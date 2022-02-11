Rank'Em: Did Parsons Have Best Rookie Year Ever?

To no surprise, Micah Parsons won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a complete landslide, taking home every vote from the AP voters.
In fact, Parsons even finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, an award he'll likely have his sights set on for years to come.
But before we get too far down the road with that, let's reflect on just how great of a season Parsons really had.
Our staff writers went back and voted on the Top 25 rookie seasons in Cowboys history.
Did Parsons get the top spot? Let's find out.
With Micah Parsons unanimously winning Rookie of the Year, it's time to see just where his 2021 season stacks up among the Top 25 rookie years in Cowboys history.