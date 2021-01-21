Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

Jan 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Rank'Em-Writers-Pick-Annual-All-Opponent-Team-hero

There's an All-Pro list of the very best players in all of football for the 2020 season.

There's the Pro Bowl selections, which pits the best players from each conference, usually squaring off in a postseason matchup, but that has been canceled this year.

In any event, the Cowboys did not have a player on either team and certainly won't have one in the annual All-Opponent team, picked by the Cowboys staff writers as they best players on the Cowboys' schedule.

This isn't a list of the best players the Cowboys faced, but rather a team made up of their individual performance in the game, or games, in which they played the Cowboys. Last year's NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was an honorable mention for the list and star receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Julio Jones all had their moments against the Cowboys, but didn't crack this list.

Here's the annual rundown of the 2020 All-Opponent Team.

Rank'Em: Writers Pick Annual All-Opponent Team

This year's annual All-Opponent Team had its share of Washington players, both from Seattle and the Football Team.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle While the Cowboys had their issues with running quarterbacks all year, such as Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, it was Russell Wilson who "cooked" them back in Week 3. Wilson used his mobility to keep the play alive. He bombed the Cowboys for five touchdowns with 315 yards and made every play necessary to get the 38-31 win.
1 / 27

QB: Russell Wilson, Seattle

While the Cowboys had their issues with running quarterbacks all year, such as Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson, it was Russell Wilson who "cooked" them back in Week 3. Wilson used his mobility to keep the play alive. He bombed the Cowboys for five touchdowns with 315 yards and made every play necessary to get the 38-31 win.

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team Gibson was one of several breakout stars in Washington's season sweep of the Cowboys. Across two lopsided wins, he rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns.
2 / 27

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Gibson was one of several breakout stars in Washington's season sweep of the Cowboys. Across two lopsided wins, he rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

RB: Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals Who could forget Drake busting through the Cowboys' defense in the fourth quarter for a back-breaking 69-yard touchdown run. But he was hurting the Cowboys all night, finishing the game with 164 yards and two touchdowns.
3 / 27

RB: Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Who could forget Drake busting through the Cowboys' defense in the fourth quarter for a back-breaking 69-yard touchdown run. But he was hurting the Cowboys all night, finishing the game with 164 yards and two touchdowns.

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns Before an ACL injury sidelined him for the season, OBJ had one of his best-ever games against the Cowboys. In Cleveland's Week 4 win, he caught five balls for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and he put the game away with a 50-yard touchdown run on a well-timed reverse.
4 / 27

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns
Before an ACL injury sidelined him for the season, OBJ had one of his best-ever games against the Cowboys. In Cleveland's Week 4 win, he caught five balls for 81 yards and two touchdowns, and he put the game away with a 50-yard touchdown run on a well-timed reverse.

WR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle SeahawksWeek 3 of 2020 feels like a lifetime ago, so it's easy to forget that Lockett and Russell Wilson picked on the Dallas secondary to the tune of nine balls for 100 yards and three scores. All three of Lockett's touchdowns came before halftime.
5 / 27

WR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle SeahawksWeek 3 of 2020 feels like a lifetime ago, so it's easy to forget that Lockett and Russell Wilson picked on the Dallas secondary to the tune of nine balls for 100 yards and three scores. All three of Lockett's touchdowns came before halftime.

WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota VikingsIt was a winning effort for the Cowboys, but Thielen did his best to change that. The two-time Pro Bowler caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns – one of which was a one-handed circus grab.
6 / 27

WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota VikingsIt was a winning effort for the Cowboys, but Thielen did his best to change that. The two-time Pro Bowler caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns – one of which was a one-handed circus grab.

TE: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team Another breakout for Washington. The converted quarterback easily had his best pro season in 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns. Two of those scores game in his two games against the Cowboys.
7 / 27

TE: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Another breakout for Washington. The converted quarterback easily had his best pro season in 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns. Two of those scores game in his two games against the Cowboys.

LT: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons On a day that Matt Ryan threw the ball 36 times, the longtime left tackle held his side of the line and didn't allow a sack.
8 / 27

LT: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

On a day that Matt Ryan threw the ball 36 times, the longtime left tackle held his side of the line and didn't allow a sack.

LG: Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens The second-year starter helped the Ravens dominate the trenches on a night that they would allow zero sacks and pave the way for 294 rushing yards.
9 / 27

LG: Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens

The second-year starter helped the Ravens dominate the trenches on a night that they would allow zero sacks and pave the way for 294 rushing yards.

C: J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns If an offense runs for 300 yards, their line should get some credit. The decision to sign Tretter from Green Bay has clearly paid off, as he hasn't missed a start in four seasons and anchors one of the best offensive lines in football.
10 / 27

C: J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns

If an offense runs for 300 yards, their line should get some credit. The decision to sign Tretter from Green Bay has clearly paid off, as he hasn't missed a start in four seasons and anchors one of the best offensive lines in football.

RG: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team Scherff has long been one of the better guards in football, and he helped Washington's ground game demolish the Cowboys' front seven in both WFT wins in 2020.
11 / 27

RG: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team

Scherff has long been one of the better guards in football, and he helped Washington's ground game demolish the Cowboys' front seven in both WFT wins in 2020.

RT: Jack Conklin, Cleveland BrownsConklin was named an All-Pro for his efforts in his first season in Cleveland. Against the Cowboys, he helped the Browns rush for 307 yards without allowing any sacks.
12 / 27

RT: Jack Conklin, Cleveland BrownsConklin was named an All-Pro for his efforts in his first season in Cleveland. Against the Cowboys, he helped the Browns rush for 307 yards without allowing any sacks.

DE: Montez Sweat, Washington Football TeamSweat announced himself to the league – and definitely to the Cowboys. In two games this season, he racked up five tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup. Oh, and his pick-six of Andy Dalton put an exclamation point on a big Thanksgiving win.
13 / 27

DE: Montez Sweat, Washington Football TeamSweat announced himself to the league – and definitely to the Cowboys. In two games this season, he racked up five tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup. Oh, and his pick-six of Andy Dalton put an exclamation point on a big Thanksgiving win.

DT: Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team Honestly, the entire WFT defensive line could have made this list. In two games this year, Allen notched six tackles, a QB hit and a big recovery of an Ezekiel Elliott fumble on Thanksgiving.
14 / 27

DT: Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team
Honestly, the entire WFT defensive line could have made this list. In two games this year, Allen notched six tackles, a QB hit and a big recovery of an Ezekiel Elliott fumble on Thanksgiving.

DT: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers Heyward made life difficult on Garrett Gilbert, finishing with a half-sack, a tackle for loss and tying for the team lead with three quarterback hits in the Steelers' 24-19 win.
15 / 27

DT: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Heyward made life difficult on Garrett Gilbert, finishing with a half-sack, a tackle for loss and tying for the team lead with three quarterback hits in the Steelers' 24-19 win.

DE: Leonard Williams, NY Giants While Dak might be atop the list of free agents this offseason, Leonard Williams won't be far behind. And he can think the 2020 season finale as a big reason why. He dominated the Cowboys in Week 17, recording three sacks, including the game-changing play in the fourth quarter.
16 / 27

DE: Leonard Williams, NY Giants

While Dak might be atop the list of free agents this offseason, Leonard Williams won't be far behind. And he can think the 2020 season finale as a big reason why. He dominated the Cowboys in Week 17, recording three sacks, including the game-changing play in the fourth quarter.

LB: Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals Reddick made some money as an edge rusher in 2020. Reddick had 12.5 sacks this season, and two of those came in Arizona's Week 6 win at AT&T Stadium.
17 / 27

LB: Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals

Reddick made some money as an edge rusher in 2020. Reddick had 12.5 sacks this season, and two of those came in Arizona's Week 6 win at AT&T Stadium.

LB: Cole Holcomb, Washington Football Team Yet another breakout Washington player. The former fifth-round draft pick was everywhere during the two games against Washington. He finished with 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a red zone interception that killed the Cowboys' chances of mounting a comeback.
18 / 27

LB: Cole Holcomb, Washington Football Team

Yet another breakout Washington player. The former fifth-round draft pick was everywhere during the two games against Washington. He finished with 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a red zone interception that killed the Cowboys' chances of mounting a comeback.

LB: T.J. Edwards, Eagles What a time to record his first NFL sack. The Cowboys were driving for the potential victory when Edwards blasted through the line, sacked Ben DiNucci, forcing a fumble that was recovered and returned for a game-clinching touchdown. Edwards also had 13 tackles that day and six more in the second meeting against the Cowboys.
19 / 27

LB: T.J. Edwards, Eagles

What a time to record his first NFL sack. The Cowboys were driving for the potential victory when Edwards blasted through the line, sacked Ben DiNucci, forcing a fumble that was recovered and returned for a game-clinching touchdown. Edwards also had 13 tackles that day and six more in the second meeting against the Cowboys.

LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens The rookie didn't exactly dominate, but his second quarter interception of Andy Dalton set the Ravens up to take the lead for good.
20 / 27

LB: Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

The rookie didn't exactly dominate, but his second quarter interception of Andy Dalton set the Ravens up to take the lead for good.

CB: Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams A quiet game by Ramsey's standards, but his masterful sell job of offensive pass interference against Michael Gallup swung the Week 1 matchup, killing the Cowboys' hopes of winning or tying the game late in the fourth quarter.
21 / 27

CB: Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams

A quiet game by Ramsey's standards, but his masterful sell job of offensive pass interference against Michael Gallup swung the Week 1 matchup, killing the Cowboys' hopes of winning or tying the game late in the fourth quarter.

CB: Dre Kirkpatrick, Arizona Cardinals When Andy Dalton wasn't getting sacked by the Cardinals, he was averaging a measly 4.9 yards per attempt. One of the few times he did have time to go deep, Kirkpatrick was there to pick him off.
22 / 27

CB: Dre Kirkpatrick, Arizona Cardinals

When Andy Dalton wasn't getting sacked by the Cardinals, he was averaging a measly 4.9 yards per attempt. One of the few times he did have time to go deep, Kirkpatrick was there to pick him off.

CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns Even after Odell Beckham's long touchdown run, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys down the field for a chance to climb back into this game – until Ward undercut a slant intended for Amari Cooper and sealed things with a big interception.
23 / 27

CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Even after Odell Beckham's long touchdown run, Dak Prescott led the Cowboys down the field for a chance to climb back into this game – until Ward undercut a slant intended for Amari Cooper and sealed things with a big interception.

S: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals Baker showed off for a national audience in Week 6 against the Cowboys. He made seven tackles, adding a sack, two QB hits and a pass breakup. Most importantly, he picked off Andy Dalton in the Arizona red zone to snuff out a scoring opportunity.
24 / 27

S: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Baker showed off for a national audience in Week 6 against the Cowboys. He made seven tackles, adding a sack, two QB hits and a pass breakup. Most importantly, he picked off Andy Dalton in the Arizona red zone to snuff out a scoring opportunity.

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers Another example of a great safety making impact plays. Fitzpatrick recovered a CeeDee Lamb fumble that led to a Pittsburgh field goal just before halftime. An hour later, he picked off Garrett Gilbert in the end zone to prevent the Cowboys from taking a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter.
25 / 27

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Another example of a great safety making impact plays. Fitzpatrick recovered a CeeDee Lamb fumble that led to a Pittsburgh field goal just before halftime. An hour later, he picked off Garrett Gilbert in the end zone to prevent the Cowboys from taking a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter.

Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks In the fourth quarter, Dickson helped pin the Cowboys back three different times. Dallas' final three drives started from the 6, 11 and 6, forcing them to drive the length of the field and use too much of the clock to get back in the game. Dickson had seven punts for 383 yards with a 54.7 yard average for the day.
26 / 27

Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

In the fourth quarter, Dickson helped pin the Cowboys back three different times. Dallas' final three drives started from the 6, 11 and 6, forcing them to drive the length of the field and use too much of the clock to get back in the game. Dickson had seven punts for 383 yards with a 54.7 yard average for the day.

Kicker: Graham Gano, Giants In two games against the Cowboys, he made all seven field goals. His four field goals in the first game nearly was enough to pull off the win, but he hit three more in the season finale. His last kick, gave the Giants a four-point lead and forced the Cowboys to score a touchdown, which they couldn't do, in the final minutes.
27 / 27

Kicker: Graham Gano, Giants

In two games against the Cowboys, he made all seven field goals. His four field goals in the first game nearly was enough to pull off the win, but he hit three more in the season finale. His last kick, gave the Giants a four-point lead and forced the Cowboys to score a touchdown, which they couldn't do, in the final minutes.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Picking Cowboys' Top 10 Rookies of 2020

Did this year's rookie class live up to the hype? We ranked the Top 10 rookies for the Cowboys in 2020, with little surprise at the top.

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys History By Days Of The Week 

This will be the Cowboys' first-ever game on Tuesday. So let's see the team's history on the other days of the week.
news

Rank'Em: Who's Left From 2020 Free-Agent Class?

While the free-agent class of 2020 looked to be one of the best back in March, less than half are still on the roster. Stephen Jones said it won't change the philosophy of free agency moving forward. Let's review the class.
news

Rank'Em: Best WR of Camp? Here's The Group 1-10  

The wide receiver position has been one of the most intriguing spots of training camp, with the atrrival of CeeDee Lamb. So where does he rank as the writers picked the best WRs from 1-10?
news

Rank 'Em: Dak Prescott's Top 10 Moments So Far

We've ranked Prescott's Top 10 performances/moments as the Cowboys' quarterback since 2016.
news

Rank'Em: Top 20 WRs on Schedule vs. Dallas Trio

The 2020 schedule is loaded with great receivers the Cowboys will face this year. So where does the Cowboys trio of Amari-Gallup-CeeDee rank among the group?
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 25 Madden Player Ratings

The official Madden 21 video game won't be released until Aug. 28, but the player ratings are out. Check out the Top 25 Cowboys, according to their Madden ratings. 
news

Rank'Em: Best Position Group – QB, WR or OT?

What position is the strongest on the team heading into camp? Is it the wide receivers? What about the quarterbacks, running backs or O-line? Our writers ranked 12 positions from top to bottom. 
news

Rank'Em: After Dak, Who Else Needs New Deal?

Now that Dak Prescott can't get a new deal until 2021, he joins nearly a dozen others who will likely be seeking new contacts as well. We ranked the Cowboys' priority list. 
news

Rank' Em: Best OU Sooners in Cowboys History

Under Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys have already tapped into a well of players who developed at Oklahoma. It got us thinking to the best Sooners in franchise history. 
news

Rank' Em: Stacking Dak vs. QBs on 2020 Schedule

The Cowboys will face plenty of top QBs on the 2020 schedule. There are four No. 1 overall picks, two NFL MVPs and five players who have started a Super Bowl. So where does Dak Prescott fit in?

Advertising