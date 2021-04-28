Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Draft Show's Big Board of Top 50 Players

Apr 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM
This year's Draft Show was unlike any other. Not only did it start before the end of the 2020 regular season, but consisted of seven different personalities, rotating each week to offer a wide range of opinions.

But as we get to the NFL Draft here on Thursday, it's time to reveal the Top 50 players.

The Draft Show Top 50 is a consensus of the co-hosts that did a Big Board, including Kyle Youmans, Bryan Broaddus, Dane Brugler, Jeff Cavanaugh and Kevin "KT" Turner. The list also has added input from the other co-hosts Bucky Brooks and David Helman.

While they don't always agree in their assessments, we compiled their individual lists to create a Top 50 ranking. The Cowboys currently hold the No. 10 and No. 44 overall picks, which should seemingly get them two of these players.

The following descriptions are from Kyle Youmans, the host of every Draft Show of the offseason.

50. Creed Humphrey: Big boy at the center position that can slot in Day 1 in a gap-heavy scheme. Stepped in as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and blocked for Kyler Murray.

49. Kelvin Joseph: Transfer from LSU. Led the team in PD, INTs; Opted out of the final two games. Inconsistent upside (allowed 0 rec on 3 targets vs. Alabama)

48. Eric Stokes: Most consistent corner in the SEC outside of Surtain. Lack of an illegal contact penalty helped, though, does a lot of his dirty work w/contact. 

47. Terrance Marshall: Didn't just produce in 2020, but did so with 13 receiving touchdowns during the 2019 season with both Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

46. Liam Eichenberg: Three years of starting experience at left tackle, he didn't allow a single sack the past two seasons. Doesn't have long arm or traits, but can PLAY.

45. Javonte Williams: Broke the PFF record for broken tackles per attempt (0.48), and 75 broken tackles led the country. 95.9 rushing grade was by far the highest.

44. Trevon Moehrig: Jim Thorpe Award; Second Team All-American; First Team All-Big 12. 26 passes defended and six interceptions in 22 games

43. Gregory Rousseau: Explosive pass rusher who can be disruptive off the edge. He visited with the Cowboys in a virtual visits

42. Joseph Ossai: Played off-ball for much of 2019 before lining up outisde tackle in '20. Does not jump off the page athletically. But was producive in Austin.

41. Samuel Cosmi: Received only two scholarship offers initially: Houston and Memphis. Wore 52 for Ray Lewis. Struggled against quicker egdes, but 90.5 PFF in '20.

40. Levi Onwuzurike: HS Teammates at Allen with QB Kyler Murray, OT Greg Little. Fires off the snap and consistently makes plays away from his gap with effort.

39. Joe Tyron: Posted 29 pressures in his final seven games after only 12 in his first six outings. Production profile doesn't come close to matching physicality

38. Alex Leatherwood: At the Senior Bowl was how Matt Rhule loved his "anticipating the cadence" Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Top SEC blocker); Outland Trophy. All-Amer.

37. Elijah Moore: Next product out of a program known for producing NFL caliber WR. Vast route tree and athleticism that will translate. Shined 1yr as feature.

36. Jayson Oweh: Shined in 2019 during part-time work behind Yetur Gross-Matos (5 sacks and 23 hurries). Coundn't get off the ground despite physical skills.

35. Carlos Basham Jr.: Has all the tools to be a consistent pocket pusher. Should he refrain from taking plays off, he's an every-down 4-3 end. 23-str gms with TFL.

34. Richie Grant: Started out as more of a deep safety for the Knights but reinvented himself around the line of scrimmage. First Team All-AAC honors

33. Landon Dickerson: Transfer from Florida State. Tore ACL in the final moments of the SEC Championship game vs. FLA. "I wanna make my opp wish they didnt play FB"

32. Asante Samuel Jr.: Led team in INTs; Opted out of the 2020 season after eight games. One thing he didn't get from his father was his tackling, where he's better.

31. Kadarius Toney: Banged up with a rib & ankle issue during his time at the Senior Bowl. First Team All-SEC (KR/PR); Second Team All-SEC (WR). Shined as SR

30. Jamin Davis: You made a bet. Really took advantage of his only year as a starter. One of only four SEC players to average double-digit tackles per game.

29. Nick Bolton: Most stops of any linebacker in SEC play in each of the past two seasons. Doesn't tick every physical qualifier box at Mike, but he's a DAWG.

28. Travis Etienne: Clemson's offensive line faltered this season after losing four starters to the NFL but what Etienne did as a receiver likely turned some heads.

27. Najee Harris : Doubled his touchdown total from 13 on the ground in 2019 to 26 this season and maintained his efficiency despite a massive workload.

26. Zaven Collins: Brusier of a player running down hill. But also consistently made plays in coverage, with four picks and a pass breakup in only eight games. 

25. Rashod Bateman: Can win as a true "X" receiver. His timed speed may not be excellent, but that didn't stop him from hauling in 14 deep passes in 2019. 

24. Taven Jenkins: Will-imposer. He may never be the prettiest pass protector, but he'll provide large pockets to step up into. Really impressve vs. WVU and Texas.

23. Mac Jones: Fought for playing time then took advantage! Completed 44 passes into tight windows all season compared to 124 from Burrow in 2019.

26. Greg Newsome: Played just six games in 2020. Utilized in a zone-heavy scheme but has a skillset that could be versatile at the next level. Dealt with groin.

25. Jaelan Phillips: Wore number 95 in 2019 before switching to 15 when Gregory Rousseau opted out of the 2020 campaign. Ankle, wrist and concussion issues 

24. Caleb Farley: Played quarterback in high school and switched to wide receiver when he got to VT. Compares his game to Deion Sanders. No workout (Back)

23. Christian Barmore: First Team All-SEC; National Championship Defensive MVP. Lines up in various alignments out of Saban's 3-4 scheme. Really blew up late.

18. Kwity Paye: Strong enough to move the line of scrimmage with ease in the run game and can flatback tackles in pass protection on contact. No production.

17. Christian Darrisaw: Just a mountain of a player. People mover who will take defenders to the second level before they can even blink. First Team All-ACC in 2020.

16. Alijah Vera-Tucker: Played significant snaps at RG (2018), RG (2019), and LT (2020). Was impressive at each of the positions. Could project as a top-notch T or G.

15. Azeez Ojulari: True bend-the-edge speed rusher and has the kind of athleticism that makes you think he can get away with it despite being undersized.

14. Micah Parsons: Consensus All-American; Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten LB of Year (first So. to win); First Team All-Big 10 as a sophomore. Size/speed/strength.

13. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Explosive player who has room to grow in terms of discipline. Hybrid role that asked him to be a linebacker and nickel defender. Safety?

12. Jaycee Horn: Kyle Pitts says Horn was the toughest matchup this year. Played on the left side of the formation. Total DAWG mentality and fun to watch.

11. Patrick Surtain II: Unanimous First Team All-American; SEC Defensive POY. There's not a more technically advanced and consistent cornerback in the draft.

10. Trey Lance: Only played one game last season because he opted out but has intriguing combination of athletic ability and arm strength that all teams covet.

9. DeVonta Smith: Heisman Trophy winner; Biletnikoff Award; Unanimous First Team All-American; SEC Offensive POY; Alabama-record 235 career catche.

8. Jaylen Waddle: 80-plus catches and 1,800-plus yards as a junior before his season-ending ankle injury. 2019 SEC Special Teams POY. Complete speed WR.

7. Rashawn Slater: One of the highest graded players in the country since stepping on campus in 2017. Three-year starter. Questions on size as a tackle.

6. Zack Wilson: Wasn't just the one year for Wilson. Played significant snaps as a Freshman in 2018. Has a remarkable ability to throw the deep ball.

5. Justin Fields: Transfer from Georgia. One of the most accurate quarterbacks ever charted. 90-plus grade in three seasons as the starter for Ohio State.

4. Ja'Marr Chase: Was the most productive wide receiver on a college team that had the most productive rookie WR in NFL history. Was only 19 years old.

3. Penei Sewell: Unanimous All-American; Outland Trophy (best FBS lineman). One of nine FBS true freshman offensive linemen to start the 2018 season opener.

2. Kyle Pitts: Watches a lot of Travis Kelce. Led FBS TEs in receiving TDs; Tied single-game school-record for receiving TDs (4). All-Around special athlete.

1. Trevor Lawrence: Only quarterback in the PFF College era to grade over 90.0 overall as a true freshman, and he's repeated that feat in both years since.

