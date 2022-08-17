Rank 'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys in Camp

9 / 10

2. Zack Martin — The penalty of being so dominant for so long is that it becomes perceived as normal by everyone else, but there's nothing normal about what Martin continues to be able to do on a football field. Entering his ninth year in the league, Martin is still deleting two and three defensive linemen at a time on any given play in camp, but you're rarely hearing about it because, well, it's become normal (spoiler: it's inhuman).