Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks

May 21, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

So originally, this was a list of the best Top 10 draft picks in team history. The Cowboys' top pick, which was expected to be 10th overall, was supposed to be the next rookie to enter an already prestigious list of Top 10 players.

As we all know by now, the Cowboys decided to roll the dice and make a trade with the Eagles, sliding back to No. 12 to land Penn State's Micah Parsons, who was still the highest-rated defensive player on their draft board.

So now, Parsons is among 19 players who have been drafted in the Top 12. Ironically enough, expanding this list to 12 actually made this an even better group of players, which now includes Michael Irvin, Alvin Harper and DeMarcus Ware.

So will Micah Parsons fit right into this group of great players? Only time will tell, but let's take a closer look at the guys who make up this elite group of talent.

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Lee Roy Jordan – One of the greatest middle linebackers in team history, Jordan was drafted sixth overall in 1963. He wasn't the prototype at linebacker, listed at 6-1 and 220 pounds, he made up for it with his instincts and ability to get to the football. And it wasn't just getting there to make the tackle, but oftentimes a turnover as well. Jordan's 32 career interceptions are not only the most by a Cowboys linebacker but he's tied for third in NFL history for picks by a linebacker. Jordan also recorded three interceptions in one game against the Bengals in 1973, returning one for a touchdown. Jordan had 16 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth in franchise history. He earned two All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls, helping the Cowboys win their first-ever championship in the 1971 season. In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Ring of Honor, becoming the first inductee by current owner Jerry Jones.
1 / 20

Lee Roy Jordan – One of the greatest middle linebackers in team history, Jordan was drafted sixth overall in 1963. He wasn't the prototype at linebacker, listed at 6-1 and 220 pounds, he made up for it with his instincts and ability to get to the football. And it wasn't just getting there to make the tackle, but oftentimes a turnover as well.

Jordan's 32 career interceptions are not only the most by a Cowboys linebacker but he's tied for third in NFL history for picks by a linebacker. Jordan also recorded three interceptions in one game against the Bengals in 1973, returning one for a touchdown. Jordan had 16 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth in franchise history.

He earned two All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls, helping the Cowboys win their first-ever championship in the 1971 season.

In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Ring of Honor, becoming the first inductee by current owner Jerry Jones.

Scott Appleton – Technically, the Cowboys drafted Appleton with the No. 4 overall pick in 1964, but only with the idea to trade him to Pittsburgh. Appleton was dealt to the Steelers immediately after the pick in exchange for wide receiver Buddy Dial. However, Appleton never signed with Pittsburgh and eventually went to the AFL. The Cowboys might not have gotten much out of that No. 4 overall pick, the ended up having a successful draft – arguably the best in team history. Throughout the draft, the Cowboys landed Mel Renfro, Bob Hayes and Roger Staubach, three Hall of Fame players.
2 / 20

Scott Appleton – Technically, the Cowboys drafted Appleton with the No. 4 overall pick in 1964, but only with the idea to trade him to Pittsburgh. Appleton was dealt to the Steelers immediately after the pick in exchange for wide receiver Buddy Dial. However, Appleton never signed with Pittsburgh and eventually went to the AFL. The Cowboys might not have gotten much out of that No. 4 overall pick, the ended up having a successful draft – arguably the best in team history. Throughout the draft, the Cowboys landed Mel Renfro, Bob Hayes and Roger Staubach, three Hall of Fame players.

Craig Morton – Drafted fifth overall in 1965, Morton was supposed to eventually take over as the leader of the Cowboys. And while he played 10 years in Dallas, he started just 47 games. He backed up Don Meredith to start his career and then found himself in a heated QB controversy with Roger Staubach. Tom Landry eventually went with Staubach, forcing Morton to be traded to the Giants, which turned into the pick for Randy White. The Cowboys ended up facing Morton in Super Bowl XII, beating his Broncos, 27-10. Ironically enough, White and Harvey Martin were Co-MVPs of that game. So the value alone for Morton, resulting in a trade, is what put him higher on the list.
3 / 20

Craig Morton – Drafted fifth overall in 1965, Morton was supposed to eventually take over as the leader of the Cowboys. And while he played 10 years in Dallas, he started just 47 games. He backed up Don Meredith to start his career and then found himself in a heated QB controversy with Roger Staubach. Tom Landry eventually went with Staubach, forcing Morton to be traded to the Giants, which turned into the pick for Randy White. The Cowboys ended up facing Morton in Super Bowl XII, beating his Broncos, 27-10. Ironically enough, White and Harvey Martin were Co-MVPs of that game. So the value alone for Morton, resulting in a trade, is what put him higher on the list.

John Niland – Drafted No. 5 in the 1966 Draft, Niland was one of the anchors to an offensive line that paved the way for a Cowboys team that went to two Super Bowls in the early 70s and regularly competed for division and conference championships. Niland earned six straight Pro Bowls from 1968-73, missing only three games in that span. Niland played 10 NFL seasons – nine in Dallas and his final year with the Eagles.
4 / 20

John Niland – Drafted No. 5 in the 1966 Draft, Niland was one of the anchors to an offensive line that paved the way for a Cowboys team that went to two Super Bowls in the early 70s and regularly competed for division and conference championships. Niland earned six straight Pro Bowls from 1968-73, missing only three games in that span. Niland played 10 NFL seasons – nine in Dallas and his final year with the Eagles.

Ed "Too Tall" Jones – One of three players in franchise history to be picked No. 1 overall, the imposing defensive end from Tennessee State was part of the Cowboys' menacing "Doomsday Defense" in the 70's. Teamed up with Harvey Martin, Randy White and slew of skill players in the linebackers and secondary, Jones helped the Cowboys become a consistent force in the NFC, competing for the Super Bowl nearly every year. Jones played 15 seasons for the Cowboys, all the way to 1989.
5 / 20

Ed "Too Tall" Jones – One of three players in franchise history to be picked No. 1 overall, the imposing defensive end from Tennessee State was part of the Cowboys' menacing "Doomsday Defense" in the 70's. Teamed up with Harvey Martin, Randy White and slew of skill players in the linebackers and secondary, Jones helped the Cowboys become a consistent force in the NFC, competing for the Super Bowl nearly every year. Jones played 15 seasons for the Cowboys, all the way to 1989.

Randy White – The Cowboys weren't exactly sure if he was going to be a linebacker or a defensive tackle. But they knew he was good enough to be the No. 2 overall pick in 1975, which happened to be the season the Cowboys picked the "Dirty Dozen" as 12 rookies made the team. White not only settled into a defensive tackle role, but he was one of the best to ever play, earning Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor accolades when his playing career finally ended after 14 seasons.
6 / 20

Randy White – The Cowboys weren't exactly sure if he was going to be a linebacker or a defensive tackle. But they knew he was good enough to be the No. 2 overall pick in 1975, which happened to be the season the Cowboys picked the "Dirty Dozen" as 12 rookies made the team. White not only settled into a defensive tackle role, but he was one of the best to ever play, earning Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor accolades when his playing career finally ended after 14 seasons.

Tony Dorsett – The Cowboys were already a great team in the 1970s, having been to three Super Bowls. But they knew a player like Dorsett would get them over the top. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1977 draft and immediately, Dorsett propelled the Cowboys to two straight Super Bowls and was one of the most dynamic runners in NFL history.
7 / 20

Tony Dorsett – The Cowboys were already a great team in the 1970s, having been to three Super Bowls. But they knew a player like Dorsett would get them over the top. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1977 draft and immediately, Dorsett propelled the Cowboys to two straight Super Bowls and was one of the most dynamic runners in NFL history.

Danny Noonan – An elite college player at Nebraska, Noonan was supposed to solidify the defensive line in 1987, perhaps even take over for the aging Randy White. But he never truly developed like the Cowboys had hoped. He only played five full seasons and ended up getting traded early in the 1992 season to Green Bay, missing out on what proved to be the start of a championship run.
8 / 20

Danny Noonan – An elite college player at Nebraska, Noonan was supposed to solidify the defensive line in 1987, perhaps even take over for the aging Randy White. But he never truly developed like the Cowboys had hoped. He only played five full seasons and ended up getting traded early in the 1992 season to Green Bay, missing out on what proved to be the start of a championship run.

Michael Irvin – Some might not remember that Irvin was actually the last first-round pick for Tom Landry in 1988. But of course, Irvin was reunited with his University of Miami coaching staff that Jimmy Johnson brought over in 1989. Irvin became the heart and soul of the Cowboys and to this day, is still considered one of the more important draft picks in team history.
9 / 20

Michael Irvin – Some might not remember that Irvin was actually the last first-round pick for Tom Landry in 1988. But of course, Irvin was reunited with his University of Miami coaching staff that Jimmy Johnson brought over in 1989. Irvin became the heart and soul of the Cowboys and to this day, is still considered one of the more important draft picks in team history.

Troy Aikman – This is arguably the best among the Cowboys' all-time Top 12 picks. Aikman was the leader of the Cowboys' dynasty and ended up winning more games in the 1990s than any other quarterback in any other decade before him. While the 1989 draft was filled with future Hall of Famers such as Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders and Derrick Thomas, Aikman was the player that eventually put the Cowboys over the top. Paired with Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and an all-world offensive line, Aikman guided the Cowboys to three Super Bowls in a four-year span and helped the franchise earn its "Team of the 90s" moniker.
10 / 20

Troy Aikman – This is arguably the best among the Cowboys' all-time Top 12 picks. Aikman was the leader of the Cowboys' dynasty and ended up winning more games in the 1990s than any other quarterback in any other decade before him. While the 1989 draft was filled with future Hall of Famers such as Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders and Derrick Thomas, Aikman was the player that eventually put the Cowboys over the top. Paired with Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and an all-world offensive line, Aikman guided the Cowboys to three Super Bowls in a four-year span and helped the franchise earn its "Team of the 90s" moniker.

Alvin Harper – Picked No. 12 in the 1991 draft, Harper wasn't even the top pick for the Cowboys, who landed Russell Maryland with the top pick. Immediately, Harper found a role as a complementary receiver to Michael Irvin. Over the years, Harper established himself as a big-play receiver who still had some of the greatest players in team history, none bigger than his 72-yard game-sealing reception to beat the 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game.
11 / 20

Alvin Harper – Picked No. 12 in the 1991 draft, Harper wasn't even the top pick for the Cowboys, who landed Russell Maryland with the top pick. Immediately, Harper found a role as a complementary receiver to Michael Irvin. Over the years, Harper established himself as a big-play receiver who still had some of the greatest players in team history, none bigger than his 72-yard game-sealing reception to beat the 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game.

Greg Ellis – Any other player on this list is likely going to be compared to a player at his position. Ellis, unfairly, gets compared to not only a wide receiver, but a first-ballot Hall of Famer who might be the most electrifying player to ever play his position. So no, Ellis never made an impact like the one Randy Moss did. The Cowboys could've taken Moss at No. 8 in the 1998 NFL Draft, and it even seemed as if Moss was expecting it. But based off his off-the-field issues, coupled with the Cowboys' problems in the 90s involving Michael Irvin and other teammates, the Cowboys went with Ellis, the safer pick. Ellis was a good player, serving 11 years in Dallas and even made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and earned the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. He ranks ninth on the Cowboys' all-time list with 77.0 career sacks.
12 / 20

Greg Ellis – Any other player on this list is likely going to be compared to a player at his position. Ellis, unfairly, gets compared to not only a wide receiver, but a first-ballot Hall of Famer who might be the most electrifying player to ever play his position. So no, Ellis never made an impact like the one Randy Moss did. The Cowboys could've taken Moss at No. 8 in the 1998 NFL Draft, and it even seemed as if Moss was expecting it. But based off his off-the-field issues, coupled with the Cowboys' problems in the 90s involving Michael Irvin and other teammates, the Cowboys went with Ellis, the safer pick. Ellis was a good player, serving 11 years in Dallas and even made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and earned the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. He ranks ninth on the Cowboys' all-time list with 77.0 career sacks.

Roy Williams – The Cowboys moved from 6 to 8 in the 2002 NFL Draft in what nearly became a bizarre move that resulted in the Cowboys losing their turn. But Williams was the Cowboys' guy all along, becoming a hard-hitting, playmaking safety the team was looking for. Williams made five Pro Bowls and became one of the most feared defensive players in the game because of his physical nature. But he's also remembered for the horse-collar tackle that the NFL eventually created a rule to stop. The evolution of the NFL that turned into a more passing league oftentimes got the better of Williams, who was more of a box safety closer to the line of scrimmage than a deep safety in coverage. But for his time, and what the Cowboys drafted him to be, Williams was certainly a big-time player.
13 / 20

Roy Williams – The Cowboys moved from 6 to 8 in the 2002 NFL Draft in what nearly became a bizarre move that resulted in the Cowboys losing their turn. But Williams was the Cowboys' guy all along, becoming a hard-hitting, playmaking safety the team was looking for. Williams made five Pro Bowls and became one of the most feared defensive players in the game because of his physical nature. But he's also remembered for the horse-collar tackle that the NFL eventually created a rule to stop. The evolution of the NFL that turned into a more passing league oftentimes got the better of Williams, who was more of a box safety closer to the line of scrimmage than a deep safety in coverage. But for his time, and what the Cowboys drafted him to be, Williams was certainly a big-time player.

Terence Newman- Taken No. 5 overall in 2003, Newman was the first pick by Bill Parcells as the Cowboys' coach. In his nine years in Dallas, Newman was a solid to good performer. He made two Pro Bowls but at the time, the Cowboys were only four years removed from having Deion Sanders. So Newman wasn't exactly the shut-down cornerback the Cowboys were hoping to get. But he was a reliable player who had six seasons of at least 16 games played. Newman finished his time in Dallas tied for seventh in team history with 32 interceptions. He also went on to play 15 years, with three-year stints in Cincinnati and Minnesota.
14 / 20

Terence Newman- Taken No. 5 overall in 2003, Newman was the first pick by Bill Parcells as the Cowboys' coach. In his nine years in Dallas, Newman was a solid to good performer. He made two Pro Bowls but at the time, the Cowboys were only four years removed from having Deion Sanders. So Newman wasn't exactly the shut-down cornerback the Cowboys were hoping to get. But he was a reliable player who had six seasons of at least 16 games played. Newman finished his time in Dallas tied for seventh in team history with 32 interceptions. He also went on to play 15 years, with three-year stints in Cincinnati and Minnesota.

DeMarcus Ware – As the story goes, head coach Bill Parcells wasn't so sure about drafting Ware with the No. 11 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, only because he had his eyes on some other positions of need. But make no mistake, Parcells also saw D-Ware as someone comparable to Lawrence Taylor. And in about a two years, Ware will have a spot in Canton, Ohio just like "LT" does as well. Ware is the Cowboys' all-time sack leader and proved to be a stellar draft choice by the Cowboys.
15 / 20

DeMarcus Ware – As the story goes, head coach Bill Parcells wasn't so sure about drafting Ware with the No. 11 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, only because he had his eyes on some other positions of need. But make no mistake, Parcells also saw D-Ware as someone comparable to Lawrence Taylor. And in about a two years, Ware will have a spot in Canton, Ohio just like "LT" does as well. Ware is the Cowboys' all-time sack leader and proved to be a stellar draft choice by the Cowboys.

Tyron Smith – When the Cowboys drafted Smith with the No. 9 pick in 2011, he was the first offensive linemen drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in 30 years. Needless to say it was a big change for the Cowboys to take Smith that early, especially in the Top 10. And when you look at the names that were drafted around Smith that year, it could be considered one of the best drafts of talent with the likes of Cam Newton, Julio Jones, Patrick Peterson, Von Miller, A.J. Green, Aldon Smith and J.J. Watt. But while there are some future Hall of Famers in that group, Smith has been just as important to the Cowboys as any of those players who were drafted around him.
16 / 20

Tyron Smith – When the Cowboys drafted Smith with the No. 9 pick in 2011, he was the first offensive linemen drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in 30 years. Needless to say it was a big change for the Cowboys to take Smith that early, especially in the Top 10. And when you look at the names that were drafted around Smith that year, it could be considered one of the best drafts of talent with the likes of Cam Newton, Julio Jones, Patrick Peterson, Von Miller, A.J. Green, Aldon Smith and J.J. Watt. But while there are some future Hall of Famers in that group, Smith has been just as important to the Cowboys as any of those players who were drafted around him.

Morris Claiborne – The one time the Cowboys have traded up for a player that really never panned out, Claiborne was the highest defensive player on the Cowboys' board in 2012. They went from 14 to 6 and were confident they landed a shut-down cornerback with elite ball skills. But for one reason or another, Claiborne never developed into the player the Cowboys were hoping for. He played five years in Dallas before going to the Jets and Chiefs, where he received a Super Bowl ring, despite playing just eight games for KC in 2019.
17 / 20

Morris Claiborne – The one time the Cowboys have traded up for a player that really never panned out, Claiborne was the highest defensive player on the Cowboys' board in 2012. They went from 14 to 6 and were confident they landed a shut-down cornerback with elite ball skills. But for one reason or another, Claiborne never developed into the player the Cowboys were hoping for. He played five years in Dallas before going to the Jets and Chiefs, where he received a Super Bowl ring, despite playing just eight games for KC in 2019.

Ezekiel Elliott – In 2016, running backs weren't getting drafted too high, unless of course, they were special. The Cowboys categorized Elliott as just that, and drafted him No. 4 overall. To make it better, they paired him with Dak Prescott, a rookie that landed a starting spot and the two of them formed a duo that gave the Cowboys quite a spark, finishing 13-3. Zeke went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, winning the first of three rushing titles. While his numbers have slowed down here of late, Zeke is still one of the most productive backs in the NFL, especially when running behind an offensive line that was banged up all of last year. In five years, Zeke is now third in Cowboys history in rushing yards with 6,384.
18 / 20

Ezekiel Elliott – In 2016, running backs weren't getting drafted too high, unless of course, they were special. The Cowboys categorized Elliott as just that, and drafted him No. 4 overall. To make it better, they paired him with Dak Prescott, a rookie that landed a starting spot and the two of them formed a duo that gave the Cowboys quite a spark, finishing 13-3. Zeke went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, winning the first of three rushing titles. While his numbers have slowed down here of late, Zeke is still one of the most productive backs in the NFL, especially when running behind an offensive line that was banged up all of last year. In five years, Zeke is now third in Cowboys history in rushing yards with 6,384.

Micah Parsons – While he's the latest Top 12 pick to join the Cowboys, Parsons doesn't have a lot of company on this list as a true linebacker. While D-Ware played outside linebacker in a 3-4, he was certainly an edge rusher. Parsons joins Lee Roy Jordan as the only true inside backers. But then again, if Parsons proves to be anything close to what Jordan was for the Cowboys, then it'll most certainly be a worthy pick.
19 / 20

Micah Parsons – While he's the latest Top 12 pick to join the Cowboys, Parsons doesn't have a lot of company on this list as a true linebacker. While D-Ware played outside linebacker in a 3-4, he was certainly an edge rusher. Parsons joins Lee Roy Jordan as the only true inside backers. But then again, if Parsons proves to be anything close to what Jordan was for the Cowboys, then it'll most certainly be a worthy pick.

Russell Maryland -It's hard to live up to the expectations of being the No. 1 pick. But the 1991 NFL Draft was a unique situation and the Cowboys picked Maryland, who might not have been the best player in the draft, but was one they knew they could sign before the deal without contract negotiations. Maryland played 10 seasons in the NFL, including his first five in Dallas, where he earned a Pro Bowl spot in 1993. He helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls as a key member of a lethal D-line rotation.
20 / 20

Russell Maryland -It's hard to live up to the expectations of being the No. 1 pick. But the 1991 NFL Draft was a unique situation and the Cowboys picked Maryland, who might not have been the best player in the draft, but was one they knew they could sign before the deal without contract negotiations. Maryland played 10 seasons in the NFL, including his first five in Dallas, where he earned a Pro Bowl spot in 1993. He helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls as a key member of a lethal D-line rotation.

