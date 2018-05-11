2018 Rhythm & Blue: Auditions

The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers are looking for talented young men and women to join the only coed hip-hop professional dance team in the NFL! Dancers perform at all Dallas Cowboys home games, make personal appearances across the country, and are positive role models and charitable ambassadors throughout the community.

Dallas Audition Information:

REQUIREMENTS: Dancers must have high school diploma or GED and a valid photo ID to participate in auditions. Applicants must be 18 years old as of August 1st, 2018. You must be a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, or be willing to relocate, and have reliable transportation. Preliminary, semi-final, and final auditions to select training camp candidates will be closed to the public for the 2018 auditions. Hair and make-up for all audition rounds should be attractive and not distracting. No body jewelry or body decoration is permitted during auditions. Please cover up any visible tattoos. Ladies should wear a cropped dance top or sports bra, hot pants or dance trunks, skin colored dance tights, and comfortable shoes for the audition process. Gentlemen should wear comfortable hip hop dance attire.

REGISTRATION: Click here for complete registration information and application forms.

Completed application forms and registration fees can be submitted online through the Active X platform or filled out and turned in at the preliminary audition on April 15th, 2018.

Pre-registration fees are $30; walk-up registration fees on the day of preliminaries are $35. Please make check or money order payable to the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers if registering at preliminaries.

PRELIMINARIES: APRIL 15th, 2018 @ 10:00-4:00 PM

Preliminary Auditions will be held in the upstairs Dance Studio in Cowboys Fit, One Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX, 75034. Candidates will need to arrive at least 30 minutes early to submit application (if not pre-registered) and receive an audition number. Candidates will then learn a short hip-hop dance routine. Afterwards, candidates will then introduce themselves and perform for the judging panel in groups of five. At the end of the performances, the judges' selection for callbacks will be posted.

SEMI-FINALS: April 21st, 2018 @ 10:00-4:00 PM

Semi-final Auditions will be held in the upstairs Dance Studio in Cowboys Fit. Candidates will learn a second short hip-hop dance routine and will then perform both routines in groups of five for the judging panel. Judges will also conduct brief interviews during the audition process. At the end of the performances, the judges' selections for finals will be posted. Finalists will have a brief meeting with Director Jenny Durbin Smith to discuss the final audition process and finals attire. Following the meeting, finalists will have a brief rehearsal to perfect the choreography.

FINALS: April 22nd, 2018 @ 10:00-4:00 PM

The Final round of auditions held in the upstairs Dance Studio in Cowboys Fit. Candidates will perform a 1-minute to 1.5-minute self-choreographed solo and perform all preliminary and semi-final choreography. Training camp candidates will be announced at the conclusion of the day.

The 2018 Training Camp will begin on June 11th, 2018. All rehearsals for the 2018 Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Training Camp Candidates are held Monday, Tuesday and Friday evenings as well as additional Sunday training camp rehearsals. Individual interview times will be scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Become a member of the most dynamic dance team in the world; receive unparalleled professional training, and make lifelong friends! NFL Draft Day is not only for the football players; we want YOU on our team!