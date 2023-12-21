Rank'Em

Rank 'Em: Cowboys Top 10 games vs. Dolphins

Dec 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Daniels-Kurt-HS
Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

For just the second time in their somewhat short history, the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins are facing off in the month of December. For whatever reason, nine of the 15 games in this series have taken place in November, including five showdowns on Thanksgiving. That's the second most for any Cowboys opponent on the holiday behind only Washington (10) with Dallas owning a 2-3 record in those games.

In all the other regular-season outings, the Cowboys have gone 5-4 against the Dolphins for a 7-7 mark overall. Of course, Dallas owns the edge in the postseason, though, having defeated Miami in Super Bowl V, which obviously is No. 1 on this list. But how about the other nine? Here's a look at the rest of the top-10 games between these two storied franchises.

10. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 19, 1989 • Texas Stadium • L, 14-17 Although the Cowboys were well on their way to a one-win season, they gave the Dolphins all they could handle as rookie quarterback Troy Aikman had 261 passing yards and a career-high 71 rushing yards. In fact, Dallas had a chance to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, only to have kicker Luis Zendejas miss wide left on field goals of 52 and 53 yards, the second coming with just six seconds left.
10. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 19, 1989 • Texas Stadium • L, 14-17

Although the Cowboys were well on their way to a one-win season, they gave the Dolphins all they could handle as rookie quarterback Troy Aikman had 261 passing yards and a career-high 71 rushing yards. In fact, Dallas had a chance to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, only to have kicker Luis Zendejas miss wide left on field goals of 52 and 53 yards, the second coming with just six seconds left.

9. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Sept. 22, 2019 • AT&T Stadium • W, 31-6 Not only did Ezekiel Elliott rush for 125 yards, but Tony Pollard also topped the century mark with 103. That marked the first time since 1998 that two Cowboys players had run for more than 100 yards in the same game and the fourth time in club history overall. However, Elliott and Pollard would turn the trick again later that same season in a win over the Rams on Dec. 15, rushing for 117 and 131, respectively.
9. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Sept. 22, 2019 • AT&T Stadium • W, 31-6

Not only did Ezekiel Elliott rush for 125 yards, but Tony Pollard also topped the century mark with 103. That marked the first time since 1998 that two Cowboys players had run for more than 100 yards in the same game and the fourth time in club history overall. However, Elliott and Pollard would turn the trick again later that same season in a win over the Rams on Dec. 15, rushing for 117 and 131, respectively.

8. Cowboys at Dolphins • Oct. 27, 1996 • Pro Player Stadium • W, 29-10 Three years after parting ways with the Cowboys, Johnson was now the head coach for Miami. The drama, though, didn't quite live up to the hype. After the Dolphins jumped out to a 10-6 lead, Dallas reeled off the next 23 points to easily run away with the victory. Troy Aikman threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns while Michael Irvin tied his career high of 12 catches, totaling 186 receiving yards and a score.
8. Cowboys at Dolphins • Oct. 27, 1996 • Pro Player Stadium • W, 29-10

Three years after parting ways with the Cowboys, Johnson was now the head coach for Miami. The drama, though, didn't quite live up to the hype. After the Dolphins jumped out to a 10-6 lead, Dallas reeled off the next 23 points to easily run away with the victory. Troy Aikman threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns while Michael Irvin tied his career high of 12 catches, totaling 186 receiving yards and a score.

7. Cowboys at Dolphins • Nov. 22, 2015 • Sun Life Stadium • W, 24-14 Tony Romo had missed the previous seven games with a broken collarbone but made a triumphant return in this matchup of middling teams. The quarterback completed 18 of 28 passes, including one left-handed, for 227 yards and two touchdowns while Darren McFadden racked up 129 rushing yards. Alas, despite this moment of sunshine, darkness would soon fall again as the next game Romo would reinjure his collarbone and be lost for the season.
7. Cowboys at Dolphins • Nov. 22, 2015 • Sun Life Stadium • W, 24-14

Tony Romo had missed the previous seven games with a broken collarbone but made a triumphant return in this matchup of middling teams. The quarterback completed 18 of 28 passes, including one left-handed, for 227 yards and two touchdowns while Darren McFadden racked up 129 rushing yards. Alas, despite this moment of sunshine, darkness would soon fall again as the next game Romo would reinjure his collarbone and be lost for the season.

6. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 25, 1999 • Texas Stadium • W, 20-0 Although the Cowboys had previously faced the Jimmy Johnson-led Dolphins three years earlier, this Thanksgiving matchup marked the return of the beloved head coach to Texas Stadium. Needless to say, it wasn't an enjoyable homecoming for Johnson. The Dallas defense recorded five interceptions, tied for third all-time in team history, with Dexter Coakley grabbing two himself, one of which resulted in a 46-yard pick-6. That would be enough in this only shutout of the series.
6. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 25, 1999 • Texas Stadium • W, 20-0

Although the Cowboys had previously faced the Jimmy Johnson-led Dolphins three years earlier, this Thanksgiving matchup marked the return of the beloved head coach to Texas Stadium. Needless to say, it wasn't an enjoyable homecoming for Johnson. The Dallas defense recorded five interceptions, tied for third all-time in team history, with Dexter Coakley grabbing two himself, one of which resulted in a 46-yard pick-6. That would be enough in this only shutout of the series.

5. Cowboys at Dolphins • Dec. 17, 1984 • Orange Bowl • L, 21-28 This regular-season finale was a 14-7 affair through three quarters but turned into a shootout in the fourth. After the two teams traded touchdowns, wideout Tony Hill then corralled a tipped pass with just under two minutes remaining and raced down the left sideline for a 66-yard score. But with only 56 seconds left, the Dolphins responded with their own 63-yard touchdown pass to win the game and knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs.
5. Cowboys at Dolphins • Dec. 17, 1984 • Orange Bowl • L, 21-28

This regular-season finale was a 14-7 affair through three quarters but turned into a shootout in the fourth. After the two teams traded touchdowns, wideout Tony Hill then corralled a tipped pass with just under two minutes remaining and raced down the left sideline for a 66-yard score. But with only 56 seconds left, the Dolphins responded with their own 63-yard touchdown pass to win the game and knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs.

4. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 24, 2011 • Cowboys Stadium • W, 20-19 Despite the Dolphins outpacing Dallas in total yards, 352 to 303, the visitors went 0-for-4 in the red zone as the Cowboys defense held them to field goals instead. But Miami still had the lead when Tony Romo and company took possession with a tick under three minutes remaining. He promptly led the Cowboys on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Dan Bailey kicking a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the Thanksgiving Day victory.
4. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 24, 2011 • Cowboys Stadium • W, 20-19

Despite the Dolphins outpacing Dallas in total yards, 352 to 303, the visitors went 0-for-4 in the red zone as the Cowboys defense held them to field goals instead. But Miami still had the lead when Tony Romo and company took possession with a tick under three minutes remaining. He promptly led the Cowboys on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Dan Bailey kicking a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the Thanksgiving Day victory.

3. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Oct. 25, 1981 • Texas Stadium • W, 28-27 Things weren't looking great when Miami kicked a field goal with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter to take a 27-14 lead. But in the span of just two minutes, the Cowboys reached the end zone, saw Dennis Thurman earn his second interception of the game and then immediately connect on a 32-yard scoring pass for the win. Quarterback Danny White led the offensive effort with 354 yards passing and three touchdown tosses on the day.
3. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Oct. 25, 1981 • Texas Stadium • W, 28-27

Things weren't looking great when Miami kicked a field goal with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter to take a 27-14 lead. But in the span of just two minutes, the Cowboys reached the end zone, saw Dennis Thurman earn his second interception of the game and then immediately connect on a 32-yard scoring pass for the win. Quarterback Danny White led the offensive effort with 354 yards passing and three touchdown tosses on the day.

2. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 25, 1993 • Texas Stadium • L, 14-16 The coldest regular-season home game in Cowboys history at 32 degrees, Dallas appeared to have a 14-13 Thanksgiving Day victory secured when Miami's 41-yard field goal attempt with 15 seconds left was blocked. But in the icy aftermath, defensive tackle Leon Lett mistakenly tried to recover the ball, only to have the Dolphins fall on it. That allowed the visitors to kick another field goal, this a 19-yarder, for the win. However, Dallas would not lose a game the rest of the season on its way to victory in Super Bowl XXVIII.
2. Cowboys vs. Dolphins • Nov. 25, 1993 • Texas Stadium • L, 14-16

The coldest regular-season home game in Cowboys history at 32 degrees, Dallas appeared to have a 14-13 Thanksgiving Day victory secured when Miami's 41-yard field goal attempt with 15 seconds left was blocked. But in the icy aftermath, defensive tackle Leon Lett mistakenly tried to recover the ball, only to have the Dolphins fall on it. That allowed the visitors to kick another field goal, this a 19-yarder, for the win. However, Dallas would not lose a game the rest of the season on its way to victory in Super Bowl XXVIII.

1. Cowboys at Dolphins • Jan. 16, 1972 (Super Bowl VI) • Tulane Stadium • W, 24-3 The first-ever meeting between these two was no doubt the best. Already saddled with a "Next Year's Champions" label, Dallas had then lost the year before in Super Bowl V. But the Cowboys made up for it here, dominating the Dolphins by allowing only 185 yards of offense while surrendering just three points, which is still tied for the fewest in Super Bowl history. Roger Staubach took home MVP honors after passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns for a 115.9 quarterback rating.
1. Cowboys at Dolphins • Jan. 16, 1972 (Super Bowl VI) • Tulane Stadium • W, 24-3

The first-ever meeting between these two was no doubt the best. Already saddled with a "Next Year's Champions" label, Dallas had then lost the year before in Super Bowl V. But the Cowboys made up for it here, dominating the Dolphins by allowing only 185 yards of offense while surrendering just three points, which is still tied for the fewest in Super Bowl history. Roger Staubach took home MVP honors after passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns for a 115.9 quarterback rating.

