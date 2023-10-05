Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Oct 05, 2023 at 12:00 PM
While the battles between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s are legendary, this is a rivalry that dates back more than five decades, beginning with their first meeting in the NFC Championship Game in 1971.

Overall, this will be the 40th matchup between the two with the record dead even at 19-19-1. And the home/road splits are even as well with the Cowboys going 10-10 on their field and 9-9-1 on San Francisco's. Dallas is actually 14-15-1 in the regular season against the 49ers, but have the slight advantage in the playoffs at 5-4.

And while many of the series' top showdowns did occur at home – who can forget the 1993 NFC Championship Game the Cowboys won in Texas Stadium? – since this latest installment of the series takes place on the road, let's narrow down our top 10 this week to meetings on the 49ers' turf.

Rank ’Em: Top 10 road game at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.

10. Cowboys at 49ers • Sept. 25, 2005 • Monster Park • W, 34-31

The situation looked dire when the Cowboys entered the fourth quarter down 31-19, but Drew Bledsoe was just getting started. The quarterback, who had already rushed for an earlier touchdown, led two scoring drives in the final frame, the second of those ending with a game-winning pass to Keyshawn Johnson with only 1:51 left on the clock.

9. Cowboys at 49ers • Jan. 22, 2023 (NFC Divisional Playoffs) • Levi's Stadium • L, 12-19

The wounds are still fresh. The Cowboys headed to San Francisco hoping to avenge a playoff loss from the year before, but unfortunately the result was the same. Two Dak Prescott interceptions that led to a pair of 49ers field goals and a missed extra point proved to be the difference in ending Dallas' season.

8. Cowboys at 49ers • Oct. 22, 2017 • Levi's Stadium • W, 40-10

There was no stopping Ezekiel Elliott in this one. The running back scored the first two touchdowns of the game on the ground and then later took a pass from Dak Prescott and raced 72 yards on his third trip to the end zone. Zeke finished with 219 yards from scrimmage overall, the second-highest total of his career.

7. Cowboys at 49ers • Nov. 10, 1996 • 3Com Park • W, 20-17 (OT)

Although the Cowboys fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and then found themselves down 17-10 early in the fourth, Troy Aikman's 6-yard pass to Eric Bjornson with 2:45 remaining sent the game into overtime. Dallas then won the toss and marched 66 yards in 12 plays to set up Chris Boniol for the winning 29-yard field goal.

6. Cowboys at 49ers • Sept. 18, 2011 • Candlestick Park • W, 27-24 (OT)

Despite finishing the game with a fractured rib, Tony Romo threw for 345 yards, his longest a 77-yarder to Jesse Holley in overtime to the 49ers' 1-yard line. That left it to Dan Bailey. The kicker had missed his first field goal of the day, but hit a 48-yarder to tie it and then a 19-yarder to win it.

5. Cowboys at 49ers • Jan. 15, 1995 (NFC Championship Game) • Candlestick Park • L, 28-38

After a horrible start led to a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter, Troy Aikman nearly willed his team to victory, throwing for 380 passing yards, a Cowboys' playoff-record, with two touchdown tosses to Michael Irvin. Alas, when a pass interference penalty on Deion Sanders against Irvin wasn't called, the comeback eventually came up short.

4. Cowboys at 49ers • Jan. 3, 1971 • Kezar Stadium (NFC Championship Game) • W, 17-10

The first of six NFC Championship Game showdowns between these two, the Cowboys dominated in the ground game on both sides of the ball. While the Doomsday defense held the 49ers to just 61 yards rushing, Dallas ran for 229, led by Duane Thomas' 143 yards, which still ranks fourth all-time in team playoff history.

3. Cowboys at 49ers • Dec. 23, 1972 • Candlestick Park (NFC Divisional Playoffs) • W, 30-28

This was "Captain Comeback" at his finest. After three quarters, Dallas was down 28-16 with quarterback Craig Morton having thrown for only 96 yards. Enter Roger Staubach, who had been out since Week 5 with an injured shoulder. He promptly led the Cowboys to 17 points over the final 15 minutes, totaling 174 passing yards and two touchdowns.

2. Cowboys at 49ers • Jan. 10, 1982 (NFC Championship Game) • Candlestick Park • L, 27-28

Among the NFL's greatest games, Joe Montana's throwaway pass with under a minute left was instead hauled in by Dwight Clark for the winning score. Lost to history was Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson nearly breaking loose for a 75-yard touchdown in the final seconds, only to be tackled from behind by the last 49ers defender in his way.

1. Cowboys at 49ers • Jan. 17, 1993 (NFC Championship Game) • Candlestick Park • W, 30-20

The passing of the torch, the Team of the 1980s giving way to the Team of the 1990s. One of the most iconic plays in Cowboys history saw Troy Aikman hit wideout Alvin Harper on a slant for 70 yards to set up the clinching touchdown. The upset victory sent Dallas to its first Super Bowl in 14 years.

