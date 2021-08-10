Rank'Em: Cowboys Now Have 20 Hall of Famers

12 / 20

Emmitt Smith – Inducted 2010

In 15 seasons - 13 with Dallas - Emmitt Smith made an impact on the NFL that few players can match at any position or in any era. As the NFL's all-time leading rusher, Smith also won four NFL rushing titles, three Super Bowl titles and a league (1993) and Super Bowl (XXVIII) MVP award. He was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, and on the club's offense, only Jason Witten (11) and Larry Allen (10) were selected to more in club history. Among NFL running backs, only Barry Sanders (10) was selected more times. With 975 rushing yards in 2002, Smith became just the seventh player in NFL history to carry the title of all-time rushing leader, taking that designation from Walter Payton.

After 13 seasons in Dallas, Smith had 17,162 career rushing yards, and he moved past Payton's 16,726 career yard mark in Week Eight of the 2002 season against Seattle. Smith finished his pro career with 18,355 yards and is also the NFL's career rushing touchdowns leader (164), and second in league annals in total touchdowns (175), trailing Jerry Rice by 33. The first player in NFL history to post five straight seasons with over 1,400 yards rushing, Smith, Jim Brown and LaDainian Tomlinson are the only players with seven straight 10-touchdown seasons to start their career. With 1,021 yards rushing in 2001, Smith became the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in 11 consecutive seasons and the first to post 11 1,000-yard rushing seasons in a career.

Smith holds the NFL record for career rushing attempts with 4,409, passing Payton (3,838) in Week Three of the 2002 sea- son. With a then NFL-record 25 rushing touchdowns in 1995, Smith scored 100 career touchdowns in just six seasons, originally the fastest anyone in league history had reached that mark. Smith also tied Brown's NFL record by scoring 100 touchdowns in just 93 career games. Since Smith's accomplishment, Tomlinson reached the feat in 89 games. His 25 career scores against the Arizona Cardinals is tied for the third-best total by a player against an opponent since 1970, followed by his 24 scores against Washington and the N.Y Giants.

His value to the Cowboys success can be seen in the club's 99-26 mark (91-24 in regular season) when he carried the ball 20-or-more times a game and 64-19 record (57-19 in regular season) when he rushed for 100 yards. The century mark became a big number in Smith's career, having rushed for 100 yards in 155-of-326 games dating back to high school, including 83-of-218 games with Dallas, including playoffs. In NFL annals, Smith's 78 regular season 100-yard rushing games is a record. Included in Smith's club-record 76 100-yard rushing games are 11 of the top 15 performances in team history and 18 days with over 150 yards (the fourth highest total of 150-yard games in NFL history). Smith rushed for over 100-yards against 22 of the 32 NFL teams.