Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

1. Micah Parsons – Who else? Simply the best player on this team and someone that offenses are going to have a hard time finding an answer for. The Cowboys really didn't have one, whether it's 1-on-1 drills or team period. Parsons routinely got his way around the edge, regardless who was trying to block him. Had the coaches wanted to stop the drills earlier, they could've blown the whistle many more times, but often in camp, Parsons would get to the quarterback, stand there and watch him make a throw. He's in regular-season form right now. He was the best player on the field. He's aiming to be the best in all of football.