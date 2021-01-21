Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

There's an All-Pro list of the very best players in all of football for the 2020 season.

There's the Pro Bowl selections, which pits the best players from each conference, usually squaring off in a postseason matchup, but that has been canceled this year.

In any event, the Cowboys did not have a player on either team and certainly won't have one in the annual All-Opponent team, picked by the Cowboys staff writers as they best players on the Cowboys' schedule.

This isn't a list of the best players the Cowboys faced, but rather a team made up of their individual performance in the game, or games, in which they played the Cowboys. Last year's NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was an honorable mention for the list and star receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Julio Jones all had their moments against the Cowboys, but didn't crack this list.