Rank’Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

OXNARD, Calif. — The Cowboys have completed nearly three full weeks of training camp practices here in California as they head back to Dallas for the first preseason game.
As always, there are surprises during a training camp, some of them are individual players and some are actual situations.
It's still early as no games have been played, but three weeks is long enough to form some opinions. So here are the Top 10 camp surprises so far.
