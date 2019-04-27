RB Pollard Drafted In 4th; Role Behind Zeke?

The Rundown: Pollard is a versatile back who made plays in a variety of ways for Memphis. Last season he posted a career-high 552 rushing yards with 6 touchdowns and caught a career-high 49 passes for 458 yards and 3 touchdowns. Primarily a running back, Pollard also excelled as a receiver out of the backfield and lined up out wide. He's also a dynamic kick returner with seven career returns for touchdowns.

How He Fits In: NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott has never missed a game due to injury, but with Rod Smith not re-signed in free agency, the Cowboys clearly were seeking a potential backup for Elliott. Elliott played 89 percent of the offensive snaps in 15 starts last year, but with Pollard's versatile skill set, he could be used as a backup running back or receiver in certain situations. He'll compete with Darius Jackson and Jordan Chunn this offseason. (UPDATE: the Cowboys drafted a second running back, Ohio State's Mike Weber, in the seventh round.)