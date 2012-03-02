Reality Check

Mar 02, 2012 at 09:11 AM

They are the X and O guys of the cap and contract structures.

So at this point, with Monday's deadline looming to franchise players and tender restricted and exclusive rights tenders, the Cowboys currently have like $12.6 million in available cap space. Those exclusive tenders will eat up almost another $2 million, assuming they all are tendered. And then add $1.6 million to that for the projected restricted tender to fullback Tony Fiammetta.

And, if the Cowboys cannot or choose not to sign outside linebacker Anthony Spencer to a long-term extension and decide to franchise him, well that's another $8.8 million against the cap and a good reason why they indeed might franchise him to buy some extra time to continue negotiating a long-term deal while his rights are protected.

Now I'm told the Cowboys, if they so choose, can restructure a couple of contracts to create more cap room, like enough to take that $12.6 figure to roughly $20 million. That certainly would help – might be a necessity.

But even at that, they could not act as if a bunch of kids in a candy store, wanting not only one of each but the high end of each. Plus, you also must factor in necessities, like really needing to sign, even if it is re-signing one of your own, a backup quarterback, a safety, a guard, a receiver with some experience (Laurent Robinson?) and possibly either on-the-mend punter Mat McBriar or another one if they don't think last year's rookie fill-in Chris Jones is a suitable replacement.

That's a lot, and compared to some teams with $60 million of cap space available or like the Redskins with $47 million available, the Cowboys must do all this with relatively little.

If only that salary cap was just a figment of someone's imagination.

Darn it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
news

Dak won't make excuses, needs win to cure road woes

A different approach and a different mindset looks good on paper, but Dak Prescott sees anything other than winning as an excuse towards the team's road woes in 2023.
news

Updates: Malik Hooker upgraded; Smith, Martin DNP

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

CeeDee Lamb on Dolphins, Cowboys road struggles 

When it comes to what's at stake for the Dallas Cowboys against the Miami Dolphins, CeeDee Lamb and his teammates have no choice but to bounce back in Week 16.
Advertising