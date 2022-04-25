Rank'Em: Cowboys Picked Six Pro Bowlers in 20's

10 / 10

1. Dez Bryant (24th overall, 2010) – And this makes three players taken at No. 24, where the Cowboys are slotted to pick this year. But the Cowboys had to trade up two spots to get him, choosing to take a risk on Bryant, who had off-the-field question marks. But he was ultra-talented and the Cowboys couldn't pass him up. As it turned out, all of the pre-draft narrative on Bryant proved to be somewhat accurate. He had some issues off the field but on the field, he was an amazing player that is still the franchise lead in TD catches with 73.