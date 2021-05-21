Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks

So originally, this was a list of the best Top 10 draft picks in team history. The Cowboys' top pick, which was expected to be 10th overall, was supposed to be the next rookie to enter an already prestigious list of Top 10 players.
As we all know by now, the Cowboys decided to roll the dice and make a trade with the Eagles, sliding back to No. 12 to land Penn State's Micah Parsons, who was still the highest-rated defensive player on their draft board.
So now, Parsons is among 19 players who have been drafted in the Top 12. Ironically enough, expanding this list to 12 actually made this an even better group of players, which now includes Michael Irvin, Alvin Harper and DeMarcus Ware.
So will Micah Parsons fit right into this group of great players? Only time will tell, but let's take a closer look at the guys who make up this elite group of talent.
