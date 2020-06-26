Rank 'Em: The Cowboys' 8 All-Time Franchise Tags

The Cowboys haven't played tag too often over the last 27 years, but Dak Prescott is the most recent player to receive the franchise tender.

Here's what we know: Prescott, at the moment, will make a club-record $31.4 million on the franchise tag in 2020 unless he and the Cowboys can reach a long-term extension by July 15.

The tag – a one-year, guaranteed contract comprising the average of the NFL's top salaries at a player's specific position – has been used eight times by the Cowboys since the league adopted it in 1993. Primarily, it has been a placeholder to continue negotiating a new deal with a key starter. That's the goal with Prescott, too.