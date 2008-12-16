Ratliff Gone From Late Pick To Pro Bowler

Dec 16, 2008 at 10:12 AM

like the one the Cowboys shelled out this time last year without doing something right.

I remember thinking back then, man, Jay Ratliff? He's getting $8 million guaranteed? Really?

And that's not a slight on Ratliff. I would imagine he said the same thing? He's just a quiet, hard-working guy from Valdosta, Georgia.

So signing multi-million dollar deals, getting high praise from John Madden and making the Pro Bowl isn't exactly what Ratliff was dreaming of as a kid, in college, or even once he got into the league.

"I really didn't. Like I said before, a lot of guys go to the Pro Bowl but they never win a Super Bowl," Ratliff said. "My main thing is still the main thing. I want to win a Super Bowl. That's what I want to be remembered as - a Super Bowl winner not a Pro Bowl nominee or whatever."

The most impressive part of his game is that we're not talking about Gilbert Brown in the middle. He's not Shaun Rodgers or even Casey Hampton, or certainly someone like Pat Williams clogging up the middle.

Ratliff is a converted defensive end? Not a converted end playing in a 4-3 scheme. Nope, that's an end that is now playing right over the center, taking on double-teams all day long. To compare, it's like a speed receiver that comes into the league and skips the transition to a slot or possession guy, but just goes to tight end.

The best part of it all, is that Ratliff is hardly any bigger than he was when he first got here. He was 6-4, 293 when he was drafted. Now he's 6-4, 302.

It's all those clichés we always hear about with him: drive, determination, will, all of that. Ratliff has it.

And people are finally starting to notice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Motivated to "Do Even More" After Award

Dak Prescott, the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, was back in the community on Friday in Phoenix, saying he's motivated to do even more.

news

Spagnola: Shedding Tears During NFL Honors

Chuck Howley finally made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the special moment was somewhat bittersweet. Plus, the Cowboys were front and center at last night's NFL Honors show.

news

What's Next? Discussing the Future at Cowboys TE

Dalton Schultz is entering another offseason without a long-term deal in hand, and that creates questions at a position once dominated by Jason Witten, as Dallas sorts through it all.

news

Lamb Reacts to Cowboys OC Swap, 2023 Outlook

There's a shakeup occurring on the offensive side of the Cowboys coaching staff, and free agency could change things even more for Dallas — Lamb giving his stance on it all.

Advertising