Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Jan 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Rank'Em-Picking-Cowboys'-Top-10-Rookies-of-2020-hero

When the Cowboys wrapped up their 2020 NFL Draft, the sentiment, both inside the building, plus with the outside media as well, that this could be a special class.

CeeDee Lamb dropped in their laps at No. 17, and both Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore had high grades on the Cowboys' board as well.

And while the Cowboys added some other talent in the later rounds and even in rookie free agency, it was those three players that led the rookie class on the field throughout the 2020 season.

The staff writers of DallasCowboys.com decided to rank this year's rookie with the Top 10. Find out if CeeDee Lamb grabs the top spot.

Honorable Mention:

Bradley Anae – Drafted with some upside that he'll be able to rush off the edge, Anae never was able to make a big impact.

Reggie Robinson – The fourth-round pick switched positions to safety and didn't even get on the field until December. Even then, it was just on special teams but he made a couple of plays against the Eagles.

RonDell Carter – The Cowboys were high on him after the draft, but he eventually left the team and went to the Colts for a few weeks before returning. He made some plays near the end of the season and has some upside moving forward.

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

10) Rico Dowdle – Here's a guy who took full advantage of practice reps, something that isn't easy for a running back to do when there's little to no contact. But Dowdle's speed and burst were evident and he finally got to show it off in a game against the Steelers, when he caught a short kickoff and rumbled 64 yards down the sideline. He got a few snaps later in the season when Zeke was out. And he'll try to carry that success over into next season, especially if the preseason games return to the schedule.
1 / 10

10) Rico Dowdle – Here's a guy who took full advantage of practice reps, something that isn't easy for a running back to do when there's little to no contact. But Dowdle's speed and burst were evident and he finally got to show it off in a game against the Steelers, when he caught a short kickoff and rumbled 64 yards down the sideline. He got a few snaps later in the season when Zeke was out. And he'll try to carry that success over into next season, especially if the preseason games return to the schedule.

9) Francis Bernard – Without preseason games and just a limited view of training camp practices, Bernard was one of the rookie standouts before the season. He seemed to make several plays and there was hope he could be a difference-maker. While he didn't actually make the team right away, he cleared waivers, got on the practice squad and eventually made his way to the 53-man roster. Bernard was a consistent special teams player and will try to expand his role next season with more snaps on defense.
2 / 10

9) Francis Bernard – Without preseason games and just a limited view of training camp practices, Bernard was one of the rookie standouts before the season. He seemed to make several plays and there was hope he could be a difference-maker. While he didn't actually make the team right away, he cleared waivers, got on the practice squad and eventually made his way to the 53-man roster. Bernard was a consistent special teams player and will try to expand his role next season with more snaps on defense.

8) Ben DiNucci – While it wasn't exactly a stellar performance, the simple fact that DiNucci started a game in 2020, on national TV against the Eagles, is an accomplishment in itself. And while he looked every bit like a seventh-round rookie from James Madison, DiNucci had the Cowboys in position to possibly beat the Eagles before his fumble was returned for a touchdown. Still, to make the team, start a game and play in another, was more than anyone expected.
3 / 10

8) Ben DiNucci – While it wasn't exactly a stellar performance, the simple fact that DiNucci started a game in 2020, on national TV against the Eagles, is an accomplishment in itself. And while he looked every bit like a seventh-round rookie from James Madison, DiNucci had the Cowboys in position to possibly beat the Eagles before his fumble was returned for a touchdown. Still, to make the team, start a game and play in another, was more than anyone expected.

7) Sean McKeon – Talk about flying under the radar, this undrafted rookie from Michigan benefitted from Blake Jarwin's season-ending ACL injury in Week 1. While he didn't catch a single pass in 2020, McKeon served as a blocking tight end and even started a game later in the season.
4 / 10

7) Sean McKeon – Talk about flying under the radar, this undrafted rookie from Michigan benefitted from Blake Jarwin's season-ending ACL injury in Week 1. While he didn't catch a single pass in 2020, McKeon served as a blocking tight end and even started a game later in the season.

6) Tyler Biadasz – Had it not been for a freak injury in the pregame warm-ups against the Steelers, Biadasz had a chance to be much higher on this list. The rookie from Wisconsin worked his way into the starting lineup and didn't seem like he was going to relinquish the role. The four games he started were all against rather stout defenses – Giants, Washington, Arizona, Eagles. He has done enough to be in the conversation as next year's starter.
5 / 10

6) Tyler Biadasz – Had it not been for a freak injury in the pregame warm-ups against the Steelers, Biadasz had a chance to be much higher on this list. The rookie from Wisconsin worked his way into the starting lineup and didn't seem like he was going to relinquish the role. The four games he started were all against rather stout defenses – Giants, Washington, Arizona, Eagles. He has done enough to be in the conversation as next year's starter.

5) Hunter Niswander – Technically, Niswander is not considered a rookie from the NFL since he had a short stint with the XFL. But he's the only "first-year" player on the squad and his play on the field is deserving of recognition. Thrown into action in the middle of the season when Chris Jones went down, Niswander made a big difference in the punting game. In eight games, he averaged 47.2 yards per punt and 42.0 yards on net average. That punting average was higher than any of Jones' previous 10 seasons and only once has Jones posted a higher net average, finishing 2015 with a 42.5 yard mark.
6 / 10

5) Hunter Niswander – Technically, Niswander is not considered a rookie from the NFL since he had a short stint with the XFL. But he's the only "first-year" player on the squad and his play on the field is deserving of recognition. Thrown into action in the middle of the season when Chris Jones went down, Niswander made a big difference in the punting game. In eight games, he averaged 47.2 yards per punt and 42.0 yards on net average. That punting average was higher than any of Jones' previous 10 seasons and only once has Jones posted a higher net average, finishing 2015 with a 42.5 yard mark.

4) Terence Steele – Again, this ranking stems from the expectations. And when the Cowboys signed Steele following the draft out of Texas Tech, there's no way anyone could've expected that he would start 14 games. But in a year in which the Cowboys lost not only the projected starting tackles, but the next two starters as well, Steele was thrown into the fire early. He had his obvious struggles but the Cowboys stuck with him and there was improvement. Steele had five penalties in the first half of the season, but finished the year with just seven. While the Cowboys are hopeful to get their veterans back at tackle next year, perhaps a full season of playing will help Steele's progress. Like many others on this list, Steele is one who will benefit greatly from preseason games this year.
7 / 10

4) Terence Steele – Again, this ranking stems from the expectations. And when the Cowboys signed Steele following the draft out of Texas Tech, there's no way anyone could've expected that he would start 14 games. But in a year in which the Cowboys lost not only the projected starting tackles, but the next two starters as well, Steele was thrown into the fire early. He had his obvious struggles but the Cowboys stuck with him and there was improvement. Steele had five penalties in the first half of the season, but finished the year with just seven. While the Cowboys are hopeful to get their veterans back at tackle next year, perhaps a full season of playing will help Steele's progress. Like many others on this list, Steele is one who will benefit greatly from preseason games this year.

3) Neville Gallimore – It's not how you start, but how you finish. If that cliche holds true, then it's one for Gallimore, who came on strong at the end of the season. In fact, he was one of the Cowboys' most active players, especially on the defensive line. The Cowboys were gutted at defensive tackle all season long, but Gallimore continued to take advantage of added snaps. His game against the Steelers was arguably his best, when he often the controlled the line of scrimmage, showing off his unique combination of size and quickness. Gallimore will be one of the cornerstones to Dan Quinn's defense moving forward.
8 / 10

3) Neville Gallimore – It's not how you start, but how you finish. If that cliche holds true, then it's one for Gallimore, who came on strong at the end of the season. In fact, he was one of the Cowboys' most active players, especially on the defensive line. The Cowboys were gutted at defensive tackle all season long, but Gallimore continued to take advantage of added snaps. His game against the Steelers was arguably his best, when he often the controlled the line of scrimmage, showing off his unique combination of size and quickness. Gallimore will be one of the cornerstones to Dan Quinn's defense moving forward.

2) Trevon Diggs – Speaking of cornerstones, Diggs is another rookie with a bright future ahead of him. The Cowboys were hopeful the rookie from Alabama could be serviceable in his first season and flash some of that playmaking ability from time to time. As it turned out, he led the team in both interceptions (three) and pass deflections (14) and did that despite missing a month with a broken foot. Diggs had his rookie moments, especially earlier in the season. With the uncertainty that surrounds the Cowboys cornerback spot in 2021, Diggs will probably enter the season as the No. 1 corner, even if they draft one in the first round.
9 / 10

2) Trevon Diggs – Speaking of cornerstones, Diggs is another rookie with a bright future ahead of him. The Cowboys were hopeful the rookie from Alabama could be serviceable in his first season and flash some of that playmaking ability from time to time. As it turned out, he led the team in both interceptions (three) and pass deflections (14) and did that despite missing a month with a broken foot. Diggs had his rookie moments, especially earlier in the season. With the uncertainty that surrounds the Cowboys cornerback spot in 2021, Diggs will probably enter the season as the No. 1 corner, even if they draft one in the first round.

1) CeeDee Lamb – He was everything the Cowboys expected, and perhaps a little more. What the team didn't expect was to have four different starting quarterbacks throughout the season. The injury to Dak Prescott set the entire offense back. Lamb set an NFL record as the only player in league history to begin a career with six straight games with five catches or more. He was on a pace to catch over 95 passes with 1300+ receiving yards. Obviously, the injuries at quarterback were problematic for Lamb and the rest of the receivers. However, Lamb scored seven touchdowns – becoming the second player in team history to record touchdowns as a receiver, runner and kickoff returner in the same season. The only downside to Lamb's game were some inopportune dropped passes, including a couple that would've been touchdowns. But for the most part, Lamb was an electrifying player that will likely only get better.
10 / 10

1) CeeDee Lamb – He was everything the Cowboys expected, and perhaps a little more. What the team didn't expect was to have four different starting quarterbacks throughout the season. The injury to Dak Prescott set the entire offense back. Lamb set an NFL record as the only player in league history to begin a career with six straight games with five catches or more. He was on a pace to catch over 95 passes with 1300+ receiving yards. Obviously, the injuries at quarterback were problematic for Lamb and the rest of the receivers. However, Lamb scored seven touchdowns – becoming the second player in team history to record touchdowns as a receiver, runner and kickoff returner in the same season. The only downside to Lamb's game were some inopportune dropped passes, including a couple that would've been touchdowns. But for the most part, Lamb was an electrifying player that will likely only get better.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.
news

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
news

Rank 'Em: Dak Prescott's Top 10 Moments So Far

We've ranked Prescott's Top 10 performances/moments as the Cowboys' quarterback since 2016.
news

Rank'Em: Top 20 WRs on Schedule vs. Dallas Trio

The 2020 schedule is loaded with great receivers the Cowboys will face this year. So where does the Cowboys trio of Amari-Gallup-CeeDee rank among the group?
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

The official Madden 21 video game won't be released until Aug. 28, but the player ratings are out. Check out the Top 25 Cowboys, according to their Madden ratings. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

What position is the strongest on the team heading into camp? Is it the wide receivers? What about the quarterbacks, running backs or O-line? Our writers ranked 12 positions from top to bottom. 
news

Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?

Now that Dak Prescott can't get a new deal until 2021, he joins nearly a dozen others who will likely be seeking new contacts as well. We ranked the Cowboys' priority list. 
news

Rank' Em: Best OU Sooners in Cowboys History

Under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have already tapped into a well of players who developed at Oklahoma. It got us thinking to the best Sooners in franchise history. 
news

Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

The Cowboys will face plenty of top QBs on the 2020 schedule. There are four No. 1 overall picks, two NFL MVPs and five players who have started a Super Bowl. So where does Dak Prescott fit in?
news

Rank 'Em: The Cowboys' 8 All-Time Franchise Tags

The Cowboys haven't played tag too often over the last 27 years, but Dak Prescott is the most recent player to receive the franchise tender.

Advertising