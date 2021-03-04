Rank’Em: Charting Amari Cooper’s Top 10 Plays

In terms of the record and final result, the 2020 season won't go down as a memorable one for the Cowboys.
No playoffs, no Pro Bowlers and a ton of injuries that led to the Cowboys' 6-10 record.
But there were bright spots, and it starts with Amari Cooper, who put together one of his best seasons of his young career.
Cooper did not make his fifth Pro Bowl appearance this year, but he did set a career-high in receptions with 92.
Week after week, Cooper racked up catches and yards, despite the Cowboys' injury woes which led to starting four different quarterbacks throughout the year.
Still, Cooper was able to make plays. Check out the Top 10 highlights from Amari Cooper this past season.
