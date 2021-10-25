Rank'Em: Listing Top 15 Cowboys So Far This Year

The only thing that has stopped the Cowboys lately is the NFL schedule.
But the bye week has seemingly come at a great time, considering Dak Prescott's calf injury that could prevent him from playing next week in Minnesota.
But the Cowboys are still one of the hottest teams in the league at 5-1, winners of five straight games with the No. 1 ranked offense in the league and a defense that has found a way to get turnovers, thanks in extra large part to Trevon Diggs, who has seven picks in six games.
While the Cowboys were off this week, the staff of DallasCowboys.com got together to pick the top players of the season so far, ranking the Top 15 players.
Where does Dak land on the list? What about Zeke and Diggs? Can someone else crack the Top 3?
Check out our best 15 players of the season here at the bye week.
As the Cowboys sit at 5-1 at the bye week, we decided to rank the players that have shined the brightest. Here's our vote for the Top 15 players of this young season so far.
Honorable Mention: These guys need to be recognized in their own way. Terence Steele (78) has played admirably in the absence of La'el Collins, to the point that it has some questioning whether or not he'll keep the right tackle spot moving forward. Greg Zuerlein (2) has had some shaky moments, but you can't forget the game-winner to beat the Chargers, or the clutch kick last week to force overtime. Leighton Vander Esch (55) has quietly gone about his business and his thriving in Dan Quinn's defense. Damontae Kazee (18) has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons but he's played well in the first six games, coming up with timely turnovers around the goal line.