Rank'Em: History of Cowboys' 12 franchise tags

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2026 – George Pickens: This franchise tag is one of the more unique situations for Cowboys. Other than Ken Hamlin, the rest of the players were not only home-grown talent but had been on the roster for a few seasons. That could be one of the things that makes this long-term negotiation a bit tricky compared to the others. For Pickens, he's really only had one great season so the Cowboys likely wouldn't mind him playing on the tag to prove it again. The other thing that makes this one unique, is that Pickens – even with the $27 million tag – is not the highest-paid player at this position for the Cowboys, considering CeeDee Lamb's contract is over $34 million per season. So it's a lot for the Cowboys to factor into the equation this offseason.