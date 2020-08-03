Rank'Em

Presented by

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 09:30 AM

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank-Em-Cowboys-Top-25-Madden-Player-Ratings-hero

So who are the best players on the Cowboys' roster? That's a question we will likely soon find out with the start of training camp occurring in mid-August and the season still scheduled to begin in early September.

But let's see what the crew over at EA Sports and Madden 21 thinks about the Cowboys' roster?

Just recently, they revealed their player ratings for several key players, although the actual game won't be released until Aug. 28.

To no surprise, Zack Martin has the best overall rating with a 98. But what about the rest, including some new faces such as Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and rookie CeeDee Lamb?
Here are the Top 25 players on the Cowboys' roster, according to their ratings for Madden 21.

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

The official Madden 21 video game won't be released until Aug. 28, but the player ratings are out. Check out the Top 25 Cowboys, according to their Madden ratings.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Zack Martin, Right Guard, 98 Overall Rating Martin's resume says everything you need to know. He's been a Pro Bowler in all six years of his career, and the league named him to the 2010-2019 All-Decade team. He's the best guard in the league and arguably the best player on the Cowboys' roster.
1 / 26

Zack Martin, Right Guard, 98 Overall Rating

Martin's resume says everything you need to know. He's been a Pro Bowler in all six years of his career, and the league named him to the 2010-2019 All-Decade team. He's the best guard in the league and arguably the best player on the Cowboys' roster.

*Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver, 93 Overall Rating * A former number four overall pick in 2015, Cooper's skill was apparent in his time in Oakland. Since arriving in Dallas in a midseason trade in 2018, he has made two Pro Bowls and piled up 132 catches for 1,914 and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.
2 / 26

Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver, 93 Overall Rating

A former number four overall pick in 2015, Cooper's skill was apparent in his time in Oakland. Since arriving in Dallas in a midseason trade in 2018, he has made two Pro Bowls and piled up 132 catches for 1,914 and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.

*Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back, 92 Overall Rating * The number four overall pick in 2016, Elliott put himself in the conversation for best running back in the NFL by the end of his rookie season. His speed, vision, and playmaking account for three Pro Bowl selections in four seasons. Last season he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns.
3 / 26

Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back, 92 Overall Rating

The number four overall pick in 2016, Elliott put himself in the conversation for best running back in the NFL by the end of his rookie season. His speed, vision, and playmaking account for three Pro Bowl selections in four seasons. Last season he finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns.

Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle, 91 Overall Rating Smith's track record speaks for itself. Even with injuries hampering him in recent years, he has reached seven straight Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL's 2010-2019 All Decade Team. He hasn't even turned 30 yet and already has a case as one of the best offensive linemen in team history.
4 / 26

Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle, 91 Overall Rating

Smith's track record speaks for itself. Even with injuries hampering him in recent years, he has reached seven straight Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL's 2010-2019 All Decade Team. He hasn't even turned 30 yet and already has a case as one of the best offensive linemen in team history.

*DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End, 89 Overall Rating * Lawrence had a disappointing season last year with only five sacks, but no one doubts what he's capable of as a nuisance to opposing quarterbacks as well as a premier run-stopper. In the two prior seasons, Lawrence combined for 24.5 sacks.
5 / 26

DeMarcus Lawrence, Defensive End, 89 Overall Rating

Lawrence had a disappointing season last year with only five sacks, but no one doubts what he's capable of as a nuisance to opposing quarterbacks as well as a premier run-stopper. In the two prior seasons, Lawrence combined for 24.5 sacks.

*La'el Collins, Offensive Tackle, 87 Overall Rating * Very quietly, might have had the best 2019 season of anyone on the Cowboys' offensive line. He didn't earn any postseason honors, but he was always reliable and often dominant on the right side.
6 / 26

La'el Collins, Offensive Tackle, 87 Overall Rating

Very quietly, might have had the best 2019 season of anyone on the Cowboys' offensive line. He didn't earn any postseason honors, but he was always reliable and often dominant on the right side.

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle, 85 Overall Rating By far the most decorated addition to the Cowboys roster this offseason, McCoy has stacked up the trophy case with six Pro Bowls, three first team All-Pro selections and one second team honor. In his time in Tampa Bay from 2010-2018 he made a compelling case as the league's best defensive tackle of last decade.
7 / 26

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle, 85 Overall Rating

By far the most decorated addition to the Cowboys roster this offseason, McCoy has stacked up the trophy case with six Pro Bowls, three first team All-Pro selections and one second team honor. In his time in Tampa Bay from 2010-2018 he made a compelling case as the league's best defensive tackle of last decade.

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, 84 Overall Rating Prescott bucked his (incorrect) reputation as a check-down artist in 2019, bombing away for 4,902 yards -- just one shy of the franchise record. He also threw for a career-best 30 touchdowns. His next step forward would be to put his name in the tier of the league's most respected and feared quarterbacks.
8 / 26

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, 84 Overall Rating

Prescott bucked his (incorrect) reputation as a check-down artist in 2019, bombing away for 4,902 yards -- just one shy of the franchise record. He also threw for a career-best 30 touchdowns. His next step forward would be to put his name in the tier of the league's most respected and feared quarterbacks.

Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker, 83 Overall Rating In 2018 Vander Esch became the first Cowboys defensive rookie in 37 years to make a Pro Bowl. In 2019 he missed seven games with a neck injury that required surgery in January, though the Cowboys have said they expect him to make a full recovery.
9 / 26

Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker, 83 Overall Rating

In 2018 Vander Esch became the first Cowboys defensive rookie in 37 years to make a Pro Bowl. In 2019 he missed seven games with a neck injury that required surgery in January, though the Cowboys have said they expect him to make a full recovery.

Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback, 82 Overall Rating Awuzie has consistently shown the speed and skill to be an impressive starting cornerback, but last season he seemed to fluctuate between making plays and giving them up. He has three career interceptions in three seasons.
10 / 26

Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback, 82 Overall Rating

Awuzie has consistently shown the speed and skill to be an impressive starting cornerback, but last season he seemed to fluctuate between making plays and giving them up. He has three career interceptions in three seasons.

Michael Gallup, Wide Receiver, 81 Overall Rating In just his second NFL season, Gallup became a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time in his career. And this despite missing two games in late September after arthroscopic knee surgery. In the season finale he became only the third player in team history to post three touchdown catches in the second half/overtime of a game.
11 / 26

Michael Gallup, Wide Receiver, 81 Overall Rating

In just his second NFL season, Gallup became a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time in his career. And this despite missing two games in late September after arthroscopic knee surgery. In the season finale he became only the third player in team history to post three touchdown catches in the second half/overtime of a game.

Chris Jones, Punter, 81 Overall Rating One of the most productive punters in franchise history, Jones ranks first in all-time net average (40.1) and second in punting average (44.6). However, he's battled injures the past two seasons that has slightly affected his recent performances.
12 / 26

Chris Jones, Punter, 81 Overall Rating

One of the most productive punters in franchise history, Jones ranks first in all-time net average (40.1) and second in punting average (44.6). However, he's battled injures the past two seasons that has slightly affected his recent performances.

*Jaylon Smith, Linebacker, 81 Overall Rating * One of the NFL's best comeback stories, Smith made his first Pro-Bowl in 2019, three years after suffering a career-threatening knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame. He led the Cowboys with 168 tackles and ranked first in the league in run-stopping percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.
13 / 26

Jaylon Smith, Linebacker, 81 Overall Rating

One of the NFL's best comeback stories, Smith made his first Pro-Bowl in 2019, three years after suffering a career-threatening knee injury in his final game at Notre Dame. He led the Cowboys with 168 tackles and ranked first in the league in run-stopping percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Greg Zuerlein, Kicker, 80 Overall Rating Zuerlein earned the nickname "Greg the Leg" for his ability to boom the ball through the net from great distances. He made me 33 field goals of at least 50 yards during last decade, including five last year.
14 / 26

Greg Zuerlein, Kicker, 80 Overall Rating

Zuerlein earned the nickname "Greg the Leg" for his ability to boom the ball through the net from great distances. He made me 33 field goals of at least 50 yards during last decade, including five last year.

Dontari Poe, Defensive Tackle, 78 Overall Rating A two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro while with Kansas City, Poe spent the last two seasons with the Panthers. Last year he was back to his old form with four sacks and 22 total tackles in just 12 games before suffering a torn quad in Week 12.
15 / 26

Dontari Poe, Defensive Tackle, 78 Overall Rating

A two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro while with Kansas City, Poe spent the last two seasons with the Panthers. Last year he was back to his old form with four sacks and 22 total tackles in just 12 games before suffering a torn quad in Week 12.

HaHa Clinton-Dix, Safety, 78 Overall Rating In March, the Cowboys signed the six-year veteran who has started 96 NFL games, collecting 522 tackes and 16 interceptions. Clinton-Dix spent four of those seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he made one Pro Bowl.
16 / 26

HaHa Clinton-Dix, Safety, 78 Overall Rating

In March, the Cowboys signed the six-year veteran who has started 96 NFL games, collecting 522 tackes and 16 interceptions. Clinton-Dix spent four of those seasons with the Green Bay Packers where he made one Pro Bowl.

*Tyrone Crawford, Defensive End, 78 Overall Rating * One of the most respected veterans in the Cowboys locker room, Crawford aims to rebound after surgeries on both hips and missing all but four games in 2019. He has the versatility to play on the edge as well as the interior of the defensive line. He's a pass rushing threat from wherever he lines up.
17 / 26

Tyrone Crawford, Defensive End, 78 Overall Rating

One of the most respected veterans in the Cowboys locker room, Crawford aims to rebound after surgeries on both hips and missing all but four games in 2019. He has the versatility to play on the edge as well as the interior of the defensive line. He's a pass rushing threat from wherever he lines up.

*Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback, 77 Overall Rating * Lewis has developed into a fan favorite as a playmaker on a defense that has at times been starved for turnovers. His quickness and intuitive ability to be at the right place at the right time have provided the Cowboys with momentum in several games.
18 / 26

Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback, 77 Overall Rating

Lewis has developed into a fan favorite as a playmaker on a defense that has at times been starved for turnovers. His quickness and intuitive ability to be at the right place at the right time have provided the Cowboys with momentum in several games.

*Xavier Woods, Safety, 77 Overall Rating * Woods, a former sixth-round pick in 2017, took a big step forward in his third year. After an impressive training camp, he earned the starting safety spot opposite Jeff Heath, and proved to be effective in pass coverage. He recorded two interceptions in 2019.
19 / 26

Xavier Woods, Safety, 77 Overall Rating

Woods, a former sixth-round pick in 2017, took a big step forward in his third year. After an impressive training camp, he earned the starting safety spot opposite Jeff Heath, and proved to be effective in pass coverage. He recorded two interceptions in 2019.

Anthony Brown, Cornerback, 76 Overall Rating Brown was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 who competently started multiple games as a rookie due to injuries. Although his 2019 season was cut short due to a triceps injury, over his career in Dallas he has demonstrated an understanding of the defense, often covering some of the NFL's top receivers.
20 / 26

Anthony Brown, Cornerback, 76 Overall Rating

Brown was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 who competently started multiple games as a rookie due to injuries. Although his 2019 season was cut short due to a triceps injury, over his career in Dallas he has demonstrated an understanding of the defense, often covering some of the NFL's top receivers.

Sean Lee, Linebacker, 76 Overall Rating Injuries have been Lee's only obstacle towards a Hall of Fame caliber resume, however, in his 10th year with the Cowboys he played in all 16 games. He has 782 career tackles as a Dallas Cowboy.
21 / 26

Sean Lee, Linebacker, 76 Overall Rating

Injuries have been Lee's only obstacle towards a Hall of Fame caliber resume, however, in his 10th year with the Cowboys he played in all 16 games. He has 782 career tackles as a Dallas Cowboy.

Randy Gregory, Defensive End, 75 Overall Rating Gregory's reinstatement on the team is still uncertain given his violations of the NFL's drug policies. The 27-year-old has missed a frustrating amount of games over his career, but has been a borderline elite pass rusher when he's been available.
22 / 26

Randy Gregory, Defensive End, 75 Overall Rating

Gregory's reinstatement on the team is still uncertain given his violations of the NFL's drug policies. The 27-year-old has missed a frustrating amount of games over his career, but has been a borderline elite pass rusher when he's been available.

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, 75 Overall Rating The 17th overall pick back in April posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 32 total touchdowns in three years in Oklahoma's high-octane offense and was a consensus All-American last year, helping the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff.
23 / 26

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, 75 Overall Rating

The 17th overall pick back in April posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 32 total touchdowns in three years in Oklahoma's high-octane offense and was a consensus All-American last year, helping the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff.

Antwuan Woods, Defensive Tackle, 75 Overall Rating After a promising first season in Dallas that included a pair of sacks and a solid amount of playing time, Woods took a step back last year. His snap count was cut in half and he failed to record a snap. He'll be competing with new additions Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe for time on the field.
24 / 26

Antwuan Woods, Defensive Tackle, 75 Overall Rating

After a promising first season in Dallas that included a pair of sacks and a solid amount of playing time, Woods took a step back last year. His snap count was cut in half and he failed to record a snap. He'll be competing with new additions Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe for time on the field.

Tony Pollard, Running Back, 75 Overall Rating It's not easy to get carries and/or playing time when you share a backfield with Ezekiel Elliott. But in 2019, Pollard managed to make the most of his chances, racking up 562 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns. While he can be dynamic in space, Pollard also proved he could get tough yards in between the tackles, if needed.
25 / 26

Tony Pollard, Running Back, 75 Overall Rating

It's not easy to get carries and/or playing time when you share a backfield with Ezekiel Elliott. But in 2019, Pollard managed to make the most of his chances, racking up 562 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns. While he can be dynamic in space, Pollard also proved he could get tough yards in between the tackles, if needed.

Daryl Worley, Cornerback, 75 Overall Rating A former third-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Worley has played cornerback on the inside and outside and has even mixed in a little bit of safety during his NFL tenure. He started a career-high 15 games last year for the Raiders.
26 / 26

Daryl Worley, Cornerback, 75 Overall Rating

A former third-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Worley has played cornerback on the inside and outside and has even mixed in a little bit of safety during his NFL tenure. He started a career-high 15 games last year for the Raiders.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?
news

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

What position is the strongest on the team heading into camp? Is it the wide receivers? What about the quarterbacks, running backs or O-line? Our writers ranked 12 positions from top to bottom. 
Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?
news

Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?

Now that Dak Prescott can't get a new deal until 2021, he joins nearly a dozen others who will likely be seeking new contacts as well. We ranked the Cowboys' priority list. 
Rank' Em: Best OU Sooners in Cowboys History
news

Rank' Em: Best OU Sooners in Cowboys History

Under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have already tapped into a well of players who developed at Oklahoma. It got us thinking to the best Sooners in franchise history. 
Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule
news

Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

The Cowboys will face plenty of top QBs on the 2020 schedule. There are four No. 1 overall picks, two NFL MVPs and five players who have started a Super Bowl. So where does Dak Prescott fit in?
Rank 'Em: The Cowboys' 8 All-Time Franchise Tags
news

Rank 'Em: The Cowboys' 8 All-Time Franchise Tags

The Cowboys haven't played tag too often over the last 27 years, but Dak Prescott is the most recent player to receive the franchise tender.
Rank 'Em: How Many 1st-Rounders On The Roster?
news

Rank 'Em: How Many 1st-Rounders On The Roster?

Even with several key players leaving this offseason, the Cowboys still have double-digit first-round draft picks on the roster. Just how many? Let's take a look.
Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys' 11 Corners
news

Rank'Em: Early Ranking of Cowboys' 11 Corners

The Cowboys drafted two, signed three, re-signed two more and have a few holdovers at a very crowded cornerback position. We know it's early, but let's try to rank all 11 cornerbacks right now.
Rank'Em: Can 2020 Rookies Compete All-Time?
news

Rank'Em: Can 2020 Rookies Compete All-Time?

While Jerry Jones has given his new 2020 rookie class high praise, just where it will stand among the all-time best classes in team history?
Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games
news

Rank'Em: Biggest Storylines For All 16 Games

Did you know the Cowboys play each of the last five No. 1 overall picks? Did you know they play two former NFL MVPs and what's their record against Russell Wilson? Here's some interesting storylines about all 16 games. 
15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class
news

15 Undrafted Rookies Agree to Join 2020 Class

The Cowboys have a rich history in signing undrafted rookies from Drew Pearson to Tony Romo. Check out this year's group of 15 rookie free agents that have agreed to terms.
Rank'Em: 18 Possible Targets For Draft Day 2
news

Rank'Em: 18 Possible Targets For Draft Day 2

With Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft set to start on Friday night, the Cowboys still have plenty of talented players to choose from in the second and third rounds.

Advertising