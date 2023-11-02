Rank'Em: Top 10 games at Philadelphia

This marks the 129th meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and their biggest rival these days, the Philadelphia Eagles. And like many of their previous showdowns, the stakes are again huge as the battle for the NFC East crown will come down to these two and perhaps the entire NFC as well.
Overall, the Cowboys lead their regular-season series against the Eagles, 70-54, having enjoyed a stretch from 1967 to 1978 when they won 21 of 23 matchups. Dallas also owns bragging rights in the playoffs with a 3-1 record.
Given so much history, narrowing down the top 10 is obviously no easy task. So to help things along, we went with games played on the Eagles' home turf since Jerry Jones took ownership in 1989.
