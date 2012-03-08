Report: 'Skins Out Of Manning Sweepstakes

Well, that was quick. The Washington Redskins' much-anticipated courtship of Peyton Manning lasted almost a day.

That's the word, anyway, out of the nation's capitol, where a Redskins beat reporter for ESPN 980 says team insiders have told him that Manning's camp has already said thanks, but no thanks.

"A couple of different sources inside the organization have told me that Manning's camp made it pretty clear to Redskins officials he doesn't want to come here," Chris Russell said on SportsCenter. "There's lots of reasons for that. His brother Eli, the colder weather, the whole situation down in Miami and so on and so forth. But unless that changes - and I'm taking my sources at their word - I don't think Manning's coming here to D.C."

For Cowboys fans hoping the Redskins would not be able to microwave themselves into a contender, this is good news.