Rank'Em: Dak Or Williams For No. 1 Standout? 

The Cowboys took some time to pull away from the Lions but by the end, it was a decisive 24-6 win at AT&T Stadium.
Games like this usually provide a lot of heroes and this one was no exception, especially from the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys held their opponent out of the end zone for the first time this year, and the defense had five second-half turnovers.
Let's look at the top players from Sunday's game:
