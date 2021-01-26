Rank’Em: CeeDee Lamb’s Top 10 Plays From 2020

The Cowboys never dreamed CeeDee Lamb would be sitting there at No. 17 when it was their turn to draft. But when he was, they made sure to take him, regardless of other needs at other positions.
As it turned out, Lamb was as-advertised during his rookie year, setting both NFL and franchise records along the way.
Lamb was the first player in league history to begin a career with five catches or more in his first six games. He also shattered the Cowboys rookie record for catches in a year, finishing the season with receptions.
He also became just the second player in Cowboys history – and the first in over 50 years – to score a touchdown as a runner, receiver and kick returner.
We've ranked his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
We've ranked CeeDee Lamb's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.