 Skip to main content
Advertising

RB Pollard Drafted In 4th; Role Behind Zeke?

Apr 27, 2019 at 12:37 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

RB-Pollard-Drafted-In-4th-Role-Behind-Zeke-thumb

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' fourth-round draft pick (No. 128 overall) Saturday:

Name: Tony Pollard

Position: Running Back

College: Memphis

Height/Weight: 5-11/210

The Rundown: Pollard is a versatile back who made plays in a variety of ways for Memphis. Last season he posted a career-high 552 rushing yards with 6 touchdowns and caught a career-high 49 passes for 458 yards and 3 touchdowns. Primarily a running back, Pollard also excelled as a receiver out of the backfield and lined up out wide. He's also a dynamic kick returner with seven career returns for touchdowns.

How He Fits In: NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott has never missed a game due to injury, but with Rod Smith not re-signed in free agency, the Cowboys clearly were seeking a potential backup for Elliott. Elliott played 89 percent of the offensive snaps in 15 starts last year, but with Pollard's versatile skill set, he could be used as a backup running back or receiver in certain situations. He'll compete with Darius Jackson and Jordan Chunn this offseason. (UPDATE: the Cowboys drafted a second running back, Ohio State's Mike Weber, in the seventh round.)

Next Cowboys Pick: 5th Round (158th overall)
The Cowboys traded down a second time, dealing 149th pick (fifth round) to the Raiders for No. 158 (fifth round) and No. 218 (seventh round).

Related Content

news

Zimmer sees opportunity in Dallas after brief NFL hiatus

Mike Zimmer spent three years away from the NFL that was filled with work both on and off the field, but an opportunity to be back in Dallas made perfect sense with his trajectory as a coach and human.
news

Spagnola: Zimm's return just what 'Boys need

17 years later, Mike Zimmer's coaching career has brought him back to the Cowboys.
news

Zimmer: Players that want to be great, want to be coached

Much has been made about Mike Zimmer and his intense coaching style relating to the younger generation. On Wednesday, he explained his experiences in coaching younger players.
news

Updates: Harris, Prince expected to be retained 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Advertising