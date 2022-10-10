Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys in Sunday's Win Over LA

Oct 10, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Here are the Top 10 standouts for the Cowboys in Sunday's win over the Rams, led by the defense that continues to carry this team during the four-game winning streak.

The Cowboys once again had plenty of heroes in this win, but it starts with the defense. The Cowboys' defense started and ended this win, with a touchdown early and a sack/fumble at the end.

So it's no surprise that this Top 10 list is very defensive heavy, including Micah Parsons, who again shows why he's one of the best players in the NFL.

Check out this week's Top 10 performers against the Rams.

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys in Sunday's Win Over LA

Here are the Top 10 standouts for the Cowboys in Sunday's win over the Rams, led by the defense that continues to carry this team during the four-game winning streak.

10. Malik HookerAfter a slow start to the season, the Cowboys are now up to seven takeaways, tied for the fourth-highest total in the league, and Hooker's interception sealed Dallas' fourth straight victory. With Jayron Kearse back in the lineup alongside Donovan Wilson and Hooker, the safety position continues to be a strength on defense.
9. Michael Gallup Gallup continued to excel in his second game back from offseason knee surgery. In just 30 offensive snaps he posted four receptions for 44 yards, including a contested 16-yard sideline catch with exquisite concentration, footwork and sideline awareness. Gallup's only unsuccessful receiving target was a drop on third down that likely would have gone for a huge gain.
8. Ezekiel ElliottAnother physical, efficient rushing effort from Elliott on Sunday, carrying the ball 22 times for 78 yards, a 3.5-yards-per-carry average that's skewed by some late-game runs just outside the Cowboys' end zone to help run out the clock. The Cowboys are winning games with defense and a sturdy run game, and Elliott continues to be a big part of the formula.
7. Tony PollardPollard continues to be the home-threat threat for the Cowboys offense. His 57-yard touchdown run regained the lead for good in the second half. It's the offense's longest play from scrimmage this season and Pollard's third gain of at least 40 yards, which all happen to be the three most explosive plays by Dallas so far.
6. Offensive LineIt takes a collective effort to stop any defensive front that features Aaron Donald, and that's why the entire Cowboys O-Line gets the nod here. Donald got two sacks out on the edge, but overall, a solid job against the future Hall of Famer, and a terrific block by left guard Connor McGovern to create a crease for Tony Pollard on his long touchdown run.
5. Anthony Barr It feels like Barr has been ramping up weekly in his 2022 debut with the Cowboys, and what he did against the Rams truly proves this point. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker blew up plays on at least two separate occasions, both having big trouble written all over them - if not for Barr's lateral speed and ability to get to the play at the sideline. On one in particular, Sean McVay dialed up a screen pass to the left that had perfect blocking set up - and the numbers to turn it into a possible TD play - but Barr recognized it and knifed it to stop it for a negligible gain; a big play that will likely go overlooked.
4. DeMarcus Lawrence Another week, another game wherein Lawrence rolled over the competition. Those who consistently underrated the All-Pro pass rusher are choking down a lot of crow in 2022, with Lawrence playing wildly complementary football to what Parsons and Armstrong are doing - e.g., the aforementioned TD. He didn't officially log a sack against Stafford but should have, considering he met Parsons at the QB in the second half, and his pressures remain near the top of the NFL (next to Parsons).
3. Osa Odighizuwa There was some concern the Cowboys would possible be weakened a bit by the absence of Quinton Bohanna due to a shoulder injury, but Odighizuwa would have none of it. In only 34 defensive snaps (52%), he had four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss - one being a critical sack against Stafford. Only Aaron Donald graded higher on Sunday in the category of interior pressure rate, and that tells you all you need to know about what Odighizuwa did in Hollywood.
2. Dorance Armstrong According to Armstrong, everyone on the Cowboys defense is Him, and he continues to prove he deserves the moniker as well. It was yet another breakout outing for the veteran edge rusher who not-so-quietly exists in the shadow of Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence - setting the tone early in LA with a sack-fumble scooped by Lawrence for a TD; and then a blocked punt immediately thereafter. The first 10 points for the Cowboys were thanks to Armstrong.
1. Micah Parsons Groin injury, schmoin injury. Parsons fought through injury, and constant attention from the Rams O-line to get back in the sack column by taking down Matthew Stafford twice - despite battling an obvious groin injury - his second assault being a sack-fumble that nailed the coffin shut as the Cowboys leap to 4-1 on the season.
