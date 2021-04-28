Rank'Em: Draft Show’s Big Board of Top 50 Players

This year's Draft Show was unlike any other. Not only did it start before the end of the 2020 regular season, but consisted of seven different personalities, rotating each week to offer a wide range of opinions.
But as we get to the NFL Draft here on Thursday, it's time to reveal the Top 50 players.
The Draft Show Top 50 is a consensus of the co-hosts that did a Big Board, including Kyle Youmans, Bryan Broaddus, Dane Brugler, Jeff Cavanaugh and Kevin "KT" Turner. The list also has added input from the other co-hosts Bucky Brooks and David Helman.
While they don't always agree in their assessments, we compiled their individual lists to create a Top 50 ranking. The Cowboys currently hold the No. 10 and No. 44 overall picks, which should seemingly get them two of these players.
The following descriptions are from Kyle Youmans, the host of every Draft Show of the offseason.
