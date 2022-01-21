Rank'Em: Is Gregory The No. 1 Free Agent Priority?

One of the reasons the Cowboys seemingly had so much pressure to win this year, is what seems to be on the horizon here in March.
The Cowboys leaned on several key players in 2021 who have expiring contracts in the upcoming free-agent market.
Randy Gregory was likely a candidate for the Pro Bowl had a calf injury not taken him off the ballot in the final month of voting.
Bryan Anger set a franchise record for punting. Dalton Schultz had another career year at the tight end position and Jayron Kearse easily had his best season of his career, leading the team in tackles.
That's just a handful of free agents on the list, not to mention a duo of receivers in Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson that could hurt the Cowboys' depth if they're both not back.
So let's look at all 21 unrestricted free agents. That doesn't include restricted free agent Luke Gifford and exclusive rights free agents Francis Bernard and Mitch Hyatt.
For now, let's focus on the ones who can easily walk out the door come March if the Cowboys don't give them a new deal.
Our DallasCowboys.com staff writers have ranked the free agents, on a combination of priority and value.
