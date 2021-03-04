Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Charting Amari Cooper's Top 10 Plays

Mar 04, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

In terms of the record and final result, the 2020 season won't go down as a memorable one for the Cowboys.

No playoffs, no Pro Bowlers and a ton of injuries that led to the Cowboys' 6-10 record.

But there were bright spots, and it starts with Amari Cooper, who put together one of his best seasons of his young career.

Cooper did not make his fifth Pro Bowl appearance this year, but he did set a career-high in receptions with 92.

Week after week, Cooper racked up catches and yards, despite the Cowboys' injury woes which led to starting four different quarterbacks throughout the year.

Still, Cooper was able to make plays. Check out the Top 10 highlights from Amari Cooper this past season.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10. Week 14 at Bengals – 11-yard TD catch in 2Q A great example of Cooper's outstanding hands. He found a soft spot in the Bengals' zone coverage and hauled in a low pass from Andy Dalton that nearly touched the ground first. Cooper set up the TD with two third-down conversions earlier in the drive.
A great example of Cooper's outstanding hands. He found a soft spot in the Bengals' zone coverage and hauled in a low pass from Andy Dalton that nearly touched the ground first. Cooper set up the TD with two third-down conversions earlier in the drive.

9. Week 6 vs. Cardinals – 1-yard TD in 4Q Cooper is regarded as one of the NFL's most precise route runners, and this was a terrific example. Here, he gave a three-step fake to the inside, made a hard plant and cut back to the sideline and beat cornerback Kevin Peterson for the score.
Cooper is regarded as one of the NFL's most precise route runners, and this was a terrific example. Here, he gave a three-step fake to the inside, made a hard plant and cut back to the sideline and beat cornerback Kevin Peterson for the score.

8. Week 9 vs. Steelers – 32-yard catch in 1Q A nice pitch-and-catch between Cooper and his fourth quarterback of the season, Garrett Gilbert. Here, Cooper beat cornerback Cameron Sutton on a go route and Gilbert dropped it in perfectly to convert third-and-2, leading to a field goal.
A nice pitch-and-catch between Cooper and his fourth quarterback of the season, Garrett Gilbert. Here, Cooper beat cornerback Cameron Sutton on a go route and Gilbert dropped it in perfectly to convert third-and-2, leading to a field goal.

7. Week 13 at Ravens – 2-yard TD in 4Q Great field awareness by Cooper here, glancing down at his left foot to ensure in stayed inbounds before his momentum carried him out of the back of the end zone. And good play design by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, lining up Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in a bunch formation near the goal line.
Great field awareness by Cooper here, glancing down at his left foot to ensure in stayed inbounds before his momentum carried him out of the back of the end zone. And good play design by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, lining up Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in a bunch formation near the goal line.

6. Week 4 vs. Browns – 20-yard TD in 1Q This game got away from the Cowboys, but the offense got off to a good start when Prescott fit a tight throw to Cooper in between two defenders for an early touchdown on fourth-and-2.
This game got away from the Cowboys, but the offense got off to a good start when Prescott fit a tight throw to Cooper in between two defenders for an early touchdown on fourth-and-2.

5. Week 11 at Vikings – fourth-down conversion in 4Q On fourth-and-6 with 2:05 left and the Cowboys down 28-24, Cooper beat rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney with an out route for a 15-yard gain and first down. Five plays later, Andy Dalton threw the deciding touchdown pass to snap the Cowboys' four-game losing streak.
On fourth-and-6 with 2:05 left and the Cowboys down 28-24, Cooper beat rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney with an out route for a 15-yard gain and first down. Five plays later, Andy Dalton threw the deciding touchdown pass to snap the Cowboys' four-game losing streak.

4. Week 5 vs. Giants – 15-yard catch in 4Q Cooper's clutch grab helped the Cowboys pull off a comeback win over the Giants after Prescott's ankle injury. Tied 34-34 with 40 seconds left, Cooper turned a quick crossing route into a 15-yard gain and a first down after breaking two tackles. Greg Zuerlein kicked the winning field goal three plays later.
Cooper's clutch grab helped the Cowboys pull off a comeback win over the Giants after Prescott's ankle injury. Tied 34-34 with 40 seconds left, Cooper turned a quick crossing route into a 15-yard gain and a first down after breaking two tackles. Greg Zuerlein kicked the winning field goal three plays later.

3. Week 12 vs. Washington – 54-yard TD in 2Q Cooper's third-longest catch of the season was a classic go-route down the right sideline. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby had tight coverage until he lost track of the ball in the air, and Cooper ran past him for the score.
Cooper's third-longest catch of the season was a classic go-route down the right sideline. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby had tight coverage until he lost track of the ball in the air, and Cooper ran past him for the score.

2. Week 16 vs. Eagles – 69-yard catch in 3Q Cooper turned a quick slant from Andy Dalton into his longest gain of the season, breaking a shoe-string tackle at the Cowboys' 38-yard line, crossing midfield and setting up a chip-shot field goal to extend the Cowboys' lead in an eventual victory.
Cooper turned a quick slant from Andy Dalton into his longest gain of the season, breaking a shoe-string tackle at the Cowboys' 38-yard line, crossing midfield and setting up a chip-shot field goal to extend the Cowboys' lead in an eventual victory.

1. Week 2 vs. Falcons – 58-yard catch in 3Q CeeDee Lamb's one-handed TD against the Vikings might have been the play of the season, but Cooper's one-handed catch from Dak Prescott wasn't too shabby, either. Later in the drive, the Cowboys would cut the Falcons' lead to five to fuel an improbable comeback win.
CeeDee Lamb's one-handed TD against the Vikings might have been the play of the season, but Cooper's one-handed catch from Dak Prescott wasn't too shabby, either. Later in the drive, the Cowboys would cut the Falcons' lead to five to fuel an improbable comeback win.

