Rank 'Em: Cowboys Top 10 games vs. Dolphins

For just the second time in their somewhat short history, the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are facing off in the month of December. For whatever reason, nine of the 15 games in this series have taken place in November, including five showdowns on Thanksgiving. That's the second most for any Cowboys opponent on the holiday behind only Washington (10) with Dallas owning a 2-3 record in those games.
In all the other regular-season outings, the Cowboys have gone 5-4 against the Dolphins for a 7-7 mark overall. Of course, Dallas owns the edge in the postseason, though, having defeated Miami in Super Bowl V, which obviously is No. 1 on this list. But how about the other nine? Here's a look at the rest of the top-10 games between these two storied franchises.
