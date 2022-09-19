Rank'Em: Victory Monday Identifies Top 12 Players

12 / 12

1. Micah Parsons – He was the best player on the field – for either team. Parsons makes a difference in every snap he's on the field and the reason the Cowboys were able to keep the Bengals' offense down to just 17 points was Parsons. He rushes from everywhere and he was a huge problem for the Bengals' offensive line, which tried to double- and triple-team him but Parsons still got back in Burrow's face enough to alter the game.