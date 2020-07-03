Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

It's that time of year again. This is the part in the summer months when the DallasCowboys.com writers try to rank the best quarterbacks on the 2020 schedule, including Dak Prescott.
Obviously, Dak's stance against other quarterbacks in the league has been a huge topic for the last two years as contract negotiations for a new deal continue.
Currently, Dak has signed his $31.4 million franchise tag tender and will play on that figure unless the two sides can come up with a new deal before the July 15 deadline.
But just for fun, the writers decide to not only pick the quarterbacks the Cowboys will be facing in 2020, but wedged Dak into the conversation as well.
So here are the projected 14 quarterbacks that will be on the field this year in the regular season, which includes Super Bowl winners, NFL MVPs and several No. 1 overall picks.
