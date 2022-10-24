Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Dak Or Williams For No. 1 Standout? 

Oct 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Cowboys took some time to pull away from the Lions but by the end, it was a decisive 24-6 win at AT&T Stadium.

Games like this usually provide a lot of heroes and this one was no exception, especially from the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys held their opponent out of the end zone for the first time this year, and the defense had five second-half turnovers.

Let's look at the top players from Sunday's game:

The Cowboys had plenty of stars from Sunday's win over the Lions. Who had the best game? Was it Dak in his return to action or how about a playmaking rookie on defense?

*10. Donovan Wilson — *Wilson has been a tackling machine all season from the safety spot for the Cowboys, and he added to his season total by compiling six more against the Lions. But he also picked up his third sack of the season as well, the most amongst defensive backs this season.
9. DeMarcus Lawrence — Alongside Micah Parsons, Lawrence has been a dominant force for the Cowboys up front this season. On Sunday, he was once against back at it again with three tackles and had one of four Cowboys' fumble recoveries.
8. KaVontae Turpin — Turpin will eventually have a house call on a kickoff or punt return, and he sure got close on Sunday. The rookie ripped a 52-yard punt return in the third quarter for the second-longest punt return of the NFL season. Turpin is the only player this year to have multiple 50-yard returns this year.
7. Leighton Vander Esch — Vander Esch continues to do the dirty work and go unnoticed, but it did not go unnoticed in Week 7 in the Cowboys' win over the Lions. He paced the Dallas defense with 10 total tackles to help round out a strong day for the linebacking corps.
6. Ezekiel Elliott — He might not have had the prettiest of box scores, but Elliott got the job done when his name was called. He overcame what could have been a scary injury in the first half and came out in the second half and started hurdling Lions' defenders. Most importantly? He punched in two of the Cowboys' three touchdowns.
5. Tony Pollard — The Cowboys want big plays, and that is exactly what Pollard can provide. The explosiveness was on full display with 83 yards on just 12 carries, averaging almost seven yards a carry with his longest run coming for 28 yards in the second half.
4. Trevon Diggs — Talk about big plays? Diggs nabbed his third interception of the season to kickoff what was the first of five forced turnovers for the Cowboys defense in the second half that completely flipped the game for Dallas. Toss in two pass deflections as well and Diggs once again showed why he's a top corner in the league.
3. Micah Parsons — "The Lion" was back at it again on Sunday, making his presence felt everywhere he went. He collected one of five Cowboys' sacks on Jared Goff on Sunday, including the game sealing play late in the fourth quarter with a strip sack to tack on the final turnover of the game forced by Dallas.
2. Sam Williams — Had it not been for Prescott's return, Williams might have had a strong argument for the No. 1 spot. The rookie pass rusher recorded his first two career sacks with the second one coming at a crucial point in the game as a strip sack. He is the first rookie since 49ers' Nick Bosa in 2019 to have that stat line.
1. Dak Prescott — Though it was not pretty to start, Prescott found his groove as the game went on after missing the last five weeks with a thumb injury. He passed for 207 yards on 19 completions in just 25 attempts including his first touchdown of the season and 150th of his career to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot to put the icing on the cake in the Cowboys' win.
