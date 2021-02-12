Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Top 10 Plays of Dak's 2020 Season

Feb 12, 2021 at 03:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

RankEm-Dak-Top10-hero

He didn't even play half of the season in 2020, but through the first five games, Dak Prescott still provided plenty of highlights.

He was on his way to easily having the greatest statistical season of his career, and was actually on a pace to shatter the NFL's single-season passing record set by Peyton Manning (5,477) in 2013. Had Prescott not gotten hurt, who knows if he would've kept up the pace that had him flirting with the NFL's first 6,000-yard passing season.

Either way, the plays he did make in the first five games were enough to come up with this week's Top 10 highlights.

Find out which play was Dak's best play of the season.

Rank'Em: Top 10 Plays of Dak’s 2020 Season

We've ranked Dak Prescott's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Week 1 vs. LAR - Prescott's ability to make plays with his feet as long been a staple of his game. In the season opener, he shook off defenders to pick up 12 yards on a 3rd & 13, allowing the Cowboys to pick up the first down on a 4th & short.
1 / 10

Week 1 vs. LAR - Prescott's ability to make plays with his feet as long been a staple of his game. In the season opener, he shook off defenders to pick up 12 yards on a 3rd & 13, allowing the Cowboys to pick up the first down on a 4th & short.

Week 4 vs. CLE - The perfect placement for a ball down the seam. Prescott found Dalton Schultz just over the linebacker and just under the safety, allowing him to bully himself into the end zone to bring the Cowboys closer in another comeback bid.
2 / 10

Week 4 vs. CLE - The perfect placement for a ball down the seam. Prescott found Dalton Schultz just over the linebacker and just under the safety, allowing him to bully himself into the end zone to bring the Cowboys closer in another comeback bid.

Week 2 vs. ATL - This is when the comeback against the Falcons finally felt possible. Prescott found Schultz in the back of the end zone, behind two defenders, for the touchdown that would bring the Cowboys within 10.
3 / 10

Week 2 vs. ATL - This is when the comeback against the Falcons finally felt possible. Prescott found Schultz in the back of the end zone, behind two defenders, for the touchdown that would bring the Cowboys within 10.

Week 2 vs. ATL - A classic case of Prescott making something out of nothing. In a bid to bring the Cowboys back from a 15-point deficit, Prescott bails out of a collapsing pocket and finds Blake Bell down the sideline for a chunk gain.
4 / 10

Week 2 vs. ATL - A classic case of Prescott making something out of nothing. In a bid to bring the Cowboys back from a 15-point deficit, Prescott bails out of a collapsing pocket and finds Blake Bell down the sideline for a chunk gain.

Week 3 vs. SEA - Prescott helped turn Cedrick Wilson into a household name during the Week 3 loss to Seattle. This was Wilson's second touchdown, as Prescott stepped up in the pocket to find him across the middle despite solid coverage.
5 / 10

Week 3 vs. SEA - Prescott helped turn Cedrick Wilson into a household name during the Week 3 loss to Seattle. This was Wilson's second touchdown, as Prescott stepped up in the pocket to find him across the middle despite solid coverage.

Week 5 vs. NYG - A textbook example of throwing a receiver open. There were three Giants defenders bracketing Lamb when this ball was thrown, but Prescott's placement enabled him to go up for a big gain early in the game.
6 / 10

Week 5 vs. NYG - A textbook example of throwing a receiver open. There were three Giants defenders bracketing Lamb when this ball was thrown, but Prescott's placement enabled him to go up for a big gain early in the game.

Week 5 vs. NYG - Dak Prescott showing off his versatility once again. Like they did many times in 2020, the Cowboys fell behind early in this game, but they took a 24-20 halftime lead thanks to this beautiful trickeration, culminating in a Cedrick Wilson touchdown pass to Prescott.
7 / 10

Week 5 vs. NYG - Dak Prescott showing off his versatility once again. Like they did many times in 2020, the Cowboys fell behind early in this game, but they took a 24-20 halftime lead thanks to this beautiful trickeration, culminating in a Cedrick Wilson touchdown pass to Prescott.

Week 2 vs. ATL - Dak's second-best connection with Cooper. It's probably fair to say this could have been a touchdown, but it was still a tremendous throw and catch that helped Dallas cut the deficit to 29-24.
8 / 10

Week 2 vs. ATL - Dak's second-best connection with Cooper. It's probably fair to say this could have been a touchdown, but it was still a tremendous throw and catch that helped Dallas cut the deficit to 29-24.

Week 4 vs. CLE - Perhaps the most precise throw of Prescott's entire career, as he placed a pass perfectly between two Cleveland defenders to spring Amari Cooper for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
9 / 10

Week 4 vs. CLE - Perhaps the most precise throw of Prescott's entire career, as he placed a pass perfectly between two Cleveland defenders to spring Amari Cooper for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

Week 3 vs. SEA - Arguably the best throw of a shortened season. Prescott uncorked a long touchdown throw to Michael Gallup to pull the Cowboys within two points of Seattle on a day when the deficit had been as big as 15.
10 / 10

Week 3 vs. SEA - Arguably the best throw of a shortened season. Prescott uncorked a long touchdown throw to Michael Gallup to pull the Cowboys within two points of Seattle on a day when the deficit had been as big as 15.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: CeeDee Lamb's Top 10 Plays From 2020

We've ranked CeeDee Lamb's 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
news

Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

This year's annual All-Opponent Team had its share of Washington players, both from Seattle and the Football Team.
news

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.
news

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
news

Rank 'Em: Dak Prescott's Top 10 Moments So Far

We've ranked Prescott's Top 10 performances/moments as the Cowboys' quarterback since 2016.
news

Rank'Em: Top 20 WRs on Schedule vs. Dallas Trio

The 2020 schedule is loaded with great receivers the Cowboys will face this year. So where does the Cowboys trio of Amari-Gallup-CeeDee rank among the group?
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

The official Madden 21 video game won't be released until Aug. 28, but the player ratings are out. Check out the Top 25 Cowboys, according to their Madden ratings. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

What position is the strongest on the team heading into camp? Is it the wide receivers? What about the quarterbacks, running backs or O-line? Our writers ranked 12 positions from top to bottom. 
news

Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?

Now that Dak Prescott can't get a new deal until 2021, he joins nearly a dozen others who will likely be seeking new contacts as well. We ranked the Cowboys' priority list. 

Advertising