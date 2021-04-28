Rank'Em: Draft Show’s Big Board of Top 50 Players

1 / 23

50. Creed Humphrey: Big boy at the center position that can slot in Day 1 in a gap-heavy scheme. Stepped in as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and blocked for Kyler Murray.

49. Kelvin Joseph: Transfer from LSU. Led the team in PD, INTs; Opted out of the final two games. Inconsistent upside (allowed 0 rec on 3 targets vs. Alabama)

48. Eric Stokes: Most consistent corner in the SEC outside of Surtain. Lack of an illegal contact penalty helped, though, does a lot of his dirty work w/contact.

47. Terrance Marshall: Didn't just produce in 2020, but did so with 13 receiving touchdowns during the 2019 season with both Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.