Rank'Em: Give Game Balls To These 10 Cowboys

Oct 04, 2021 at 06:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

What a win for the Cowboys on Sunday against an undefeated Carolina squad that actually led at the half.

But it was a third quarter domination for Dallas that helped pull away for a 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium.

So who stood out? Who made the biggest impact? In reality, who were the players of the game?
Here are the 10 players we ranked as the top performers on Sunday.

10. Chauncey Golston – To think he's only played two games, but the rookie from Iowa looked more than comfortable out there. And he was making Sam Darnold rather uncomfortable with his pressure. His versatility to play both end and tackle showed up big, as he recorded a half-sack in the third quarter.
9. Tony Pollard – He wasn't the top running back of the game, but Pollard had his big moments. In fact, he helped close out the final drive with a big third-down run, not to mention and 18-yard run on the first play of the series.
8. Micah Parsons – Feels weird to have him a little low on this list, but Parsons was all over the field, both after the snap and before. The Cowboys had him lined up at linebacker and defensive end in what looked more like a 50-50 split. He had a full sack in the second half and showed why he's going to be a big problem for opposing teams.
7. Osa Odighizuwa – This rookie keeps making plays. He had 1.5 sacks last week vs. Philly and added a half-sack with Golston. With all the issues the Cowboys have on the D-line, Odighizuwa has been a pleasant surprise.
6. Amari Cooper – He's had better stat lines but considering he played through a hamstring injury, Cooper should be applauded for his effort. His 35-yard touchdown catch was a thing of beauty and he led the team with 69 yards on three receptions.
5. Offensive Line – This seems like cheating to pick the entire line, but quick, pick the guy who stood out more than the others. They gave up no sacks and ran all over the Panthers Sunday. They play as a unit and should get recognized as one.
4. Dak Prescott – He passed for just 188 yards, yet he was masterful in this game. The four touchdowns and no picks is even better and he also ran for 35 yards on four attempts. Dak controlled the game from start to finish and when it was time to make plays with his arm and feet, he did just that.
3. Randy Gregory – This was one of his best games of his career, evident by the two sacks. Gregory was a force off the edge and really set the tone for the rest of the line to get to Darnold throughout the game.
2. Ezekiel Elliott – He's had lesser games and still picked up the No. 1 spot on this list. That just shows how great the top performer was on Sunday, but let's not mistake what Zeke was able to do. He rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, including a 47-yarder, the longest rush from scrimmage since his rookie year.
1. Trevon Diggs – He's becoming a superstar right in front of us. Two more interceptions in Week 4, giving him five on the year. That hasn't happened with the Cowboys in the last 60 years. And while he went crazy in the third quarter, his presence might have been felt even more in the fourth when he sat out and the Panthers nearly got back in the game.
