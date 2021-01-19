Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

7 / 10

4) Terence Steele – Again, this ranking stems from the expectations. And when the Cowboys signed Steele following the draft out of Texas Tech, there's no way anyone could've expected that he would start 14 games. But in a year in which the Cowboys lost not only the projected starting tackles, but the next two starters as well, Steele was thrown into the fire early. He had his obvious struggles but the Cowboys stuck with him and there was improvement. Steele had five penalties in the first half of the season, but finished the year with just seven. While the Cowboys are hopeful to get their veterans back at tackle next year, perhaps a full season of playing will help Steele's progress. Like many others on this list, Steele is one who will benefit greatly from preseason games this year.