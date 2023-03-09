Rank'Em: Reviewing All 11 Dallas Franchise Tags

11 / 11

2023 – Tony Pollard: The Cowboys are in a unique spot at running back this offseason. Their starter, Ezekiel Elliott, wasn't the most productive of the two backs, but he's also expected to count over $16 million on the cap. Pollard, who had a breakout season and made the Pro Bowl, is coming off an injury in the playoff loss that required a surgery. So there's some unknown issues all around the position. But Pollard did enough last year when healthy for the Cowboys to at least give him a shot to carry the ball more. And while $10.1 million is still quite a bit for one player, it's the cheapest of any position on the field, aside from the specialists.