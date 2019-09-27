Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Cowboys Week 4 History After 3-0 Start

Sep 27, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Nick Eatman

The Cowboys are in their 60th season of football, but this will be just the 15th time in which they try to get to 4-0.

The previous 14 attempts have been rather successful as the Cowboys are 9-5 in those games. But their last loss – a 2008 defeat to the Redskins – sparked the first time in franchise history the Cowboys didn't make the playoffs after winning the first three games.

Here's a pictorial breakdown of the Cowboys' Week 4 games after starting off 3-0.

1966 | Cowboys 56, Eagles 7

The Cowboys' first-ever 3-0 start obviously didn't distract them heading into a Week 4 game against the Eagles. In front of a home crowd at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the Cowboys completely dominated Philly on both sides of the ball to a 56-7 win.

With Don Meredith throwing five touchdowns and Bob Lilly anchoring a defense that limited the Eagles to a lone touchdown, the Cowboys thrashed the Eagles in what is still the most lopsided win by the Cowboys in series history. The 56 points scored is the third-most by the Cowboys in any game in franchise history.

1968 | Cowboys 27, Cardinals 10

When you control the first quarter and the fourth quarter, it usually ends in a good day. The Cowboys jumped out to a 10-0 lead on St. Louis in a Week 4 matchup. Thanks to a couple of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a run from Don Meredith, the Cowboys pulled away with a convincing win to get to 4-0 and eventually won their first six games of the season.

1969 | Cowboys 24, Falcons 17

The Cowboys improved to 4-0 for the second straight year and once again, needed a big first quarter to do so. A 14-0 lead paved the way for the Cowboys, who outgained Atlanta 397-213 this day. The Falcons scored late to make it a one-score game, but Dallas was never threatened much on this afternoon.

1973 | Redskins 14, Cowboys 7

This time, the Cowboys didn't turn 3-0 into a 4-0 start. The Redskins scored the final 14 points of the game, including an interception by Brig Owens in the fourth quarter to break a tie and give Washington a huge win. The Cowboys would eventually turn things around and defeat the Redskins later in the season and finishing 10-4.

1975 | Cowboys 13, Giants 7

A hard-fought game played at Shea Stadium saw the Giants leading 7-6 in the fourth quarter before a Roger Staubach touchdown pass to Jean Fugett of 4 yards gave the Cowboys a lead for good The Cowboys would lose the next week but turn things around and advance to Super Bowl X.

1976 | Cowboys 28, Seahawks 13

A battle between the undefeated Cowboys and winless Seahawks finished as expected. The expansion team lost its fourth straight game, despite jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first half. The Cowboys scored 28 unanswered points, including a game-clinching score in the fourth by tailback Doug Dennison.

1977 | Cowboys 30, Cardinals 24

In jeopardy of losing their first game of the season, the Cowboys managed to get to 4-0 thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Tony Dorsett, who had a 77-yard run earlier in the game, cut the Cardinals' lead to 24-23 early in the fourth. Then, Golden Richards caught a 17-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 30-24 win.

1979 | Browns 26, Cowboys 7

Thanks to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of Brian Sipe touchdown passes, the Browns were able to cruise past Dallas for a 26-7 win. The Cowboys might have seen their unbeaten streak come to an end in Cleveland, but they managed to win the next four and finished the season 11-5.

1981 | Cowboys 18, Giants 10

The Cowboys didn't have an easy time with their division rivals, and even needed a clutch defensive play to put the game away. But they moved to 4-0 after an 18-10 win. A fourth-quarter safety by John Dutton, who sacked Phil Simms, gave the Cowboys the necessary eight-point lead in the fourth. However, the streak didn't last as the Cowboys lost two straight gams, but finished 12-4 and eventually lost in the NFC Championship Game to San Francisco.

1983 | Cowboys 21, Saints 20

One of the craziest fourth quarters in team history, the Cowboys got to 4-0 thanks to some unlikely plays. Trailing 20-13, the Cowboys were about to be down 10 before Ed "Too Tall" blocked a field goal that was returned by Ron Fellows for what should've been a game-tying score. Instead, Rafeal Septien's extra point was blocked, keeping the Saints ahead 21-20. After a Danny White interception in the final minutes of the game, the Saints were pinned back in their own territory. But linebacker Anthony Dickerson caught veteran Ken Stabler on a blitz and sacked him for a safety, giving the Cowboys a 21-20 win to go to 4-0.

1992 | Eagles 31, Cowboys 7

The Cowboys were coming off a bye week following their 3-0 start, but looked rather flat as the Eagles flew right past them for a 31-7 win. Ironically enough, the scoring came from players who either formerly played in Dallas or eventually would. Randall Cunningham led the offense to four touchdowns, including two by Herschel Walker. Even former Dallas kicker Roger Ruzek got into the act. But the Cowboys would regroup, win five straight to finish 13-3 and win Super Bowl XXVII.

1999 | Eagles 13, Cowboys 10

The game will always be remembered as the one Michael Irvin injured his neck on the turf at Veterans Stadium in Philly. The Cowboys had a 10-0 lead but that injury not only turned around the game, but the season and maybe even the dynasty as well. The Eagles would win 13-10 and the Cowboys eventually finished 8-8. They wouldn't have another winning season until 2003.

2007 | Cowboys 31, Rams 7

The Cowboys scored four touchdowns but a 4-yard run will always be the play of this game. What started out disastrous turned into a memorable scramble from Tony Romo, who fetched an errant snap over his head some 35 yards behind the line of scrimmage before turning up the field and running for four yards and a first down. The Cowboys would win that game with ease and eventually finish 13-3.

2008 | Redskins 26, Cowboys 24

Another season in which the 3-0 start didn't hold up well. The Cowboys were outplayed against the Redskins on this game, the first sign of trouble to a season that finished 9-7 and out of the playoffs. It marked the first and only team in franchise history the Cowboys did not make the postseason after starting 0-3.

