Rank'Em: Top 20 WRs on Schedule vs. Dallas Trio

Amari Cooper made some headlines this week when he said the Cowboys are hoping to have three 1,000-yard receivers now that rookie CeeDee Lamb has joined the squad.

In 2019, both Cooper and Michael Gallup went over the 1,000-yard receiver mark and with Lamb now in the mix, it's possible they could become the sixth trio in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

But when the Cowboys hit the field this season, Cooper, Gallup and Lamb certainly won't be the only great receivers on the field.

The 2020 schedule is loaded with talented receivers.

With the offseason trade including DeAndre Hopkins from Houston to Arizona, that adds another dynamic receiver the Cowboys will have to face this year.

That got the staff writers thinking – just where do these Cowboys receivers rank among the best on the field this year.