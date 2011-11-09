RB Jones (Ankle) Still Out Of Practice

Cowboys leading tackler Sean Lee returned to the Valley Ranch practice field on Wednesday, less than two weeks after dislocating his wrist at Philadelphia, and will attempt to play Sunday against Buffalo.

Lee's left hand and wrist were completely covered by a hard protective cast, which will leave him with no use of the hand, but may be enough covering to allow him to face the Bills and continue playing down the stretch. Lee's participation level in practice will not be known until later this afternoon, but he was dressed in full pads and appeared ready to take part in the week's most physical practice.

Lee had injured his wrist when it banged against the helmet of Eagles quarterback Michael Vick in Week 8, and missed last Sunday's game against Seattle, with veterans Bradie James and Keith Brooking taking on larger roles. Rookie linebacker Bruce Carter helped fill the void on nickel downs, as did safety Barry Church.

Not in attendance for Wednesday's practice was running back Felix Jones, who on Sunday will be four weeks removed from suffering a high ankle sprain against New England. Jason Garrett said earlier in the week that Jones was doing some running and cutting, but his return now looks like it will have to wait.

Wide receiver Miles Austin was gone Wednesday, and could miss up to a month with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Mike Jenkins (hamstring) was also out.

Guard Kyle Kosier, who has been battling a plantar fasciittis foot injury, did not participate Wednesday, as has been his custom for several weeks, though he has managed to play through the injury.