Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

Nov 12, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

In recent years, the Cowboys have never put a high priority on free agency. It's been said over and over the Cowboys are trying to build the team through the draft.

But this year, it did seem as if the Cowboys made an extra effort in their free-agent signings, adding well-known veterans who had either been first-round picks, or made multiple Pro Bowls, or a combination of both.

But here we are, more than halfway into the season and just a few of them are impact players. More than half of them aren't even on the roster anymore.

Still, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, the team's chief operating officer, said just last week that he sees no changes to the philosophy of free agency moving forward.

"Not at all. When we signed the players that we signed, we felt good about it," Jones said. "Obviously this has been an unprecedented year with the virus and a new coaching staff and not being able to work with the guys, especially when you're trying to make a transition into a new system, which we were for. I think every year you have to go into free agency and try to fill your needs to you can continue to draft without taking need into consideration. We'll have to see what the salary cap's going to be like and what our restrictions are in terms of free agency. But it won't change the way we go about it."

The Cowboys added 11 veteran players this offseason. One of which is in consideration for the MVP right now, while a handful of others are not with the team.

Either way, here's a review of 2020 free-agent class.

Rank'Em: Who’s Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal in April as a projected starting safety next to Xavier Woods. Clinton-Dix once was a productive a five-year starter for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, so the move made sense. But he lost practice reps to Darian Thompson a week into training camp and got released before the end of camp. The Cowboys have been rotating safeties ever since.
Dontari Poe – He's not going to be the worst free-agent addition this year because he actually made the team and played in games. But that's really the only major contribution Poe made this year. He started seven games but had just nine tackles with one quarterback pressure. After the Cowboys reportedly tried to trade him, Poe was released on Oct. 28.
Daryl Worley – One of the last additions to the free agent class, Worley's stay was short-lived. The veteran corner competed for starting time at cornerback and safety, and he wound up starting four games this season. But that came with constant coverage breakdowns, and Worley saw his snap count decline sharply during the month of October. After failing to find a trade partner for him, Worley was unceremoniously released.
Maurice Canady – The Cowboys were hoping Canady would come in and be a difference maker on special teams. Instead, he chose to opt out of the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. So Canady has not practiced or been in meetings this year. His rights and contract will simply carry over until the 2021 season.
Gerald McCoy – McCoy was the Cowboys' biggest free-agent signing of the spring: three years for a reported $18 million to anchor the interior defensive line. But the six-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn right quad tendon the first week of training camp and was released via injury waiver. 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill stepped up at defensive tackle in McCoy's place but landed on injured reserve in October with a season-ending knee injury.
Everson Griffen – It's been a while since an offseason acquisition got people so excited – and failed to deliver on the hype. Griffen signed on the night before training camp started and immediately conjured up expectations of a dominant pass rush alongside DeMarcus Lawrence, Gerald McCoy and Aldon Smith. Obviously, it never came to pass. To be fair to Griffen, he seemed to be playing better during his final few games in Dallas, but it's also fair to say he didn't meet the excited expectations. He was shipped to Detroit in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick the week before the trade deadline.
Blake Bell – Signed to help bolster the running game as a true blocker, Bell hasn't made a huge impact on the offense. He plays a little more than 30 percent of the snaps on offense and has just six catches for 67 yards. The running game has yet to produce a 100-yard rusher, although that's probably more of the O-line injuries. Overall, Bell has been solid but not a major factor on offense or special teams.
Cam Erving – When the former first-round pick signed on in May, it was assumed that he'd file Cam Fleming's former role as the Cowboys' swing tackle. Then, when La'el Collins went down with a hip injury, Erving was the assumed starter at right tackle after battling a training camp injury of his own. It was a bit of a shock to everyone when Terence Steele was instead named the starting right tackle against Los Angeles in Week 1. Erving ironically got hurt on a special teams snap during that game. Upon his return from injured reserve, he's been handling himself adequately at left tackle – such is the state of the Cowboys' decimated offensive line.
Andy Dalton – The Cowboys signed Dalton to a one-year deal in May as insurance for the type of nightmare scenario that occurred against the Giants: a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott. And despite a solid performance from Garrett Gilbert last Sunday, the club has made clear that Dalton will continue starting once he returns healthy from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dalton's first two starts were rough games for the offense — 13 combined points against the Cardinals and Washington — but the Cowboys have faith that he can move the offense. Look no further than his winning field goal drive against the Giants right after Prescott's ankle injury.
Greg Zuerlein – Easily the best free-agent addition the Cowboys have had this year and one of the best over the last 5-10 years. Both wins have come from last-second field goals by Zuerlein, whose crafty onside kick vs. Atlanta helped set up the game-winning kick. He's been rather steady as a field goal kicker, making 17 of 20 attempts, with all of his misses occurring over 50
Aldon Smith – Not only is this arguably the best signing of this offseason, but it has a chance to be one of the Cowboys' best signings ever, especially when you factor in how long Smith has been away from the game. Now nearly all of the credit in this comeback story should go to Smith, who turned his life around and was able to even play again after a five-year layoff. But for Smith to start at defensive end and lead the team in sacks with five is truly incredible. Smith has to be one of the favorites to win the NFL's Comeback of the Year award.
