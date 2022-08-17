Rank'Em

Rank 'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys in Camp

Aug 16, 2022
OXNARD, Calif. — It's the end of the road for Cowboys training camp in California, at least for 2022. The team is packed and ready to depart for their scrimmages and eventual game against the Los Angeles Chargers this week - returning home to Dallas thereafter to finish out the preseason.

That makes this a perfect pause point to assess which veterans have made the best of their time in Southern California. Our staff writers took a moment to cast their ballot for those they believe are the top-10 thus far, and the votes have been tallied.

Have a look.

10. Neville Gallimore — His 2021 season was nearly derailed entirely by a preseason elbow injury, but Gallimore returned to be a force for the Cowboys defensive line and he's only gotten better over the course of this year's camp, where he routinely disrupts plays - both pass and run.
9. Ezekiel Elliott — A torn PCL slowed Elliott and made many forget just how explosive he looked in the first half of last season, but he's now fully healthy and that explosiveness has been on full display in Oxnard. Elliott has been decisive, quick, fast and physical; and that's saying the least.
8. Trevon Diggs — Social media would have you believe Diggs is suffering a poor camp due to what was truly just one bad day at the office. The First-Team All-Pro cornerback has actually had one of the best camps of anyone, often blanketing his receiver and racking up PBUs in the process.
7. Leighton Vander Esch — It's a pivotal camp for LVE, considering he's re-signed on only a one-year deal and the Cowboys made the move to sign Anthony Barr. But with that on his plate, as well as the return of Jabril Cox, Vander Esch isn't being deleted, instead looking dangerously close to his Pro Bowl form seen a few seasons ago – covering well, disrupting and creating takeaways.
6. DeMarcus Lawrence — You could argue that the defensive leadership crown now belongs to Micah Parsons, but you'd be wrong. Lawrence remains the heartbeat on that side of the ball, challenging others to be better while himself being dominant in camp on a near-daily basis, and he's showing why Parsons may find it challenging to take the Cowboys crown in sacks for a second year in a row.
5. Anthony Brown — If you're still trying to figure out who'll be the definitive complement to Diggs in the secondary this season, Anthony Brown would like a word. The veteran cornerback has, hands down, had the best camp of any defensive back on the roster, in both coverage and takeaway ability (yes, even better than Diggs).
4. Dak Prescott — He's being tasked with making an unproven group of wideouts into NFL starters, and he's showing it's possible. Prescott isn't only more decisive in when to use his mobility (yes, he's taking off and running a whole lot more than he did in 2021, and that's a big deal), but also in his throws. That combines with his usual accuracy and a bit more velocity through tight windows to help young receivers ready themselves for what's to come in September.
4. Dak Prescott — He's being tasked with making an unproven group of wideouts into NFL starters, and he's showing it's possible. Prescott isn't only more decisive in when to use his mobility (yes, he's taking off and running a whole lot more than he did in 2021, and that's a big deal), but also in his throws. That combines with his usual accuracy and a bit more velocity through tight windows to help young receivers ready themselves for what's to come in September.

3. CeeDee Lamb — The one receiver Prescott doesn't have to turn into a playmaker is Lamb, because he's always been one. The only question entering camp was can Lamb step into the role of WR1, and effortlessly? Asked and answered, because the former first-round pick has basically owned any defensive back put in front of him, with crisp routes, athleticism and stickier hands than we've seen as of late.
2. Zack Martin — The penalty of being so dominant for so long is that it becomes perceived as normal by everyone else, but there's nothing normal about what Martin continues to be able to do on a football field. Entering his ninth year in the league, Martin is still deleting two and three defensive linemen at a time on any given play in camp, but you're rarely hearing about it because, well, it's become normal (spoiler: it's inhuman).
1. Micah Parsons — The lion has to eat, and Parsons is as ravenous in Year 2 as he was in his breakout first season. He's been virtually unstoppable in camp, as either a defensive end or a linebacker, and his savagery is not exclusive to his teammates in practice. During the scrimmage against the Broncos, Parsons was a terror who had Russell Wilson seeing ghosts, and now he aims his hunger at the Chargers in the two LA scrimmages to come.
