Rank’Em: Cowboys Week 4 History After 3-0 Start

1 / 14

1966 | Cowboys 56, Eagles 7

The Cowboys' first-ever 3-0 start obviously didn't distract them heading into a Week 4 game against the Eagles. In front of a home crowd at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the Cowboys completely dominated Philly on both sides of the ball to a 56-7 win.

With Don Meredith throwing five touchdowns and Bob Lilly anchoring a defense that limited the Eagles to a lone touchdown, the Cowboys thrashed the Eagles in what is still the most lopsided win by the Cowboys in series history. The 56 points scored is the third-most by the Cowboys in any game in franchise history.