Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

Dak Prescott: Easily the most contentious quarterback in the NFL today. Good luck finding more than two people who have the same opinion of Dak Prescott – who seems to have done so much in his four years, but also not enough. Prescott's resume is impressive to this point, with passing numbers that compare favorably to anyone in his age range, not to mention eight fourth quarter comebacks and 14 game-winning drives. Still, it's fair to point out that Prescott is just 1-2 in the playoffs and is seeking a contract extension after an 8-8 campaign. Few will agree with Prescott's exact ranking, but he deserves a lofty spot on the strength of his future potential.