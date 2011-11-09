RB Jones (Ankle) Still Out Of Practice

Nov 09, 2011 at 03:55 AM

Cowboys leading tackler Sean Lee returned to the Valley Ranch practice field on Wednesday, less than two weeks after dislocating his wrist at Philadelphia, and will attempt to play Sunday against Buffalo.

Lee's left hand and wrist were completely covered by a hard protective cast, which will leave him with no use of the hand, but may be enough covering to allow him to face the Bills and continue playing down the stretch. Lee's participation level in practice will not be known until later this afternoon, but he was dressed in full pads and appeared ready to take part in the week's most physical practice.

Lee had injured his wrist when it banged against the helmet of Eagles quarterback Michael Vick in Week 8, and missed last Sunday's game against Seattle, with veterans Bradie James and Keith Brooking taking on larger roles. Rookie linebacker Bruce Carter helped fill the void on nickel downs, as did safety Barry Church.

Not in attendance for Wednesday's practice was running back Felix Jones, who on Sunday will be four weeks removed from suffering a high ankle sprain against New England. Jason Garrett said earlier in the week that Jones was doing some running and cutting, but his return now looks like it will have to wait.

Wide receiver Miles Austin was gone Wednesday, and could miss up to a month with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Mike Jenkins (hamstring) was also out.

Guard Kyle Kosier, who has been battling a plantar fasciittis foot injury, did not participate Wednesday, as has been his custom for several weeks, though he has managed to play through the injury.

Also gone was swing tackle Jermey Parnell.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Countdown: 50 Days Until The Start Of 2022 Season

The Cowboys will officially start the 2022 season in 50 days. To continue our countdown, we honor arguably the greatest 50-yard touchdown in NFL history.

news

Rank'Em: Where CeeDee Compares To Top WRs

Every team in the NFL has a great receiver it seems these days, and the Cowboys will see an excellent bunch during the 2022 season. Where does CeeDee Lamb belong in that group? We rank the best wide receivers on the schedule.

news

Spagnola: Going To Camp Looking For Answers

Here we go, the Cowboys beginning their quest to become the first NFC East team to repeat as division champs since 2004 when the Philadelphia Eagles won their fourth straight title.

news

Cooper: CeeDee está listo, si los Cowboys deciden usarlo

Amari Cooper dijo que "no puede esperar a ver" qué hace CeeDee Lamb este año en su nuevo rol. El receptor actual de los Browns simplemente se pregunta si los Cowboys están listos para usarlo.

Advertising