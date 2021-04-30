Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Here's 12 Possible Second-Round Targets

Apr 30, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Rank-Em-Here’s-12-Possible-Second-Round-Targets-hero

FRISCO, Texas – On Thursday, the Cowboys found themselves picking 12th overall after a trade on the clock.

Could they be on the move again? Perhaps this time, the Cowboys might actually move up in the second round, especially considering they have three third-round picks.

But if not, they'll picking 12th again on Friday, with the 44th overall pick.

Will they finally get a cornerback? What about a safety or defensive linemen?

Here are 12 possible options – all on defense – for the Cowboys in their

Rank'Em: Here’s 12 Possible Second-Round Targets

The Cowboys hold the 44th overall pick, which is the 12th spot in Friday's second round. Here are 12 possible candidates for the next pick.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Asante Samuel Jr, CB, Florida State - Led team in INTs; Opted out of the 2020 season after eight games. One thing he didn't get from his father was his tackling, where he's better. Son of an NFL veteran cornerback who had many great moments against the Cowboys.
1 / 12

Asante Samuel Jr, CB, Florida State - Led team in INTs; Opted out of the 2020 season after eight games. One thing he didn't get from his father was his tackling, where he's better. Son of an NFL veteran cornerback who had many great moments against the Cowboys.

Javon Holland, Safety, Oregon - Lined up as a split-safety and in the slot. Not the most athletic guy on the field, but an extremely fundamental player. 9 int and 11 PBU's.
2 / 12

Javon Holland, Safety, Oregon - Lined up as a split-safety and in the slot. Not the most athletic guy on the field, but an extremely fundamental player. 9 int and 11 PBU's.

Richie Grant, Safety, UCF - Started out as more of a deep safety for the Knights but reinvented himself around the line of scrimmage. First Team All-AAC honors
3 / 12

Richie Grant, Safety, UCF - Started out as more of a deep safety for the Knights but reinvented himself around the line of scrimmage. First Team All-AAC honors

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama - First Team All-SEC; National Championship Defensive MVP. Lines up in various alignments out of Saban's 3-4 scheme. Really blew up late.
4 / 12

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama - First Team All-SEC; National Championship Defensive MVP. Lines up in various alignments out of Saban's 3-4 scheme. Really blew up late.

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU - Jim Thorpe Award; Second Team All-American; First Team All-Big 12. 26 passes defended and six interceptions in 22 games.
5 / 12

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU - Jim Thorpe Award; Second Team All-American; First Team All-Big 12. 26 passes defended and six interceptions in 22 games.

Elijah Molden, CB, Washington - Cowboys have looked at him extensively as a strong safety. Lined up primarily vs. the slot receiver while also seeing reps as a single-high.
6 / 12

Elijah Molden, CB, Washington - Cowboys have looked at him extensively as a strong safety. Lined up primarily vs. the slot receiver while also seeing reps as a single-high.

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia - Played with Patrick Surtain under his father in HS. Fluid hips and closing speed. Half of his 340 yards allowed came in one game vs. Bama (162 yards)
7 / 12

Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia - Played with Patrick Surtain under his father in HS. Fluid hips and closing speed. Half of his 340 yards allowed came in one game vs. Bama (162 yards)

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky - Transfer from LSU. Led the team in PD, INTs; Opted out of the final two games. Inconsistent upside (allowed 0 rec on 3 targets vs. Alabama)
8 / 12

Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky - Transfer from LSU. Led the team in PD, INTs; Opted out of the final two games. Inconsistent upside (allowed 0 rec on 3 targets vs. Alabama)

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington - Fires off the snap and consistently makes plays away from his gap with effort. HS Teammates at Allen with QB Kyler Murray, OT Greg Little.
9 / 12

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington - Fires off the snap and consistently makes plays away from his gap with effort. HS Teammates at Allen with QB Kyler Murray, OT Greg Little.

Andre Cisco, Syracuse - Did not workout due to a knee. First freshman to lead the country in interceptions since 1998. 13 career picks. Only 1 year of varsity football in high school.
10 / 12

Andre Cisco, Syracuse - Did not workout due to a knee. First freshman to lead the country in interceptions since 1998. 13 career picks. Only 1 year of varsity football in high school.

Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest - Has all the tools to be a consistent pocket pusher. Should he refrain from taking plays off, he's an every-down 4-3 end. 23-straight games with TFL.
11 / 12

Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest - Has all the tools to be a consistent pocket pusher. Should he refrain from taking plays off, he's an every-down 4-3 end. 23-straight games with TFL.

RankEm-2021-Draft-Top-50-Large-1
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Draft Show's Big Board of Top 50 Players

We've compiled the rankings from each member of the Draft Show to create a Top 50 ranking of the best players available entering Thursday's NFL Draft.
news

Rank'Em: These 20 Switching To College Number?

The NFL has officially passed a rule that allows certain players to move numbers. These 20 Cowboys could actually benefit from the change.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys' Most Sacred Jersey Numbers

The Cowboys do not retire jersey numbers – never have and probably never will. But that being said, here's a list of jersey numbers that don't get issued to just anyone.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Touchdowns of 2020; Who's No. 1?

While there obviously weren't enough of them last year, the Cowboys still had plenty of memorable touchdowns. We ranked the Top 10 scores of the previous season.
news

Rank'Em: Charting Amari Cooper's Top 10 Plays

When ranking the best players on the Cowboys' roster last year, it's hard to find anyone who produced more than Amari Cooper. Check out his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank 'Em: 10 HOF Candidates With Cowboys Ties

DallasCowboys.com has ranked the top 10 candidates for Canton in the future, based on career resume.
news

Rank'Em: Finding Gallup's 10 Best Plays of 2020

We've ranked Michael Gallup's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Plays of Dak's 2020 Season

We've ranked Dak Prescott's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: CeeDee Lamb's Top 10 Plays From 2020

We've ranked CeeDee Lamb's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

This year's annual All-Opponent Team had its share of Washington players, both from Seattle and the Football Team.
news

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.

Advertising