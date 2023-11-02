Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top 10 games at Philadelphia

Nov 02, 2023 at 12:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank-’Em--Top-10-games-at-Philadelphia-hero

This marks the 129th meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and their biggest rival these days, the Philadelphia Eagles. And like many of their previous showdowns, the stakes are again huge as the battle for the NFC East crown will come down to these two and perhaps the entire NFC as well.

Overall, the Cowboys lead their regular-season series against the Eagles, 70-54, having enjoyed a stretch from 1967 to 1978 when they won 21 of 23 matchups. Dallas also owns bragging rights in the playoffs with a 3-1 record.

Given so much history, narrowing down the top 10 is obviously no easy task. So to help things along, we went with games played on the Eagles' home turf since Jerry Jones took ownership in 1989.

Rank'Em: Top 10 Games at Philadelphia

Given so much history, narrowing down the top 10 is obviously no easy task. So to help things along, we went with games played on the Eagles' home turf since Jerry Jones took ownership in 1989.

Boykins_William-HS22
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

10. Cowboys at Eagles • Oct. 10, 1999 • Veterans Stadium • L, 10-13 The final score wasn't the story here as this game marked the end of Michael Irvin's Hall of Fame career. The receiver's 8-yard catch in the first quarter saw his head slammed into the notoriously hard Philadelphia turf. Taken off the field in an ambulance, he eventually recovered from the frightening spinal injury, but would be forced to retire after tests revealed a risk of permanent paralysis if he suffered another such hit.
1 / 10

10. Cowboys at Eagles • Oct. 10, 1999 • Veterans Stadium • L, 10-13

The final score wasn't the story here as this game marked the end of Michael Irvin's Hall of Fame career. The receiver's 8-yard catch in the first quarter saw his head slammed into the notoriously hard Philadelphia turf. Taken off the field in an ambulance, he eventually recovered from the frightening spinal injury, but would be forced to retire after tests revealed a risk of permanent paralysis if he suffered another such hit.

*9. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 4, 2007 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 38-17 * This impressive victory is primarily known for one thing – tight end Jason Witten hauling in a catch and then breaking loose for a lengthy 53-yard gain. Why? Because he did so without his helmet. He also had a 20-yard touchdown grab earlier in the game. Lost in the shadows of his effort was wideout Terrell Owens recording 10 receptions for 174 yards himself, the second-highest total of his Cowboys tenure, with a 45-yard touchdown catch as well.
2 / 10

9. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 4, 2007 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 38-17

This impressive victory is primarily known for one thing – tight end Jason Witten hauling in a catch and then breaking loose for a lengthy 53-yard gain. Why? Because he did so without his helmet. He also had a 20-yard touchdown grab earlier in the game. Lost in the shadows of his effort was wideout Terrell Owens recording 10 receptions for 174 yards himself, the second-highest total of his Cowboys tenure, with a 45-yard touchdown catch as well.

8. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 5, 2000 • Veterans Stadium • L, 13-16 (OT) The Cowboys had a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter in a rather mundane affair … and then chaos ensued. Philadelphia reeled off 10 points of its own, only to have Dallas jump back ahead thanks to Tim Seder's 27-yard field goal. But with 15 seconds remaining, the Eagles split the uprights from 34 yards out to send the game into overtime, where they then won it with yet another field goal.
3 / 10

8. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 5, 2000 • Veterans Stadium • L, 13-16 (OT)

The Cowboys had a 10-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter in a rather mundane affair … and then chaos ensued. Philadelphia reeled off 10 points of its own, only to have Dallas jump back ahead thanks to Tim Seder's 27-yard field goal. But with 15 seconds remaining, the Eagles split the uprights from 34 yards out to send the game into overtime, where they then won it with yet another field goal.

7. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 11, 2012 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 38-23 All three phases. To start, Tony Romo threw touchdown passes to Felix Jones and Dez Bryant, the latter coming on the last play of the third quarter, with a Dan Bailey field goal mixed in. But in the fourth frame, Dwayne Harris had a 78-yard punt return touchdown, Brandon Carr returned a 47-yard interception for a score and Jason Hatcher recovered a fumble in the end zone for the final points.
4 / 10

7. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 11, 2012 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 38-23

All three phases. To start, Tony Romo threw touchdown passes to Felix Jones and Dez Bryant, the latter coming on the last play of the third quarter, with a Dan Bailey field goal mixed in. But in the fourth frame, Dwayne Harris had a 78-yard punt return touchdown, Brandon Carr returned a 47-yard interception for a score and Jason Hatcher recovered a fumble in the end zone for the final points.

6. Cowboys at Eagles • Oct. 8, 2006 • Lincoln Financial Field • L, 24-38 Despite DeMarcus Ware's first career fumble return for a touchdown, a 69-yarder earlier in the game, the Cowboys were down 31-24 late in the fourth quarter. But thanks to one final desperation drive, they found themselves at the Eagles' 6-yard line with 31 seconds left. That's when Drew Bledsoe's pass was picked off in the end zone by cornerback Lito Sheppard, who returned it 102 yards for a nail-in-the-coffin touchdown.
5 / 10

6. Cowboys at Eagles • Oct. 8, 2006 • Lincoln Financial Field • L, 24-38

Despite DeMarcus Ware's first career fumble return for a touchdown, a 69-yarder earlier in the game, the Cowboys were down 31-24 late in the fourth quarter. But thanks to one final desperation drive, they found themselves at the Eagles' 6-yard line with 31 seconds left. That's when Drew Bledsoe's pass was picked off in the end zone by cornerback Lito Sheppard, who returned it 102 yards for a nail-in-the-coffin touchdown.

5. Cowboys at Eagles • Oct. 31, 1993 • Veterans Stadium • W, 23-10 Wide receiver Kevin Williams scored the Cowboys' first touchdown, although he did so on the ground, the second of only two rushing scores in his career. Needless to say, Emmitt Smith wasn't worried. The future Hall of Famer racked up a personal-best 237 rushing yards in the game, which still ranks second all-time in club history. Just for good measure, he also reached the end zone for the team's final touchdown.
6 / 10

5. Cowboys at Eagles • Oct. 31, 1993 • Veterans Stadium • W, 23-10

Wide receiver Kevin Williams scored the Cowboys' first touchdown, although he did so on the ground, the second of only two rushing scores in his career. Needless to say, Emmitt Smith wasn't worried. The future Hall of Famer racked up a personal-best 237 rushing yards in the game, which still ranks second all-time in club history. Just for good measure, he also reached the end zone for the team's final touchdown.

4. Cowboys at Eagles • Dec. 10, 1995 • Veterans Stadium • L, 17-20 The game was tied, 17-17, with a little over two minutes remaining and Dallas facing fourth-and-1 at its own 30-yard line. In a surprise move, head coach Barry Switzer called "load left," a run play off left guard that got stuffed for no gain. But officials ruled the clock hit the two-minute warning before the ball was snapped. Given another chance, Switzer called the same play … and got the same result. Now with great field position, the Eagles kicked a 42-yard field goal to win it.
7 / 10

4. Cowboys at Eagles • Dec. 10, 1995 • Veterans Stadium • L, 17-20

The game was tied, 17-17, with a little over two minutes remaining and Dallas facing fourth-and-1 at its own 30-yard line. In a surprise move, head coach Barry Switzer called "load left," a run play off left guard that got stuffed for no gain. But officials ruled the clock hit the two-minute warning before the ball was snapped. Given another chance, Switzer called the same play … and got the same result. Now with great field position, the Eagles kicked a 42-yard field goal to win it.

3. Cowboys at Eagles • Dec. 14, 2014 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 38-27 Nothing less than first place in the NFC East was on the line, and when they jumped out to a 21-0 lead, the Cowboys seemed to have things well in hand. So much for that, though, as Philadelphia responded with 24 points of their own. Thankfully, DeMarco Murray scored his second touchdown of the game, Dez Bryant earned his career-high third and Dan Bailey kicked a 49-yard field goal to close out the victory.
8 / 10

3. Cowboys at Eagles • Dec. 14, 2014 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 38-27

Nothing less than first place in the NFC East was on the line, and when they jumped out to a 21-0 lead, the Cowboys seemed to have things well in hand. So much for that, though, as Philadelphia responded with 24 points of their own. Thankfully, DeMarco Murray scored his second touchdown of the game, Dez Bryant earned his career-high third and Dan Bailey kicked a 49-yard field goal to close out the victory.

2. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 14, 2005 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 21-20 Down 20-7 late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys found life when Drew Bledsoe completed a 20-yard scoring pass to Terry Glenn with 3:08 remaining in the game. But then only 15 seconds later, safety Roy Williams picked off Donovan McNabb's pass and raced 46 yards down the left sideline for the touchdown. Philadelphia had one last shot, but a 60-yard field goal attempt as time expired was no good.
9 / 10

2. Cowboys at Eagles • Nov. 14, 2005 • Lincoln Financial Field • W, 21-20

Down 20-7 late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys found life when Drew Bledsoe completed a 20-yard scoring pass to Terry Glenn with 3:08 remaining in the game. But then only 15 seconds later, safety Roy Williams picked off Donovan McNabb's pass and raced 46 yards down the left sideline for the touchdown. Philadelphia had one last shot, but a 60-yard field goal attempt as time expired was no good.

1. Cowboys at Eagles • Dec. 15, 1991 • Veterans Stadium • W, 25-13 A battle between two 9-5 teams, the Cowboys were looking for revenge after getting dominated by the Eagles at home in Week 3, 24-0. Dallas finally broke loose in the fourth quarter, starting with Kelvin Martin's 85-yard punt return touchdown. Backup quarterback Steven Beuerlein then connected with Michael Irvin for a 4-yard score and Ken Willis added a field goal late to secure the Cowboys' first playoff berth in six seasons.
10 / 10

1. Cowboys at Eagles • Dec. 15, 1991 • Veterans Stadium • W, 25-13

A battle between two 9-5 teams, the Cowboys were looking for revenge after getting dominated by the Eagles at home in Week 3, 24-0. Dallas finally broke loose in the fourth quarter, starting with Kelvin Martin's 85-yard punt return touchdown. Backup quarterback Steven Beuerlein then connected with Michael Irvin for a 4-yard score and Ken Willis added a field goal late to secure the Cowboys' first playoff berth in six seasons.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys/Cardinals matchups

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup in Arizona, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Jets and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 season-opening games vs. NYG

The Cowboys and Giants have faced each other 11 times already in Week 1, so with that, here is the Top 10 moments between the two teams to kick off a season.
news

Rank'Em: Current roster includes 13 first-round picks

The Cowboys now have 13 first-round picks on the roster, thanks to adding four more this offseason, including two in the last two weeks. All of them have a different journey but let's take a closer look at their careers since being picked in the first round.
news

Rank'Em: Where Deuce ranks among Top 10 rookies

The Cowboys lost a pair of rookies to season-ending injuries this week. See where both Overshown and Stephens ranked among the Top 10 rookies in the Cowboys' 2023 class.
news

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

As the Cowboys get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, what have been the biggest surprises so far at camp? We went through a list of 10 surprising players and situations from Oxnard. 
Advertising