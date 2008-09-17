Road Doesn't Get Easier For Cowboys

Chalk Talk

Since cornerback Al Harris joined the Packers in 2003, Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens has absolutely torched the Pro Bowl corner in their three meetings. The flamboyant wideout has lit up Harris and the Packers, catching 20 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. With the 49ers in 2002, Owens caught five balls for nearly 50 yards and a score. In Philadelphia in 2004, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver grabbed eight passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. And in last season's matchup in Dallas, Owens pulled down seven catches for 156 yards and another touchdown. With Owens likely to be matched up against Harris again in Sunday night's game, don't be surprised if Owens has another video game-like stat line.