Rank’Em: Dak or Romo For All-Decade QB?

And just like that, not only is that a wrap for another season, but that's another decade in the books for the Dallas Cowboys, who finished their 60th season in franchise history.
The sixth decade has come and gone, filled with plenty of highs and lows, although yet another 10 years has gone by without the ultimate high of a Super Bowl, or even a trip to the NFC Championship Game.
But like all decades, this one featured some of the greatest players in franchise history, several of which will eventually end up in the Ring of Honor and even the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Let's get started with the 2010-19 All-Decade Team, voted on by the staff writers of DallasCowboys.com
