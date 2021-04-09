Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Cowboys' Most Sacred Jersey Numbers

Apr 09, 2021 at 04:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Rank-Em-Cowboys-Most-Sacred-Jersey-Numbers-hero

Let's clear about one thing when it comes to jersey numbers for the Dallas Cowboys:

Not one of them are officially retired. That's just not something the organization has ever done and probably won't.

You won't find any list in the Cowboys' media guide that identifies jersey numbers that have been retired, regardless of the players, or player, that donned them.

However, don't think for a second the Cowboys aren't the least bit mindful in which numbers are getting issued each year, and which ones will probably never get handed out again.

This week, the jersey number dilemma was sparked by the expected announcement from the NFL that will allow more skill players – on both sides of the ball – to have expanded jersey numbers. If passed, players such as running backs, receivers and even linebackers and defensive backs could wear any number from 1-49. Receivers and tight ends would still get to wear numbers in the 80s as well.

That led to many players suggesting a few changes, including Jaylon Smith, who has shown interest in wearing No. 9, his college number at Notre Dame.

That number hasn't been given to any Cowboys player since Tony Romo retired at the end of the 2016 season.

Could Jaylon actually wear Romo's number? Is it even Romo's number still?

This week, longtime Cowboys equipment manager Mike McCord reiterated the team's stance of "unofficially retiring" jersey numbers in some special cases.

There are a few jersey numbers that will never get worn again – at least in the regular season. There are a handful of others that might get issued, but for players that play different positions. And then there are some special cases, for instance with No. 88, where the legacy of the number can be passed down, but only to those who join the team with those lofty expectations.

So we identified 14 Cowboys jersey numbers that won't exactly get passed around like Halloween candy – and some that might not get passed out at all.

Rank'Em: Cowboys’ Most Sacred Jersey Numbers

The Cowboys do not retire jersey numbers – never have and probably never will. But that being said, here's a list of jersey numbers that don't get issued to just anyone.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

This one hasn't even truly developed yet, but in about 5-10 years, it's likely that two of the greatest offensive linemen in team history will have this same number. Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright and Zack Martin, who is destined for the Ring of Honor and could wind up in Canton, Ohio as well, have both rocked this number. Because there will be two greats at one position here, it'll probably be one that is only given out to a lineman with a shot of reaching the status of either of those two blockers. Good luck to them.
1 / 14

This one hasn't even truly developed yet, but in about 5-10 years, it's likely that two of the greatest offensive linemen in team history will have this same number. Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright and Zack Martin, who is destined for the Ring of Honor and could wind up in Canton, Ohio as well, have both rocked this number. Because there will be two greats at one position here, it'll probably be one that is only given out to a lineman with a shot of reaching the status of either of those two blockers. Good luck to them.

This one is not on hold by any means. The Cowboys have given this one to several players since Darren Woodson left the team in 2004. But make no mistake, Mike McCord isn't trying to put another safety in this uniform. You've seen running backs such as Felix Jones wear it. Last year, cornerback Daryl Worley requested it and got the number until he was released. But if you see a highly-touted DB wearing No. 28, it'll be one "in honor of Woody." But it'll probably be one that stays on the offensive side of the ball, if possible.
2 / 14

This one is not on hold by any means. The Cowboys have given this one to several players since Darren Woodson left the team in 2004. But make no mistake, Mike McCord isn't trying to put another safety in this uniform. You've seen running backs such as Felix Jones wear it. Last year, cornerback Daryl Worley requested it and got the number until he was released. But if you see a highly-touted DB wearing No. 28, it'll be one "in honor of Woody." But it'll probably be one that stays on the offensive side of the ball, if possible.

This is similar to Woodson and has a much better shot of staying on the shelf. There aren't many players requesting Daryl Johnston's No. 48. The Cowboys had a linebacker in the number the last few years with Joe Thomas. But if the Cowboys ever get a true blocking fullback again, don't expect him to wear the 48, donned by the "Moose."
3 / 14

This is similar to Woodson and has a much better shot of staying on the shelf. There aren't many players requesting Daryl Johnston's No. 48. The Cowboys had a linebacker in the number the last few years with Joe Thomas. But if the Cowboys ever get a true blocking fullback again, don't expect him to wear the 48, donned by the "Moose."

And here we are, back to Mr. Romo. He's probably headed for the Ring of Honor one day, but that doesn't stop numbers from being issued. There are currently four numbers – 43, 22, 54 and 88 – that are in the ROH more than once. And don't be surprised if 94 gets a second entry in the near future when DeMarcus Ware joins Charles Haley. So No. 9 will be worn again, especially if the rule change is passed. Those single-digit numbers have become a favorite to the skill. Players. But don't expect to see a quarterback throwing passes in that jersey, especially not anytime soon.
4 / 14

And here we are, back to Mr. Romo. He's probably headed for the Ring of Honor one day, but that doesn't stop numbers from being issued. There are currently four numbers – 43, 22, 54 and 88 – that are in the ROH more than once. And don't be surprised if 94 gets a second entry in the near future when DeMarcus Ware joins Charles Haley. So No. 9 will be worn again, especially if the rule change is passed. Those single-digit numbers have become a favorite to the skill. Players. But don't expect to see a quarterback throwing passes in that jersey, especially not anytime soon.

Just like with 28, this number has been given out several times. But mostly to a defensive player. And yes, Tony Dorsett's No. 33 was given to a running back, back in 1989, but Timmy Smith only wore it for a few games. That's not something the Cowboys plan on doing again. Sure, a linebacker or DB could have this number, but an explosive running back who can take it the house, is probably not going to be the double-3.
5 / 14

Just like with 28, this number has been given out several times. But mostly to a defensive player. And yes, Tony Dorsett's No. 33 was given to a running back, back in 1989, but Timmy Smith only wore it for a few games. That's not something the Cowboys plan on doing again. Sure, a linebacker or DB could have this number, but an explosive running back who can take it the house, is probably not going to be the double-3.

We get it – Dak Prescott has played just five years. So it's hard to call his jersey number an "untouchable" object by any means. But think about it, he's certainly not going anywhere for a while, if ever. If Dak has the career the Cowboys believe he will, then he'll be running and throwing in that No. 4 for many, many years. And the more he plays, the longer it will ever be to see anyone, especially a quarterback wearing No. 4.
6 / 14

We get it – Dak Prescott has played just five years. So it's hard to call his jersey number an "untouchable" object by any means. But think about it, he's certainly not going anywhere for a while, if ever. If Dak has the career the Cowboys believe he will, then he'll be running and throwing in that No. 4 for many, many years. And the more he plays, the longer it will ever be to see anyone, especially a quarterback wearing No. 4.

The interesting part of Jaylon Smith's desired change from 54 to 9, is that he already is wearing a iconic number in team history, especially for defensive players. A pair of Ring of Honor members – Chuck Howley and Randy White, who is also in the Hall of Fame, wore No. 54. The Cowboys gave it Smith because they try to issue the number to a defensive player with big potential. Now it doesn't always work out for the best. Bobby Carpenter and Bruce Carter wore 54 and didn't last long, Smith is in the number now and the jury is still out on his career, although he has at least made one Pro Bowl.
7 / 14

The interesting part of Jaylon Smith's desired change from 54 to 9, is that he already is wearing a iconic number in team history, especially for defensive players. A pair of Ring of Honor members – Chuck Howley and Randy White, who is also in the Hall of Fame, wore No. 54. The Cowboys gave it Smith because they try to issue the number to a defensive player with big potential. Now it doesn't always work out for the best. Bobby Carpenter and Bruce Carter wore 54 and didn't last long, Smith is in the number now and the jury is still out on his career, although he has at least made one Pro Bowl.

Plain and simple, if you're not someone who can get to the quarterback, you won't be given No. 94. DeMarcus Ware is the all-time sack leader and will be in the HOF and ROH soon enough. Charles Haley was one of the catalysts and final pieces on the 90s Super Bowl teams. Randy Gregory was given No. 94 and certainly hasn't come close to those expectations. But his arrow seems to be pointing up again and perhaps he can start showing consistent signs of why the Cowboys drafted him, and gave him that special number.
8 / 14

Plain and simple, if you're not someone who can get to the quarterback, you won't be given No. 94. DeMarcus Ware is the all-time sack leader and will be in the HOF and ROH soon enough. Charles Haley was one of the catalysts and final pieces on the 90s Super Bowl teams. Randy Gregory was given No. 94 and certainly hasn't come close to those expectations. But his arrow seems to be pointing up again and perhaps he can start showing consistent signs of why the Cowboys drafted him, and gave him that special number.

We all know this one. Yes, No. 88 will be given out. But you've got to be a baller – one who can make big plays in the clutch moments. CeeDee Lamb is the latest to join the club and after one year, is already showing off the skills that remind us all of the legacy Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant left behind with this number.
9 / 14

We all know this one. Yes, No. 88 will be given out. But you've got to be a baller – one who can make big plays in the clutch moments. CeeDee Lamb is the latest to join the club and after one year, is already showing off the skills that remind us all of the legacy Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant left behind with this number.

No player in Cowboys history has played more games than Jason Witten. No one has more catches and more receiving yards. And despite all of the numbers, no player has displayed the consistency, durability and toughness as Witten. He was a special player and a true leader on and off the field. It's hard to see a scenario where anyone else is wearing No. 82 for a long, long time.
10 / 14

No player in Cowboys history has played more games than Jason Witten. No one has more catches and more receiving yards. And despite all of the numbers, no player has displayed the consistency, durability and toughness as Witten. He was a special player and a true leader on and off the field. It's hard to see a scenario where anyone else is wearing No. 82 for a long, long time.

Even if the new rule is passed, and there will be a higher demand for single digits, this one won't be passed around – maybe ever. Troy Aikman was the ring leader of the 90s dynasty. Sure, maybe Emmitt Smith was considered more valuable or Irvin was the heart and soul. Sure to all of that, but Aikman was the quarterback. He was the guy running the show and when the lights were the brightest, he was at his best. He wasn't the first player to wear No. 8, but he'll probably be the last.
11 / 14

Even if the new rule is passed, and there will be a higher demand for single digits, this one won't be passed around – maybe ever. Troy Aikman was the ring leader of the 90s dynasty. Sure, maybe Emmitt Smith was considered more valuable or Irvin was the heart and soul. Sure to all of that, but Aikman was the quarterback. He was the guy running the show and when the lights were the brightest, he was at his best. He wasn't the first player to wear No. 8, but he'll probably be the last.

No disrespect to "Bullet" Bob Hayes, a man credited by many for changing the way defenses were played, but this is Emmitt Smith's number. Hayes was such as force that teams started to implement the zone defense to try and negate his world-class speed. But there were others that wore his number in the 70s and 80s. Not one player has worn No. 22 in a real game since Emmitt Smith left the team after the 2002 season. The NFL's all-time leading rusher willed his teams to victory during a glorious decade that saw him win a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP, four rushing titles and take down Walter Payton's rushing record, making him one of the greatest players in NFL history.
12 / 14

No disrespect to "Bullet" Bob Hayes, a man credited by many for changing the way defenses were played, but this is Emmitt Smith's number. Hayes was such as force that teams started to implement the zone defense to try and negate his world-class speed. But there were others that wore his number in the 70s and 80s. Not one player has worn No. 22 in a real game since Emmitt Smith left the team after the 2002 season. The NFL's all-time leading rusher willed his teams to victory during a glorious decade that saw him win a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP, four rushing titles and take down Walter Payton's rushing record, making him one of the greatest players in NFL history.

The ONLY reason Roger Staubach and his No. 12 isn't considered the most sacred number in team history, is for the simple fact that he wore a more likeable and perhaps more-requested number than the person that ranks first on this list. With the rule changes, you might get a few more players wanting to get into 12, but it's probably never going to happen, especially with a quarterback. Roger Staubach was the face of the franchise during the 70s, when the Cowboys were coined "America's Team." He is still an iconic figure for the team and the city of Dallas. Staubach, real-estate mogul in Dallas, teamed up with the Cowboys to build a luxurious apartment building at The Star headquarters in Frisco. The high-rise complex is known simply as "Twelve."
13 / 14

The ONLY reason Roger Staubach and his No. 12 isn't considered the most sacred number in team history, is for the simple fact that he wore a more likeable and perhaps more-requested number than the person that ranks first on this list. With the rule changes, you might get a few more players wanting to get into 12, but it's probably never going to happen, especially with a quarterback. Roger Staubach was the face of the franchise during the 70s, when the Cowboys were coined "America's Team." He is still an iconic figure for the team and the city of Dallas. Staubach, real-estate mogul in Dallas, teamed up with the Cowboys to build a luxurious apartment building at The Star headquarters in Frisco. The high-rise complex is known simply as "Twelve."

It's the one jersey number you don't want to be given if you're a rookie trying to make the team. Because there can up to 90 players on a training camp roster, sometimes the Cowboys are forced to give No. 74 to a lineman, but it's not a good thing. Because no one is going to wear Bob Lilly's number in a game that really counts. In fact. The player is usually so far down the depth chart that he might not even make it to a preseason game. There's only one player dubbed "Mr. Cowboy" and his No. 74 isn't going anywhere. No player has ever officially worn No. 74 since Lilly retired in the mid-70s. If it's been untouched for this long, don't expect that to change now – or ever.
14 / 14

It's the one jersey number you don't want to be given if you're a rookie trying to make the team. Because there can up to 90 players on a training camp roster, sometimes the Cowboys are forced to give No. 74 to a lineman, but it's not a good thing. Because no one is going to wear Bob Lilly's number in a game that really counts. In fact. The player is usually so far down the depth chart that he might not even make it to a preseason game. There's only one player dubbed "Mr. Cowboy" and his No. 74 isn't going anywhere. No player has ever officially worn No. 74 since Lilly retired in the mid-70s. If it's been untouched for this long, don't expect that to change now – or ever.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Touchdowns of 2020; Who's No. 1?

While there obviously weren't enough of them last year, the Cowboys still had plenty of memorable touchdowns. We ranked the Top 10 scores of the previous season.
news

Rank'Em: Charting Amari Cooper's Top 10 Plays

When ranking the best players on the Cowboys' roster last year, it's hard to find anyone who produced more than Amari Cooper. Check out his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank 'Em: 10 HOF Candidates With Cowboys Ties

DallasCowboys.com has ranked the top 10 candidates for Canton in the future, based on career resume.
news

Rank'Em: Finding Gallup's 10 Best Plays of 2020

We've ranked Michael Gallup's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Plays of Dak's 2020 Season

We've ranked Dak Prescott's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: CeeDee Lamb's Top 10 Plays From 2020

We've ranked CeeDee Lamb's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

This year's annual All-Opponent Team had its share of Washington players, both from Seattle and the Football Team.
news

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.
news

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
Advertising