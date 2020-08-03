Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

So who are the best players on the Cowboys' roster? That's a question we will likely soon find out with the start of training camp occurring in mid-August and the season still scheduled to begin in early September.
But let's see what the crew over at EA Sports and Madden 21 thinks about the Cowboys' roster?
Just recently, they revealed their player ratings for several key players, although the actual game won't be released until Aug. 28.
To no surprise, Zack Martin has the best overall rating with a 98. But what about the rest, including some new faces such as Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and rookie CeeDee Lamb?
Here are the Top 25 players on the Cowboys' roster, according to their ratings for Madden 21.
