Sunday, Jun 21, 2020 02:40 PM

Reports: Dak To Sign Franchise Tag On Monday

18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks during a news conference after their loss against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRISCO, Texas – At long last, an update on the Dak Prescott front.

No, it's not a long-term extension – not yet, anyway. But reports surfaced Sunday that Prescott intends to sign his franchise tender by Monday. By signing the tender, Prescott will lock himself into the one-year, $31.4 million salary that accompanies the tag.

In the big picture, it's not a huge development. Prescott and the Cowboys still have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract, and he didn't need to sign the tender to continue those negotiations.

That said, it does end the remote possibility of some sort of holdout. Prescott has kept his distance from the organization in the time since he was tagged, prompting plenty of speculation about how long he might stay away.

By signing the tag, Prescott's salary becomes fully guaranteed – and he becomes contractually obligated to report on time for training camp. As a result of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, it's unclear when the Cowboys will open training camp. But by signing his tag, Prescott is basically guaranteeing he'll be there – whenever it happens.

Perhaps COVID is part of the reason Prescott is choosing to sign now, a full three weeks out from the deadline. There has been plenty of speculation about how the potential loss of NFL revenue will affect the league's salary cap in the years to come. By signing his tender, Prescott is also guaranteeing that he'll net himself $31 million in 2020, regardless of what happens.

