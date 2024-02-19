Rank'Em: Cowboys have had MVP finalist 23 times

The Cowboys were well-represented at NFL Honors last week, with several players up for the major awards for their 2023 regular season.
No award carries more weight than the MVP, a career-defining honor that has only been awarded to one Cowboys player in franchise history.
While Emmitt Smith was able to win it in 1993, many other Cowboys, including Dak Prescott this year, have been a finalist.
Here are the 23 times in Cowboys history where a player has been among the finalists for the MVP award.
