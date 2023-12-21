Rank 'Em: Cowboys Top 10 games vs. Dolphins

10 / 10

1. Cowboys at Dolphins • Jan. 16, 1972 (Super Bowl VI) • Tulane Stadium • W, 24-3

The first-ever meeting between these two was no doubt the best. Already saddled with a "Next Year's Champions" label, Dallas had then lost the year before in Super Bowl V. But the Cowboys made up for it here, dominating the Dolphins by allowing only 185 yards of offense while surrendering just three points, which is still tied for the fewest in Super Bowl history. Roger Staubach took home MVP honors after passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns for a 115.9 quarterback rating.