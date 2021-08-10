Rank'Em: Cowboys Now Have 20 Hall of Famers

Jerry Jones – Inducted 2017
Recognized around the NFL as one of his era's most influential and passionate owners, Jerry Jones was selected for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in February of 2017.
In addition to becoming the first NFL owner to lead his franchise to three Super Bowl titles (1992, 93 and 95) in a four year period of time, Jones' efforts in the areas of sports marketing, promotion, stadium development, and network television negotiations created a lasting imprint on the landscape of the NFL and the American sports culture.
Since his purchase of the Cowboys in 1989, the team has won 10 division titles, while advancing to the postseason 14 times and reaching the NFC Championship game four times.
As Dallas' general manager, Jones has overseen personnel efforts that include the acquisition of 50 different players who have combined for a collective total of 147 Pro Bowl appearances. Six Cowboys players from Jones' tenure of ownership have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Larry Allen and Charles Haley - while Jones has served as the presenter for three of those men: Irvin, Smith and Allen.
The lasting landmarks to Jones' legacy of promoting and protecting the future of the sport of football can be seen in the conception and construction of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and The Star in Frisco, Texas. The stadium, which opened in 2009, has a capacity of over 100,000 and is the largest and most technologically sound indoor/outdoor stadium in the world. The Star, which serves as the world training headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys, is a state-of-the-art venue that enjoys a first-of-its-kind partnership with its surrounding community in Frisco, Texas, and the young men and women who compete in athletics at the high school and youth sports levels.
On the league level, Jones has served lengthy stints on nearly every significant NFL ownership committee, including the Competition Committee, the Broadcast Committee, the Management Council's Executive Committee, the Health and Safety Advisory Committee, and he is currently the chairman of the NFL Network and Pro Football Hall of Fame Committees.
Jones, who became the 15th NFL owner to be selected for induction into the Hall of Fame, is the only man in football history to both play for a collegiate national championship football team and own a Super Bowl winning club.