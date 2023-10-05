Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

While the battles between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s are legendary, this is a rivalry that dates back more than five decades, beginning with their first meeting in the NFC Championship Game in 1971.

Overall, this will be the 40th matchup between the two with the record dead even at 19-19-1. And the home/road splits are even as well with the Cowboys going 10-10 on their field and 9-9-1 on San Francisco's. Dallas is actually 14-15-1 in the regular season against the 49ers, but have the slight advantage in the playoffs at 5-4.