Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Listing Top 15 Cowboys So Far This Year

Oct 25, 2021 at 02:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank’em-Listing-Top-15-Cowboys-So-Far-This-Year-hero

The only thing that has stopped the Cowboys lately is the NFL schedule.

But the bye week has seemingly come at a great time, considering Dak Prescott's calf injury that could prevent him from playing next week in Minnesota.

But the Cowboys are still one of the hottest teams in the league at 5-1, winners of five straight games with the No. 1 ranked offense in the league and a defense that has found a way to get turnovers, thanks in extra large part to Trevon Diggs, who has seven picks in six games.

While the Cowboys were off this week, the staff of DallasCowboys.com got together to pick the top players of the season so far, ranking the Top 15 players.

Where does Dak land on the list? What about Zeke and Diggs? Can someone else crack the Top 3?

Check out our best 15 players of the season here at the bye week.

Rank'Em: Listing Top 15 Cowboys So Far This Year

As the Cowboys sit at 5-1 at the bye week, we decided to rank the players that have shined the brightest. Here's our vote for the Top 15 players of this young season so far.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

15. Anthony Brown – Whatever the reason is for his play through six games, Brown should be applauded. His critics might argue he leads the team in tackles because he's getting picked on a lot by opposing teams. Or maybe he's getting more attention because Trevon Diggs is locking down his side of the ball at a record pace. Either way, Brown has played well himself, getting three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
1 / 16

15. Anthony Brown – Whatever the reason is for his play through six games, Brown should be applauded. His critics might argue he leads the team in tackles because he's getting picked on a lot by opposing teams. Or maybe he's getting more attention because Trevon Diggs is locking down his side of the ball at a record pace. Either way, Brown has played well himself, getting three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

14. Cedrick Wilson – The Cowboys were always confident Wilson could step up in the absence of Michael Gallup (calf injury), but this offense really hasn't missed a beat with Wilson, who has plenty of versatility in his game. He's caught short passes, deep balls and everything in between. His fourth-down catch against New England last week saved the day and led to the Cowboys' comeback and overtime win.
2 / 16

14. Cedrick Wilson – The Cowboys were always confident Wilson could step up in the absence of Michael Gallup (calf injury), but this offense really hasn't missed a beat with Wilson, who has plenty of versatility in his game. He's caught short passes, deep balls and everything in between. His fourth-down catch against New England last week saved the day and led to the Cowboys' comeback and overtime win.

13 – Osa Odighizuwa – Here's another guy who has stepped in nicely in place of an injured starter. When Neville Gallimore suffered a dislocated elbow in the preseason, the Cowboys weren't sure how the interior line would be affected. But Odighizuwa has been a pleasant surprise. He is tied for third in sacks with two and his two tackles for loss is tied for second among the Cowboys defenders.
3 / 16

13 – Osa Odighizuwa – Here's another guy who has stepped in nicely in place of an injured starter. When Neville Gallimore suffered a dislocated elbow in the preseason, the Cowboys weren't sure how the interior line would be affected. But Odighizuwa has been a pleasant surprise. He is tied for third in sacks with two and his two tackles for loss is tied for second among the Cowboys defenders.

12. Tony Pollard – For a backup to be this high on the list, it suggests two things. Either he needs to be starting, or his team has figured out a role that suits him well. And it seems like the latter, considering how well Ezekiel Elliott has played so far. But Pollard might be a big reason for that, providing a 1-2 punch off the bench that keeps defenses on its heels. Pollard entered the bye week ranked 10th in rushing and his 6.0 yard average leads all NFL running backs.
4 / 16

12. Tony Pollard – For a backup to be this high on the list, it suggests two things. Either he needs to be starting, or his team has figured out a role that suits him well. And it seems like the latter, considering how well Ezekiel Elliott has played so far. But Pollard might be a big reason for that, providing a 1-2 punch off the bench that keeps defenses on its heels. Pollard entered the bye week ranked 10th in rushing and his 6.0 yard average leads all NFL running backs.

Rank'em-Listing-Top-15-Cowboys-So-Far-This-Year-11
5 / 16
10. Jayron Kearse – This seems like a theme here, but Kearse is yet another player whose play has come out of nowhere. This one might be the biggest surprise on the entire team, considering he wasn't getting a ton of reps in training camp. But as Dan Quinn figured out how he wanted to use him, Kearse has suddenly become one of the key pieces to this defense. He's played safety, in the box at linebacker and has been a tight-end eraser at times. He's second on the team with 35 tackles after six games.
6 / 16

10. Jayron Kearse – This seems like a theme here, but Kearse is yet another player whose play has come out of nowhere. This one might be the biggest surprise on the entire team, considering he wasn't getting a ton of reps in training camp. But as Dan Quinn figured out how he wanted to use him, Kearse has suddenly become one of the key pieces to this defense. He's played safety, in the box at linebacker and has been a tight-end eraser at times. He's second on the team with 35 tackles after six games.

9. Amari Cooper – His numbers are down from last year, but his value might be even higher. Just by watching Cooper in the last few games, it's very clear that he's not 100 percent. He's battled through a rib injury, a hamstring injury and a few other minor setbacks as well. Yet, Cooper finds a way to make clutch catches to help his team. He did it in overtime against the Patriots and also had a clutch reception on the final drive to beat the Chargers. Fantasy owners might want more than his 62.1 yards per game, but if he can get healthy in the bye week, Cooper might be ready to take off for yet another big run at the end of the season.
7 / 16

9. Amari Cooper – His numbers are down from last year, but his value might be even higher. Just by watching Cooper in the last few games, it's very clear that he's not 100 percent. He's battled through a rib injury, a hamstring injury and a few other minor setbacks as well. Yet, Cooper finds a way to make clutch catches to help his team. He did it in overtime against the Patriots and also had a clutch reception on the final drive to beat the Chargers. Fantasy owners might want more than his 62.1 yards per game, but if he can get healthy in the bye week, Cooper might be ready to take off for yet another big run at the end of the season.

8. Micah Parsons – As great as he's played, it's hard to see him ranked 8th on any list. But that's more of a credit to the rest of the players on here. Make no mistake, Parsons has been everything the Cowboys wanted – and much more. It's safe to say if NFL teams thought he could rush the passer from the edge, he wouldn't have gone to the 12th pick. The most impressive part of Parsons' game isn't just the ability to move around from different spots, but to do so as a rookie in just six games.
8 / 16

8. Micah Parsons – As great as he's played, it's hard to see him ranked 8th on any list. But that's more of a credit to the rest of the players on here. Make no mistake, Parsons has been everything the Cowboys wanted – and much more. It's safe to say if NFL teams thought he could rush the passer from the edge, he wouldn't have gone to the 12th pick. The most impressive part of Parsons' game isn't just the ability to move around from different spots, but to do so as a rookie in just six games.

7. CeeDee Lamb – It took a few games into the regular season for us to see what we watched at training camp, which was basically a highlight catch every single day. After somewhat of a slow start, Lamb has come on strong with his best game of his career last week in New England, catching the game-winning touchdown. Lamb leads the Cowboys in just about every statistical category, from yards, catches and is tied for the most TD receptions.
9 / 16

7. CeeDee Lamb – It took a few games into the regular season for us to see what we watched at training camp, which was basically a highlight catch every single day. After somewhat of a slow start, Lamb has come on strong with his best game of his career last week in New England, catching the game-winning touchdown. Lamb leads the Cowboys in just about every statistical category, from yards, catches and is tied for the most TD receptions.

6. Tyron Smith – He'd probably be higher on this list had it not been for a couple of penalties last week against the Patriots. Even with that, Smith has been borderline-dominant. A neck issue popped up last week but he played through that, although Smith had to leave last week's game with an ankle injury. But he returned in time to help lead the offense to the final two scoring drives. If Smith can stay healthy, he's headed towards another Pro Bowl selection.
10 / 16

6. Tyron Smith – He'd probably be higher on this list had it not been for a couple of penalties last week against the Patriots. Even with that, Smith has been borderline-dominant. A neck issue popped up last week but he played through that, although Smith had to leave last week's game with an ankle injury. But he returned in time to help lead the offense to the final two scoring drives. If Smith can stay healthy, he's headed towards another Pro Bowl selection.

5. Ezekiel Elliott – He heard the criticism all offseason. Zeke himself has described last season as unacceptable. So to his credit, he's come out in 2021 with something to prove and so far, he's done just that. Zeke is leaner, quicker, faster and more elusive, yet he's running with the same power. There haven't been any fumbles and he's leading the team with six touchdowns.
11 / 16

5. Ezekiel Elliott – He heard the criticism all offseason. Zeke himself has described last season as unacceptable. So to his credit, he's come out in 2021 with something to prove and so far, he's done just that. Zeke is leaner, quicker, faster and more elusive, yet he's running with the same power. There haven't been any fumbles and he's leading the team with six touchdowns.

4. Randy Gregory – The Randy Gregory story has had many different chapters throughout his career, but his 2021 chapter is by far the most exciting. Gregory has been a game-changer and stepped up in the absence of DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong. Gregory changed the game last week in New England and he's showing that he's more than just a speed-rusher as he's added a bull-rush to his game this year. The only downside for the Cowboys is that with every play Gregory makes, it seems as if the price tag keeps going up, seeing that he's an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.
12 / 16

4. Randy Gregory – The Randy Gregory story has had many different chapters throughout his career, but his 2021 chapter is by far the most exciting. Gregory has been a game-changer and stepped up in the absence of DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong. Gregory changed the game last week in New England and he's showing that he's more than just a speed-rusher as he's added a bull-rush to his game this year. The only downside for the Cowboys is that with every play Gregory makes, it seems as if the price tag keeps going up, seeing that he's an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

3. Trevon Diggs – What? No. 3 on this list? Diggs is arguably the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year and on a pace that will shatter the Cowboys' season record for interceptions and perhaps even flirt with the NFL record of 14 picks. But he's third on this list because the two guys ahead of him have been just as incredible. But let's not overlook what Diggs has done in six games. He's picked off a pass in every game, and doing it when it counts. Of his seven interceptions, six have occurred in the second half.
13 / 16

3. Trevon Diggs – What? No. 3 on this list? Diggs is arguably the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year and on a pace that will shatter the Cowboys' season record for interceptions and perhaps even flirt with the NFL record of 14 picks. But he's third on this list because the two guys ahead of him have been just as incredible. But let's not overlook what Diggs has done in six games. He's picked off a pass in every game, and doing it when it counts. Of his seven interceptions, six have occurred in the second half.

2. Zack Martin – Football has changed dramatically over the years, but one thing that hasn't, is how much offensive linemen get overlooked. It takes a special player to buck that trend and, well ... Zack Martin is a special player. And the offense is much better when he's in there, evident by his absence in Week 1 against the Bucs when the Cowboys decided not to even test the stingy Tampa Bay interior line. Martin was out due to Covid-19 protocols but the Cowboys are undefeated since his return. In five games this year, Martin has twice been graded as the top player in the NFL by ProFootballFocus.com and he's received a Top 10 grade two other times.
14 / 16

2. Zack Martin – Football has changed dramatically over the years, but one thing that hasn't, is how much offensive linemen get overlooked. It takes a special player to buck that trend and, well ... Zack Martin is a special player. And the offense is much better when he's in there, evident by his absence in Week 1 against the Bucs when the Cowboys decided not to even test the stingy Tampa Bay interior line. Martin was out due to Covid-19 protocols but the Cowboys are undefeated since his return. In five games this year, Martin has twice been graded as the top player in the NFL by ProFootballFocus.com and he's received a Top 10 grade two other times.

1. * *Dak Prescott – He's a legitimate NFL MVP candidate, proving that he's worth every bit of the contract he signed in the offseason. Dak is the unquestionable leader of this team and his play has been off the charts. He said this offseason he wanted his numbers to go down, which meant the Cowboys would be winning in the second half and focused more on the run. That has happened somewhat but Dak's play to get them those leads, is a big reason why. He's not afraid to spread the ball around the yard and get everyone involved. Now, the big question is how quickly he can come back from the calf injury.
15 / 16

1. Dak Prescott – He's a legitimate NFL MVP candidate, proving that he's worth every bit of the contract he signed in the offseason. Dak is the unquestionable leader of this team and his play has been off the charts. He said this offseason he wanted his numbers to go down, which meant the Cowboys would be winning in the second half and focused more on the run. That has happened somewhat but Dak's play to get them those leads, is a big reason why. He's not afraid to spread the ball around the yard and get everyone involved. Now, the big question is how quickly he can come back from the calf injury.

11. Dalton Schultz – When the season began, we all thought he would resume his role as the No. 2 tight end behind Blake Jarwin. Now, it's not only clear Schultz has claimed the starting spot to himself, but he could be headed for a Pro Bowl year . Schultz has reaped the benefits of this explosive offense and all its weapons. Schultz ranks second among NFC tight ends with 31 receptions. And of every player in the NFL with at least 30 catches, Schultz ranks first with an 83.8 catch percentage.
16 / 16

11. Dalton Schultz – When the season began, we all thought he would resume his role as the No. 2 tight end behind Blake Jarwin. Now, it's not only clear Schultz has claimed the starting spot to himself, but he could be headed for a Pro Bowl year . Schultz has reaped the benefits of this explosive offense and all its weapons. Schultz ranks second among NFC tight ends with 31 receptions. And of every player in the NFL with at least 30 catches, Schultz ranks first with an 83.8 catch percentage.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Honorable Mention: These guys need to be recognized in their own way. Terence Steele (78) has played admirably in the absence of La'el Collins, to the point that it has some questioning whether or not he'll keep the right tackle spot moving forward. Greg Zuerlein (2) has had some shaky moments, but you can't forget the game-winner to beat the Chargers, or the clutch kick last week to force overtime. Leighton Vander Esch (55) has quietly gone about his business and his thriving in Dan Quinn's defense. Damontae Kazee (18) has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons but he's played well in the first six games, coming up with timely turnovers around the goal line.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Picking The Top 10 Players From Sunday

Each week, we find the top players from the game and this one starts with the guy who finished the game with a score.  
news

Rank'Em: Dak Leads Top 10 Players vs. NYG Sunday

The Cowboys had many heroes to pick from in Sunday's win over the Giants. Here are the Top 10 performers we selected, starting off with the quarterback.
news

Rank'Em: Give Game Balls To These 10 Cowboys

Ranking the best 10 players on the field for the Cowboys this past Sunday as they picked up their third straight win, beating Carolina 36-28.
news

Rank'Em: Putting These Cornerbacks In Order 1-10

As the Cowboys break camp in Oxnard and head for Arizona for preseason game No. 2, all eyes will be on the cornerbacks yet again. Our staff decided to rank the cornerbacks 1-10 based on their camp performances so far.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Now Have 20 Hall of Famers

The Cowboys now have 20 Hall of Fame members, thanks to three more additions last weekend. Here's a look at all of the members and their greatest accomplishments.
news

Rank'Em: Top 15 Players Of Training Camp So Far

With training camp nearly at the halfway point here in California, we decided to rank the top players from Oxnard so far. The top spot is easy, but after that ... let's find out.
news

Rank'Em: 10 Position Battles To Watch During Camp

The Cowboys have officially reported for training camp in Oxnard. The start of camp signals a time to compete. With that, let's focus on 10 key position battles to watch.
news

Rank'Em: Best QBs on Schedule; Where Dak Fits

The 2021 schedule has a wide range of QBs, from the best ever, to the next great superstar, to a few emerging stars ready to blossom. So where does Dak fit into all of that? We ranked the best QBs on the schedule.
news

Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks

Even with the Cowboys sliding back to take Micah Parsons at No. 12, he is now included an elite group of players that have been drafted in the first dozen picks. Check out where he might stack up.
news

Rank'Em: Here's 12 Possible Second-Round Targets

The Cowboys hold the 44th overall pick, which is the 12th spot in Friday's second round. Here are 12 possible candidates for the next pick.
news

Rank'Em: Draft Show's Big Board of Top 50 Players

We've compiled the rankings from each member of the Draft Show to create a Top 50 ranking of the best players available entering Thursday's NFL Draft.
Advertising