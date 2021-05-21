Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks

1 / 20

Lee Roy Jordan – One of the greatest middle linebackers in team history, Jordan was drafted sixth overall in 1963. He wasn't the prototype at linebacker, listed at 6-1 and 220 pounds, he made up for it with his instincts and ability to get to the football. And it wasn't just getting there to make the tackle, but oftentimes a turnover as well.

Jordan's 32 career interceptions are not only the most by a Cowboys linebacker but he's tied for third in NFL history for picks by a linebacker. Jordan also recorded three interceptions in one game against the Bengals in 1973, returning one for a touchdown. Jordan had 16 career fumble recoveries, which ranks fourth in franchise history.

He earned two All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls, helping the Cowboys win their first-ever championship in the 1971 season.

In 1989, Jordan was inducted into the Ring of Honor, becoming the first inductee by current owner Jerry Jones.