Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

When the Cowboys wrapped up their 2020 NFL Draft, the sentiment, both inside the building, plus with the outside media as well, that this could be a special class.
CeeDee Lamb dropped in their laps at No. 17, and both Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore had high grades on the Cowboys' board as well.
And while the Cowboys added some other talent in the later rounds and even in rookie free agency, it was those three players that led the rookie class on the field throughout the 2020 season.
The staff writers of DallasCowboys.com decided to rank this year's rookie with the Top 10. Find out if CeeDee Lamb grabs the top spot.
Honorable Mention:
Bradley Anae – Drafted with some upside that he'll be able to rush off the edge, Anae never was able to make a big impact.
Reggie Robinson – The fourth-round pick switched positions to safety and didn't even get on the field until December. Even then, it was just on special teams but he made a couple of plays against the Eagles.
RonDell Carter – The Cowboys were high on him after the draft, but he eventually left the team and went to the Colts for a few weeks before returning. He made some plays near the end of the season and has some upside moving forward.
Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.