Rank'Em: Top 10 season-opening games vs. NYG

Sep 07, 2023 at 05:00 PM
While the focus is always on the game ahead this Sunday, playing the Giants in Week 1 brings back plenty of memories between these two teams, especially in the season-openers. 

The Cowboys and Giants have faced each other 11 times already in Week 1, so with that, here is the Top 10 moments between the two teams to kick off a season.

The defense ruled in this Sunday night showdown, as Dallas surrendered a paltry 35 rushing yards while holding the Giants to only 233 total yards of offense overall. But while the Cowboys racked up 392 yards, getting into the end zone proved tough, leaving Dan Bailey to provide most of the scoring with four field goals.

A shootout if ever there was one, the two teams combined for 80 points, which is the seventh-most ever in a Cowboys game. Tony Romo outdueled Eli Manning, throwing for 345 yards and four touchdowns, the last of those a 51-yarder to Sam Hurd with just over three minutes remaining to guarantee a win.

Perhaps the start of what would later become the famed Doomsday Defense, the Cowboys simply manhandled the Giants, allowing only 139 yards of offense with five sacks and four takeaways. Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes also made his NFL debut, wrapping up the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown catch, the first of his career.

Playing on a rare Wednesday night, the Cowboys traveled up to the nearby home of Queens native Kevin Ogletree, who didn't disappoint in front of his family and friends. The fourth-year wideout led Dallas to the win with eight catches for 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Despite the rival Giants scoring first in this clash, the Cowboys promptly reeled off 21 unanswered points on their way to sending the fans home happy. Dak Prescott was unstoppable as he passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns, marking the only time in his career he's posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Having narrowed the score to 30-24, the Giants were threatening again with two minutes remaining when cornerback Brandon Carr corralled a tipped pass and raced down the left sideline for a 49-yard pick-six. And although New York scored again with 16 seconds left, linebacker Sean Lee then recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.

This marked the beginning of an unmatched run that would see the Cowboys produce 20 straight winning seasons. On his way to winning the 1966 Bert Bell Award, quarterback Don Meredith posted a career-high five touchdown passes while leading an offense that would rack up 518 total yards and 52 points against the hapless Giants.

This Monday night matchup featured the NFL debut of Herschel Walker. And the former Heisman Trophy winner delivered, scoring his initial touchdown with a 1-yard dive in the second quarter before then securing the come-from-behind win over the eventual Super Bowl champs with a 10-yard dash to the end zone in the fourth.

Down six points with 13 seconds left in the game, Tony Romo picked up a fumbled shotgun snap and threw an 11-yard dart to tight end Jason Witten in the end zone to complete an unlikely come-from-behind victory. In the winning effort, Romo was good on 36 of 45 pass attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

Playing in front of a prime-time Monday night audience, the Cowboys had something to prove in this one. They came out of the gate by dominating their rivals, shutting out the Giants on defense while running back Emmitt Smith led the way for the Dallas offense, equaling his career high with rushing four touchdowns.

