OXNARD, Calif. – Just like that, training camp has ended for the Cowboys – at least the California portion of camp.

The Cowboys spent about 24 days in Oxnard as the get fully prepared for another regular season, which begins in New York on Sept. 10.

Along the way, there were dozens of practices, even more walk-through sessions and countless meetings, not to mention the three preseason games, which continue in Seattle Saturday night.

While the evaluation process is far from over, the staff of DallasCowboys.com came together to pick the top performers from Oxnard.

This does not include the first preseason game last weekend in Arlington, and is certainly not an overall ranking of the best players on this team. Needless to say, Zack Martin, who spent a few days here in Oxnard thanks to a lengthy contract holdout, is still one of the team's and NFL's best players, but won't make this list.

So let's get to the list – here are the Top 10 players from training camp, beginning with some honorable mentions.

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.

Honorable Mention: There's always a few guys that find themselves on the outside of a Top 10. In this case, a couple of tight ends – Jake Ferguson and rookie John Stephens both got a few votes. They made consistent plays in the passing game. DaRon Bland looks like he's ready to embrace an even better season in Year 2 of his career and Leighton Vander Esch was all over the field, even lining up in a few new spots.
10. Jalen Brooks – Had camp concluded last weekend before the preseason game, Brooks might have wound up in the Top 5. His final week wasn't as productive, but that might be attributed to a minor injury he sustained in practice. He's continued to get reps, but what he did in the first couple of weeks can't be ignored. The seventh-round pick has been impressive with his route-running, down-field separation and ability to snatch the ball out of the air.
9. Deuce Vaughn – Had the preseason game been included in the evaluation, Vaughn could be even higher on the list. But here at camp, he's still worked his way into the mix because of the opportunities he received. With Tony Pollard limited in practices, Ronald Jones injured for a few weeks, Vaughn has elevated his game and he's proving that he can get the ball as a true running back, taking carries up the middle and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is showing the Cowboys he could be a weapon for them immediately.
8. Damone Clark – To think, some people thought Clark's first action ever would occur this summer and perhaps at camp. But for him to get those game reps last year just put him in prime position this season. Clark looks not only more comfortable, but quicker in his pursuit for the ball. His coverage skills are improved but tracking the ball carrier is something Clark excelled at in college and it's showing as he enters his second year.
7. Jalen Tolbert – All eyes were on Tolbert this year after a rookie season that didn't have much production. But that changed here at camp, where Tolbert was very consistent with his playmaking skills, something he showed in the preseason opener against the Jaguars.
6. CeeDee Lamb – On the opposite end of Tolbert, who didn't have the same lofty expectations, Lamb is coming off a second-team All-Pro selection with 107 catches in 2022. That being said, he's expected to come to Oxnard and make all the plays. For the most part, he was able to do that, especially down in the red-zone and goal-line.
5. Tyler Smith – Not an easy position to evaluate during camp, where they never have full-contact. But Smith doesn't get beat much at all in the trenches. The 1-on-1 drills usually go in Smith's favor and let's not forget he moved back to guard this summer after playing most of 2022 at left tackle. But you never really notice any drop-off when he moves back and forth. His strength is going to give him a chance to have a stellar season at left guard.
4. Brandin Cooks – While it's debatable that Cooks had a clear-cut better camp than Lamb, this is where the value comes into the mix. The veteran receiver is credited for taking Tolbert under his wing this offseason and camp and that alone, is valuable because of how Cooks elevated the entire receiver room. And he's also a perfect fit for this new offense, giving the Cowboys a double-threat of a possession receiver and a deep threat, with plenty of experience as well.
3. Dak Prescott – New offense, new play-caller and many new weapons around him this year. But Dak was still very effective with the new changes. Don't forget how challenging this defense is on the other side and through it all, the offense more than competed. Dak was on target for the majority of his throws and seemed to move around in the pocket better than before. All in all, QB1 was the leader of this offense and has that group moving in the right direction.
2. Trevon Diggs – He got more news for his willingness to bark back at Dak during a few practices early in camp. What it did was bring a spirit of excitement for both sides of the ball, and that is always a good thing during camp. But Diggs was really good in coverage throughout camp as well. Stephon Gilmore was good on the other side, but Diggs doesn't get beat often and also had his share of interceptions. For a guy that earned a $100 million contract here in camp, he used it as motivation during his time here in California.
1. Micah Parsons – Who else? Simply the best player on this team and someone that offenses are going to have a hard time finding an answer for. The Cowboys really didn't have one, whether it's 1-on-1 drills or team period. Parsons routinely got his way around the edge, regardless who was trying to block him. Had the coaches wanted to stop the drills earlier, they could've blown the whistle many more times, but often in camp, Parsons would get to the quarterback, stand there and watch him make a throw. He's in regular-season form right now. He was the best player on the field. He's aiming to be the best in all of football.
