Rank’Em: Top 10 surprises from Cowboys camp

Turpin's extended role – When you make All-Pro and the Pro Bowl as a rookie, your spot seems to be solidified the next year. That's probably the case for KaVontae Turpin as a return specialist, although the addition of Deuce Vaughn could give the Cowboys some depth. But where Turpin has made the biggest leap in 2023 is his ability to play wide receiver, at least so far in camp. Turpin's role on offense was limited last year after he joined the team in mid-camp. This year, he missed the first couple of days because of the birth of his child, but came back to Oxnard and was turning heads left and right with his big plays on offense.