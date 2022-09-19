Rank'Em: Victory Monday Identifies Top 12 Players

Pick your standout from this one and you won't be wrong. Cooper Rush led the team to a win. Brett Maher got the game-winning kick. Noah Brown had a career day.
And then there's Micah Parsons, who harassed the Bengals' offensive line all afternoon.
And that's just four of many options for the top standouts of the game.
Here's the 12 players we picked as the best performers from Sunday.
So many key players had a role in this win. Just coming up with 12 wasn't easy, but here were the best players from Sunday's win over the Bengals.