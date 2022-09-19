Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Victory Monday Identifies Top 12 Players

Sep 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Pick your standout from this one and you won't be wrong. Cooper Rush led the team to a win. Brett Maher got the game-winning kick. Noah Brown had a career day.

And then there's Micah Parsons, who harassed the Bengals' offensive line all afternoon.

And that's just four of many options for the top standouts of the game.

Here's the 12 players we picked as the best performers from Sunday.

dal-hs.jpg
12. KaVontae Turpin – While his presence was really only felt on two punt returns, the Cowboys were able to score field goals after both plays, including the game-winner at the end. Turpin had a big return in the second quarter to set up a field goal but he helped give the offense solid field position at the end with a return that put them in a spot to win the game.
11. Anthony Barr – If Micah Parsons is going to rush the passer as much as he did Sunday, the Cowboys need some help at linebacker and Barr provided that. He was around the ball all game, and had a tackle for loss. A big difference from his first game with the team last week.
10. CeeDee Lamb – The Cowboys need him to step into his No. 1 role and he looked more of the part on Sunday. He didn't have the best statistical game among the receivers, but Lamb made big plays throughout the game, including a clutch catch on the final drive.
9. Leighton Vander Esch – We saw and heard the return of the "howl" at AT&T Stadium after Vander Esch had a second-half sack. He was around the ball throughout the game, finishing with seven tackles and another hit on the quarterback. Like Barr, his presence at linebacker is needed even more with Parsons rushing off the edge so much.
8. Donovan Wilson – Filling in for the injured Jayron Kearse, Wilson was a difference-maker on defense. He led the team with eight tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage. Wilson brought a physical presence and an attitude that Kearse usually has, and so the Cowboys didn't have much of a drop-off, if any.
7. Trevon Diggs – A tough task for any cornerback when facing the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But Diggs held his own nicely, giving up only a handful of plays, but nothing down the field. In the end, he came up with a huge tackle short of the first down, allowing the Cowboys to get the ball back and win the game.
6. Tony Pollard – Big plays are what the Cowboys expect from Pollard and he delivered, thanks to a 46-yard swing pass, the explosive running back nearly scored on the big play, and then found the end zone on the next. He averaged 7.5 yards a touch, combined with passes and runs.
5. Dorance Armstrong – When Parsons is going to move around the line of scrimmage the way he does, it means the rest of the edge-rushers must do the same. Armstrong had a really nice game, recording two sacks – his first multi-sack game of his career. He also hit Burrow twice, providing a steady rush in the backfield to go along with Parsons.
4. Brett Maher – You could argue Maher was the player of the game, for his clutch 50-yard field goal to win it. He also hit a big kick before halftime as well. Don't forget his kickoffs are always on point, pinning the Bengals back with touchbacks. Overall, he's been a good addition, having hit all three of his field goals this year – all 50 yards or more.
3. Noah Brown – His best game of his career by far. Brown scored his first touchdown since 2016 when he played at Ohio State. But more than just finding the end zone, Brown had clutch receptions throughout the game, from a fourth-down grab on the first drive to some big plays at the end.
2. Cooper Rush – Not only is he 2-0 as a career starter in the NFL, but both have occurred after a game-winning drive. Rush got hot to start the game and then he cooled off, but when his team needed a drive to win it, he was at his best, delivering big throws to Brown and Lamb and setting up the offense for the final kick.
1. Micah Parsons – He was the best player on the field – for either team. Parsons makes a difference in every snap he's on the field and the reason the Cowboys were able to keep the Bengals' offense down to just 17 points was Parsons. He rushes from everywhere and he was a huge problem for the Bengals' offensive line, which tried to double- and triple-team him but Parsons still got back in Burrow's face enough to alter the game.
