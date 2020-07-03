Rank'Em

Friday, Jul 03, 2020 02:00 PM

Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

It's that time of year again. This is the part in the summer months when the DallasCowboys.com writers try to rank the best quarterbacks on the 2020 schedule, including Dak Prescott.

Obviously, Dak's stance against other quarterbacks in the league has been a huge topic for the last two years as contract negotiations for a new deal continue.

Currently, Dak has signed his $31.4 million franchise tag tender and will play on that figure unless the two sides can come up with a new deal before the July 15 deadline.

But just for fun, the writers decide to not only pick the quarterbacks the Cowboys will be facing in 2020, but wedged Dak into the conversation as well.

So here are the projected 14 quarterbacks that will be on the field this year in the regular season, which includes Super Bowl winners, NFL MVPs and several No. 1 overall picks.

The Cowboys will face plenty of top QBs on the 2020 schedule. There are four No. 1 overall picks, two NFL MVPs and five players who have started a Super Bowl. So where does Dak Prescott fit in?

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Dwayne Haskins: If anything, Haskins probably deserves a grade of "incomplete" for his rookie season. He started just seven games, throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions in those starts. He played well in some of those, he played pretty terrible in some others. He was also sacked a whopping 25 times in just seven starts – which is bad news for anyone quarterback, let alone a rookie. It's hard to judge just what Washington has in Haskins as of yet.

Daniel Jones: If that's what Jones was capable of as a rookie, there's plenty to be excited about for the future. He proved he's capable of slinging the ball around. Go watch his performance against Tampa, when he led the Giants back from an 18-point deficit while throw for 336. He also threw up some clunkers, like his games against New England and Green Bay. The jury is still out, but there's reason for optimism with Jones.

Joe Burrow: Rarely in the history of the NFL Draft has there been such a consensus for first overall pick like their was last April with Joe Burrow, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for an astonishing 60 touchdowns during his senior season at LSU with the type of accuracy NFL scouts dream about. In two games of the 2019 College Football Playoff he combined for 14 touchdowns. It's a very safe bet that Burrow will have taken the staring quarterback job by the time Dallas faces Cincinnati in Week 14.

Baker Mayfield: Mayfield, who was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was supposed to be the NFL's breakout superstar last year. Even with a revamped roster, the Browns again didn't make the playoffs. There were other factors, but Mayfield's 21 interceptions certainly didn't help. Will a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator bring out the gunslinger that college football fans remember from Oklahoma, while cutting out some of the mistakes?

Jared Goff: Goff is only two seasons removed from leading the Rams to a Super Bowl that they only lost by two points. He knows how to lead Sean McVey's efficient offense, but he's yet to prove he's worth the $134 million contract that he signed before last season. In a December loss to Dallas last year, he threw for 284 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Kyler Murray: If the adage that the leap from year one to year two is the most important one for a quarterback is true then Kyler Murray could be very dangerous in Kliff Kingsbury's offense next season, especially considering last year's first overall pick will now be throwing to DeAndre Hopkins. Still, last season Murray was sacked 48 times, partly because of the Cardinals' poor offensive line and partly because Murray simply held the ball too long.

Jimmy Garoppolo: Just where might Jimmy G be on this list if the 49ers find a way to hold on to win the Super Bowl? Let's not forget, Garoppolo is 21-5 as a career starter in the NFL, including a 19-5 with the 49ers. He had his team in position to beat the Chiefs before Mahomes took over. Still, he's a young quarterback on a team that relied heavily on defense. In time, he could be considered one of the best in the league but he's just not there right now.

Kirk Cousins: In terms of contracts, Cousins is always atop the list of quarterbacks, but he has yet to gain the national attention as one of the best. It helped that he won his first playoff game this past season with the Vikings and will lead a high-powered Vikings offense to match their always-stingy defense. Perhaps Cousins would get more respect from the Cowboys' staff if he didn't have a 2-6 overall record against Dallas. Although most of that occurred when he played for Washington.

Ben Roethlisberger: There's an element of mystery around Roethlisberger's upcoming 16th NFL season. In 2019, he started fewer than 10 games for the first time in his career. He's coming off a major season-ending injury – surgery on his throwing elbow – that cost him 14 starts. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell are no longer on the Steelers' roster. But Roethlisberger, 38, is only two seasons removed from a career-best 5,129 passing yards, and he told reporters in the spring that he's throwing pain-free for the first time in years. He's still one of the best big-game quarterbacks of the last 20 years.

Carson Wentz: Wentz would almost certainly be higher on this list if not for injury problems. His career numbers are startlingly similar to Dak Prescott's, and he played at an MVP level prior to being hurt in 2017. Again, injury problems. He has missed nine regular season games, and he has appeared in just one of the Eagles' six playoff games in the last three seasons. That raises justifiable concerns about his durability.

Matt Ryan: It's been four years since Ryan won his first and only league MVP with 38 touchdown passes and led Atlanta to the brink of a Super Bowl title. Last year his numbers dipped some (26 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 92.1 passer rating) and the Falcons went 7-9 for the second straight year. But the 35-year-old Ryan is still an effective starter with dynamic players around him, including receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley and offseason addition Todd Gurley at running back.

Dak Prescott: Easily the most contentious quarterback in the NFL today. Good luck finding more than two people who have the same opinion of Dak Prescott – who seems to have done so much in his four years, but also not enough. Prescott's resume is impressive to this point, with passing numbers that compare favorably to anyone in his age range, not to mention eight fourth quarter comebacks and 14 game-winning drives. Still, it's fair to point out that Prescott is just 1-2 in the playoffs and is seeking a contract extension after an 8-8 campaign. Few will agree with Prescott's exact ranking, but he deserves a lofty spot on the strength of his future potential.

Lamar Jackson: The top-seeded Ravens were upset by Tennessee in the AFC divisional round last year, but that shouldn't take away from Jackson's extraordinary MVP season. Just the fifth player in NFL history to win the award in his first two seasons, Jackson posted the league's most passing touchdowns (36) and also shattered Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record (1,206 yards). There's no player in the league with Jackson's skill set, and he's only 23 years old.

Russell Wilson: Few quarterbacks in the league have Wilson's combination of skill, experience and accomplishments. He's probably a future Hall of Famer already, yet he's still getting better at age 31. Last year Wilson posted over 4,000 passing yards and 300 rushing yards for only the second time in his career. He also threw 31 touchdown passes and a career-low 5 interceptions. The Cowboys are 2-4 all-time against Wilson since he entered the league in 2012.

