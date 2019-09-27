Rank’Em: Cowboys Week 4 History After 3-0 Start

The Cowboys are in their 60th season of football, but this will be just the 15th time in which they try to get to 4-0.
The previous 14 attempts have been rather successful as the Cowboys are 9-5 in those games. But their last loss – a 2008 defeat to the Redskins – sparked the first time in franchise history the Cowboys didn't make the playoffs after winning the first three games.
Here's a pictorial breakdown of the Cowboys' Week 4 games after starting off 3-0.
The Cowboys are in their 60th season of football, but this will be just the 15th time in which they try to get to 4-0.