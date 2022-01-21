Rank'Em: Is Gregory The No. 1 Free Agent Priority?

21 / 21

*1) Randy Gregory: *In what was essentially his first full NFL season after years tangled in suspensions and off-field issues, Gregory rewarded the Cowboys' patience with him. He recorded six sacks and forced three fumbles in 12 games. Despite the fact Gregory will have knee surgery this week, he not only is expected to be fully recovered this offseason, but will likely be a hot commodity for any team trying to bolster their pass rush. Owner/GM Jerry Jones has been Gregory's biggest supporter over the years. So now that he's finally in line for a big deal, does Jones do everything to keep him? Will Gregory give the Cowboys a home-town discount? Time will tell but it doesn't seem likely the Cowboys will let a play-making pass-rusher walk out the door without a fight.