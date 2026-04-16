Rank'Em: History of Cowboys' 12 franchise tags

Anything that has happened 12 times in team history isn't exactly a new occurrence. But yet, no two situations are ever the same and in the case of franchise tags, the Cowboys find themselves in yet a different scenario with George Pickens, who was issued the franchise tag by the Cowboys, who have now used it 12 times, however on 10 different players.
Pickens' situation is different because he wasn't drafted by the Cowboys and only spent one year in Dallas. He's also among two wide receivers at this position seeking a contact north of $30 million as CeeDee Lamb already has a deal worth $34 million per season.
So it's a lot for the Cowboys to sort out this offseason but as history suggests, they've been here. Let's look back at the 12 franchise tag situations in team history.
Going down memory lane for all 12 times the Cowboys have used the franchise tag, which is now standing on six years in a row.