.

Week 1 vs. LAR – Not a bad way to make your debut. Lamb's first career catch came on a crossing route for a solid 33 yards, offering a hint of what was to come.
Week 16 vs. PHI – This is what it was supposed to look like all year. With the defense keying on Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Lamb slipped his coverage out of the slot and was off to the races for a 52-yard, uncontested touchdown.
Week 4 vs. CLE – His first career touchdown came earlier in this game, but the second one was a bit more impressive. Lamb beat his coverage handily on an outroute for a toe-tapping touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The score helped cut what had been a 24-point deficit to just three.
Week 16 vs. PHI – Lamb did more than catch the ball during his debut season. He put the Eagles on ice in Week 16 with a nifty end-around that found the end zone from 19 yards out.
Week 2 vs. ATL – Lamb's first heroics of the season. Having rallied from a 29-10 deficit, Dak Prescott found Lamb for 24 yards on the final possession of an insane game, moving the Cowboys to the Atlanta 30-yard line. Three snaps after Lamb's big catch, Greg Zuerlein drilled the game-winner in a 40-39 thriller.
Week 9 vs. PIT – It got lost during the course of a trying season, but Lamb made one of his best catches of the year in the near-upset of the Steelers. Down by five with less than a minute to play, Garrett Gilbert rolled to his left and found Lamb for 32 yards down the sideline – where the rookie had to do some marvelous footwork to stay in bounds at midfield. The catch moved the Cowboys into position for a go-ahead touchdown, though they ultimately came up short.
Week 15 vs. SF – Lamb's game-swinging catch and run against the 49ers showed off his footwork as well as his YAC ability. Facing pressure, Andy Dalton found him on a deep crosser. Not only did Lamb pick up the catch near the sideline, he managed to keep himself in bounds and turn upfield for another huge chunk of a 45-yard gain.
Week 6 vs. NYG – Not a touchdown, but a heck of an amazing catch. With 28 seconds until halftime, Dak Prescott found Lamb for 21 yards down the seam – only for Lamb to get absolutely leveled. Not only did he hold on to the ball, but the ensuing personal foul moved the Cowboys in range for a crucial touchdown.
Week 15 vs. SF – Maybe not the most impressive play, but certainly a memorable one. How often do you see an onside kick returned for a touchdown? That's exactly what Lamb pulled off to seal the win against San Francisco, showing off his speed and killer instinct.
Week 12 vs. MIN – There's no competition for the top spot. While it was only a four-yard catch, Lamb's diving, corkscrewing touchdown against the Vikings was a picture perfect example of his top-notch hands and body control. This one will always make the highlight reel, no matter how long his career lasts.
