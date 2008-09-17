Road Doesn't Get Easier For Cowboys

What's Up?
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers must have the same successes he did in last season's nail-biter if the Packers are to have any chance of hanging with a Cowboys' second-ranked offense which has scored 69 points in two games. Playing in relief for an injured Brett Favre last year at Texas Stadium, Rodgers threw for 201 yards and one touchdown, along with rushing for 30 yards in last year's 10-point defeat.
Chalk Talk
Since cornerback Al Harris joined the Packers in 2003, Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens has absolutely torched the Pro Bowl corner in their three meetings. The flamboyant wideout has lit up Harris and the Packers, catching 20 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. With the 49ers in 2002, Owens caught five balls for nearly 50 yards and a score. In Philadelphia in 2004, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver grabbed eight passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. And in last season's matchup in Dallas, Owens pulled down seven catches for 156 yards and another touchdown. With Owens likely to be matched up against Harris again in Sunday night's game, don't be surprised if Owens has another video game-like stat line.
Connections
Cowboys wide receivers coach Ray Sherman coached the young Packers receivers for five seasons spanning from 2000 to 2004 . . . Green Bay scout Alonzo Highsmith played two seasons with the Cowboys, 1990-91, at fullback.
Miscellaneous
Born and raised in Burlington, Wis., Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will return home and make his first trip to Lambeau Field as a starting QB in the NFL . . . The Packers and Cowboys franchises have combined for 17 NFL Championships, including eight Super Bowls . . . Bart Starr, Jerry Kramer and other Packers greats will be in attendance this Sunday night with Week Three being designated as the franchise's annual alumni weekend in Green Bay. Among others expected to be there will be Willie Davis Boyd Dowler and Forrest Gregg.