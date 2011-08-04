Robinson Easing Back After "Scary" Incident

Aug 04, 2011 at 06:05 AM

Still less than a week removed from being knocked unconscious in a freak practice accident, wide receivers coach Jimmy Robinson returned to work Thursday's morning walkthrough.

It was his first practice back since the back of his head was slammed against the Alamodome turf, but the 58-year old Robinson said it was unlikely he will coach the evening's full-contact practice as the plan is for him to continue to ease into his regular duties.

"It's great to be back," Robinson said. "A little frustrating when you can't be out here doing your job, but getting a little better each day."

Robinson still has headaches and occasional double vision after what was diagnosed as a concussion, saying that he feels worse in the morning than later in the day. A former wide receiver for the Giants, 49ers and Broncos, Robinson believes he had several concussions as a player, injuries which often were underdiagnosed in that era.

At least in those instances he had a helmet, which makes Saturday's incident more frightening to Robinson.

"It's scary when you think about what it could have been," Robinson said. "This kind of thing could have been a lot worse in terms of permanent damage. It could have been a coma, I mean who knows?"

The coach doesn't have a target date for when he'll be able to resume 100 percent of his work. While he's recovering, Robinson still presides over the wide receivers meetings. Several offensive assistants have shared his job in practice, predominantly Keith O'Quinn.

"Keith's doing a great job with them," Robinson said. "He and certainly Wade (Wilson) and Jason (Garrett) are doing a great job with them. They're getting coached. They're getting plenty of coaching, believe me. But like I said, they need to be hearing it from me because I'm the guy that's here to do that."

Robinson said the players, coaches and team medical staff have been great in their support since the accident. The Cowboys are eager to have Robinson totally healthy and back working.

"One of the things I do know about him is he's about as tough as they come," Garrett said. "Hopefully he'll be 100 percent soon. But he's a tough guy. It's great to see him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Bowl Recap: Diggs At WR; Parsons' Sack; More

Among Sunday's Pro Bowl highlights featuring four Cowboys: Trevon Diggs finally getting his chance at wide receiver against his brother, Bills WR Stefon Diggs.
news

Updates: Miami Hiring 49ers OC Over Kellen Moore

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Rank'Em: All 12 Cowboys Wins From Top to Bottom

Last week, owner Jerry Jones called it a "huge victory" to get Dan Quinn back as defensive coordinator. As for the game victories, the Cowboys had 12 of them, and we ranked them all from top to bottom.
news

Spagnola: Why Playoff Loss Is Most Regrettable

The Cowboys have several regrets from the 2021 season, but one in particular stands out above the rest.
Advertising