Rank'Em: Cowboys have had MVP finalist 23 times

17 / 23

Emmitt Smith (1995), 3rd - After seeing his streak of three-straight rushing titles end in 1994, Smith came back strong right off the bat in 1995, scoring on a 60-yard touchdown in the opening drive of the Week 1 game against the Giants. Smith rushed for four touchdowns that night, a sign of what was to come as he set an NFL record with 25 rushing TDs to lead the league, along with his 1,773 rushing yards, claiming his fourth and final rushing title.