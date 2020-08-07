Rank'Em

Friday, Aug 07, 2020 12:00 PM

Rank'Em: Top 20 WRs on Schedule vs. Dallas Trio

Auping_Jonny-HS20
 by  DallasCowboys.com Nick Eatman  &  Jonny Auping
Amari Cooper made some headlines this week when he said the Cowboys are hoping to have three 1,000-yard receivers now that rookie CeeDee Lamb has joined the squad.

In 2019, both Cooper and Michael Gallup went over the 1,000-yard receiver mark and with Lamb now in the mix, it's possible they could become the sixth trio in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

But when the Cowboys hit the field this season, Cooper, Gallup and Lamb certainly won't be the only great receivers on the field.

The 2020 schedule is loaded with talented receivers.

With the offseason trade including DeAndre Hopkins from Houston to Arizona, that adds another dynamic receiver the Cowboys will have to face this year.

That got the staff writers thinking – just where do these Cowboys receivers rank among the best on the field this year.

Here are the Top 20 wide receivers on the schedule and where the Cowboys' new trio fits into the group.

20. Larry Fitzgerald - Arizona Cardinals

Fitzgerald is a Hall of Fame lock when he hangs up his cleats, which very well could be after this season. But at 36, with a second-year quarterback and two capable receivers to draw the defense's attention, he'll look to follow up his 804-yard 2019 with one more great year. A big Monday Night Football performance against America's Team in Week 6 would certainly be fitting.

19. Marquise Brown - Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens drafted Brown in the first round prior to last season and he immediately became one of Lamar Jackson's most dangerous weapons in the quarterback's MVP season. When the Cowboys go to Dallas in Week 13 containing Jackson will the priority and staying with Brown might be the first step.

18. CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

Lamb was a walking highlight reel in his time at the University of Oklahoma. No one expected him to fall to the Cowboys at No. 17 in the draft, but he's set to be one of the more intriguing draft picks to take the field for Dallas in recent years.

17. Terry McLaurin - Washington Football Team

Mclaurin arrived in Washington as a third round pick last season with modest expectations and went on to turn in a 919-yard, seven-touchdown season. The Cowboys will face him in Week 7 and Week 12 and will likely have to contend with him for years to come.

16. Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers

800 yards and three touchdowns is quite the rookie season. The 49ers have built their offensive game plan around speed and Samuel epitomizes that philosophy. He'll come to Dallas Week 15 for Sunday Night Football.

15. Tyler Boyd - Cincinnati Bengals

In his first four years Boyd has developed into the type of consistent receiver that defenses have to game plan for. Last year he turned in his second straight 1,000-yard season. Opposite a healthy A.J. Green, Boyd could present problems for the Cowboys in Week 14.

14. Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons

An abdominal injury ended Ridley's 2019 season early, but he had already managed 866 yards and seven touchdowns. Entering his third year, he'll be one of the primary weapons the Falcons bring to AT&T Stadium for the home opener.

13. D.K. Metcalf - Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf looks more like a linebacker than a wide receiver, but in his rookie season last year, he didn't have any trouble bringing in receptions, accounting for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cowboys will hope he hasn't added any more to his game by the time they play him in Week 3.

12. Michael Gallup - Dallas Cowboys

Gallup managed 1,107 yards in just his second season despite missing two games with midseason knee surgery. The control he has over his unnatural athleticism makes for an enticing potential.

11. A.J. Green - Cincinnati Bengals

Green missing the majority of the year with an ankle injury epitomized a disastrous year for the Bengals. But with a new franchise rookie quarterback in Joe Burrow, Green will look to reclaim his All Pro-caliber status by the time he faces Dallas in Week 14.

10. Robert Woods - Los Angeles Rams

Woods' career jump-started when he joined Sean McVie's offense in Los Angeles. Last year he accounted for 1,134 yards. The Cowboys open the season in LA, and containing Woods will be crucial to leaving with a victory.

9. Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams

Kupp's ability to get open and rack up receptions in short bursts can change the momentum of a game. Kupp and Robert Woods will test the Cowboys immediately in the season opener.

8. Jarvis Landry - Cleveland Browns

Landry is a fast, physical receiver in the prime of his career. Last season he recorded 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys will have to contend with him and Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 4.

7. Adam Thielen - Minnesota Vikings

Thielen only played 10 games last season, but with Stefon Diggs out in Minnesota Thielen will be a focal point in the Vikings' offense. The Cowboys will see him in Week 11.

6. Tyler Lockett - Seattle Seahawks

Certain wide receivers just click with great quarterbacks, and Lockett has been a perfect match with Russell Wilson for a few seasons. Coming off another 1,000-yard season, he'll face off against Dallas in Week 3.

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster - Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster is young and talented, and when he and Ben Roethlisberger are both healthy they tend to produce results. Smith-Schuster missed four games last year, but he'll come to Dallas in Week 9 looking to stretch the Cowboys' secondary down field.

4. Odell Beckham Jr. - Cleveland Browns

The Browns' offense was disappointing in Beckham Jr.'s first season in Cleveland, despite another 1,000-yard season from the veteran receiver. But Cowboys fans are more than familiar with what Beckham Jr. is capable of. He'll come to AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

3. Amari Cooper - Dallas Cowboys

In 25 games with the Cowboys, Cooper has accounted for 132 receptions, 1,914 yards, and 14 touchdowns, as well as two Pro Bowl appearances. Fresh off signing the highest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history, he'll be expected to produce at an even higher level going forward.

2. Julio Jones - Atlanta Falcons

In 15 games, Jones finished second in the NFL in receiving yards last season with 1,394. For the past five years he's proven able to shift the momentum of any game on his own. Jones and the Falcons will be the first team to play at AT&T stadium this season in Week 2.

1. DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins is one of the most feared and physically gifted receivers in the NFL. Last season with the Texans he accounted for 104 receptions, 1,165 yards, and seven touchdowns. Expected to be the focal point in his first year in the Cardinals' offense, Hopkins will test the Cowboys' defense during Monday Night Football in Week 6.

