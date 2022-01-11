Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys From Georgia/Alabama

In preparation for Monday night's national championship battle between Alabama and Georgia – a rematch of the SEC Championship Game played just last month, it's clear this will be a showdown of some of the best athletes in the game.
Not only are they on the best teams, but the NFL Draft later this spring will undoubtedly feature many of these players.
But Georgia and Alabama have always had great players, and the Cowboys have benefitted from them over the years.
So we decided to rank the 10 best players from Alabama and Georgia – picking a handful from both schools.
