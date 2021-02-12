Rank'Em: Top 10 Plays of Dak’s 2020 Season

He didn't even play half of the season in 2020, but through the first five games, Dak Prescott still provided plenty of highlights.

He was on his way to easily having the greatest statistical season of his career, and was actually on a pace to shatter the NFL's single-season passing record set by Peyton Manning (5,477) in 2013. Had Prescott not gotten hurt, who knows if he would've kept up the pace that had him flirting with the NFL's first 6,000-yard passing season.