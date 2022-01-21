Rank'Em: Is Gregory The No. 1 Free Agent Priority?

Rank'Em

One of the reasons the Cowboys seemingly had so much pressure to win this year, is what seems to be on the horizon here in March.

The Cowboys leaned on several key players in 2021 who have expiring contracts in the upcoming free-agent market.

Randy Gregory was likely a candidate for the Pro Bowl had a calf injury not taken him off the ballot in the final month of voting.

Bryan Anger set a franchise record for punting. Dalton Schultz had another career year at the tight end position and Jayron Kearse easily had his best season of his career, leading the team in tackles.

That's just a handful of free agents on the list, not to mention a duo of receivers in Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson that could hurt the Cowboys' depth if they're both not back.

So let's look at all 21 unrestricted free agents. That doesn't include restricted free agent Luke Gifford and exclusive rights free agents Francis Bernard and Mitch Hyatt.
For now, let's focus on the ones who can easily walk out the door come March if the Cowboys don't give them a new deal.

Our DallasCowboys.com staff writers have ranked the free agents, on a combination of priority and value.

20) Maurice Canady_: _Canady provided veteran depth in the secondary until he suffered a concussion in Week 6 that landed him on the injured reserve. It was his first real season with the Cowboys after sitting out the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. The Cowboys have a lot of young cornerbacks on the roster and will likely focus on giving them plenty of chances to shine.
20) Maurice Canady_: _Canady provided veteran depth in the secondary until he suffered a concussion in Week 6 that landed him on the injured reserve. It was his first real season with the Cowboys after sitting out the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19. The Cowboys have a lot of young cornerbacks on the roster and will likely focus on giving them plenty of chances to shine.

18) Brent Urban: The veteran defensive linemen added valuable depth for the Cowboys until he was placed on injured reserve in late October, playing 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the six games. With emerging young talent along the defensive line, Urban's role may not be as important to the team.
18) Brent Urban: The veteran defensive linemen added valuable depth for the Cowboys until he was placed on injured reserve in late October, playing 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the six games. With emerging young talent along the defensive line, Urban's role may not be as important to the team.

16) Noah Brown: Brown has always been at the bottom of the depth chart at receiver, but has performed well given those expectations over the past few years. Over the past two seasons he has accumulated over 300 yards in very limited opportunities. If free agency led to the loss of Michael Gallup and Wilson, the Cowboys could re-sign Brown and give him a larger role in the offense.
16) Noah Brown: Brown has always been at the bottom of the depth chart at receiver, but has performed well given those expectations over the past few years. Over the past two seasons he has accumulated over 300 yards in very limited opportunities. If free agency led to the loss of Michael Gallup and Wilson, the Cowboys could re-sign Brown and give him a larger role in the offense.

14) Carlos Watkins: Watkins turned out to be an excellent veteran addition to the Cowboys' defensive line. He was reliable and even returned an interception for a touchdown in 2021. Watkins has made clear that he would like to be back on the Cowboys next year, but the team also has some young talent along the defensive line that could soften the blow if he ends up elsewhere.
14) Carlos Watkins: Watkins turned out to be an excellent veteran addition to the Cowboys' defensive line. He was reliable and even returned an interception for a touchdown in 2021. Watkins has made clear that he would like to be back on the Cowboys next year, but the team also has some young talent along the defensive line that could soften the blow if he ends up elsewhere.

12) Keanu Neal: While he was a former Pro Bowl safety in Atlanta, Neal moved to linebacker this season, a vision of Dan Quinn that didn't really produce a major impact. Neal was a solid contributor but not one that will be a high priority unless the defensive coordinator again has a certain vision for him.
12) Keanu Neal: While he was a former Pro Bowl safety in Atlanta, Neal moved to linebacker this season, a vision of Dan Quinn that didn't really produce a major impact. Neal was a solid contributor but not one that will be a high priority unless the defensive coordinator again has a certain vision for him.

10) Dorance Armstrong While not the first name brought up on the defensive line, the 2018 fourth-round pick showed exciting development in 2021. He recorded five sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Cowboys could not afford to lose both Randy Gregory and Armstrong from their defensive line.
10) Dorance Armstrong While not the first name brought up on the defensive line, the 2018 fourth-round pick showed exciting development in 2021. He recorded five sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Cowboys could not afford to lose both Randy Gregory and Armstrong from their defensive line.

*8) Damontae Kazee: *Kazee was a mainstay at free safety in his first season as a Dallas Cowboy, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who drafted him in Atlanta. The playmaker recorded two interceptions in 2021. Retaining Kazee might be a priority for the Cowboys, but it'll likely depend on the scheme and coordinator.
8) Damontae Kazee:Kazee was a mainstay at free safety in his first season as a Dallas Cowboy, reuniting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who drafted him in Atlanta. The playmaker recorded two interceptions in 2021. Retaining Kazee might be a priority for the Cowboys, but it'll likely depend on the scheme and coordinator.

6) Cedrick Wilson: Wilson was terrific filling in for Michael Gallup for most of the season and performed well in a smaller role when Gallup returned as well. The 2018 sixth rounder recorded six touchdowns and 600 receiving yards in 2021. Wilson has stated that he would like to return to the Cowboys, but will another team give him a larger role?
6) Cedrick Wilson: Wilson was terrific filling in for Michael Gallup for most of the season and performed well in a smaller role when Gallup returned as well. The 2018 sixth rounder recorded six touchdowns and 600 receiving yards in 2021. Wilson has stated that he would like to return to the Cowboys, but will another team give him a larger role?

4) Michael Gallup: Gallup doesn't need to prove his playmaking skills to the Dallas Cowboys. He's made plenty of catches for the Cowboys along with 15 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 receiving yards since 2018. Unfortunately, a calf injury followed by a season-ending torn ACL caused him to miss nine games in 2021 and put his future health in question. Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones said, while the team will face cap challenges, they would like to bring Gallup back next season if possible.
4) Michael Gallup: Gallup doesn't need to prove his playmaking skills to the Dallas Cowboys. He's made plenty of catches for the Cowboys along with 15 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 receiving yards since 2018. Unfortunately, a calf injury followed by a season-ending torn ACL caused him to miss nine games in 2021 and put his future health in question. Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones said, while the team will face cap challenges, they would like to bring Gallup back next season if possible.

2) Jayron Kearse: 2021 was Kearse's first season with the Cowboys and first as a full-time starter, and he did not disappoint. He proved to be a phenomenal tackler, playmaker, and even an efficient blitzing safety. He will likely cash in on his breakout season, and if he were to go elsewhere, the Cowboys would be left with the same hole at safety they spent years trying to fill.
2) Jayron Kearse: 2021 was Kearse's first season with the Cowboys and first as a full-time starter, and he did not disappoint. He proved to be a phenomenal tackler, playmaker, and even an efficient blitzing safety. He will likely cash in on his breakout season, and if he were to go elsewhere, the Cowboys would be left with the same hole at safety they spent years trying to fill.

